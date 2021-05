Prep sports: Jordan Marty pitches 1-hit shutout to lead DeForest softball team past Sauk Prairie

Jordan Marty pitched a one-hit shutout on Thursday to lead the DeForest softball team to a 6-0 victory over visiting Sauk Prairie in Badger North Conference play.

Marty struck out six and walked three as the host Norskies (3-5, 3-1 Badger North) stopped the Eagles (1-3, 1-3). Jaelyn Derlein went 3-for-4 with a double for DeForest.

Janesville Parker 3,

Madison Memorial 2

The visiting Vikings (3-2, 2-2 Big Eight) beat the Spartans (3-1, 3-1) as pitcher Hannah Boly gave up one hit in three innings and delivered three hits of her own, including a home run. Spartans pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak threw a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Janesville Craig 8,

Madison West 1

The Cougars (2-2, 2-2 Big Eight) beat the visiting Regents (0-4, 0-4) as pitcher Bailey Bienema gave up one run and struck out seven in six innings. Bienema also had two hits and Madelyn Mayer contributed three hits.

Poynette 1, Lake Mills 0