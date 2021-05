Prep sports: Lodi's Haley Thoeny again earns medalist honors in Capitol Conference mini-meet

The visiting Cardinals scored eight runs in the first three innings to beat the Cougars. Davis Hamilton had three hits, one for a triple, plus an RBI. Carson Shepard and Addison Ostrenga each added two hits for Sun Prairie.Mount Horeb 11, Cuba City 3

The Vikings beat the host Cubans behind a five-run third inning. Kolton Schaller hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Mount Horeb, and Ethan Steinhoff hit a single and triple and drove in a pair.Marshall 6, New Glarus 4

The visiting Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the Glarner Knights. Dawson Kalish hit a double and drove in two runs for Marshall. Darris Schuett doubled for New Glarus.

Softball

Sun Prairie 2,

Beloit Memorial 1

Tayler Baker racked up 17 strikeouts and helped the host Cardinals defeat the Purple Knights. Sophia Royle and Grace Radlund scored for Sun Prairie. For Beloit, Brynn Swanson scattered five hits over six innings.

Lake Mills 7, Cambridge 1