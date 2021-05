Prep sports: La Follette baseball team rides two runs, two pitchers to win over Middleton

Single runs in the first two innings were all the Madison La Follette baseball team needed to take a 2-1 victory at Middleton on Friday, thanks to the pitching of Carter Borcherding and Cuyler Zukowski.

Borcherding and Zukowski combined to throw a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one, to carry the Lancers past the Cardinals.

Sam Vitale and David Matuszak each singled and doubled for the winners. Middleton’s Tyler Pincombe lost in a complete-game performance.

Sun Prairie 4, Madison West 0

Three pitchers, led by starter Liam Moreno, allowed four singles to lead the host Cardinals past the Regents and give Rob Hamilton his 400th career win. Josh Caron homered and Moreno hit two singles for the winners.

Madison East 3, Janesville Parker 2

The host Purgolders scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to narrowly take the victory over the Vikings. Isaac Seip went 2-for-3 for Madison East, scoring twice and hitting a double.

Verona 7, Madison Memorial 1