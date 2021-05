Prep sports: James Hackworthy pitches a one-hit shutout as Edgewood tops Monroe

James Hackworthy pitched a one-hit shutout on Thursday, striking out eight and walking one, to lead his Madison Edgewood baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Monroe in the first game of a Badger South Conference doubleheader at Warner Park.

Evan Beyer got Monroe’s only hit. Edgewood’s eight-hit attack included a single and triple from Chase Koch.

In the second game, Monroe scored twice in the bottom of the ninth after Edgewood broke the tie in the top of the inning to come away with a 4-3, walk-off win. Tyler Matley drove in a run on two hits for Monroe (4-6, 4-4 South). Jackson Trudgeon had three hits, one a double, for Edgewood (7-5, 4-4).

Oregon 6-7, Watertown 1-0

Spencer Buskager allowed five hits in 5⅔ innings to lead the Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Goslings in the first game of a doubleheader. Ryne Panzer had two hits for Oregon. In the second game, Brevin Brisack only gave up two hits in five innings to lead Oregon (6-4, 5-3 Badger South) to a 7-0 shutout against Watertown (5-4, 5-3). James Heller went 2-for-4 with a double for Oregon.

Milton 8, Fort Atkinson 0