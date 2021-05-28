 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Jacob Beckman helps Middleton win a third consecutive Big Eight boys golf title
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Jacob Beckman helps Middleton win a third consecutive Big Eight boys golf title

Even with a year off, the Middleton boys golf team kept its streak alive on Thursday.

The Cardinals won their third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship, firing a four-player score of 337 between the raindrops at Janesville Country Club to finish 18 strokes ahead of runner-up Verona.

Middleton won the 2018 and 2019 Big Eight titles, taking second in the 2019 WIAA state meet, and had all five golfers returning for the 2020 season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, and graduation took a toll on the Cardinals’ program heading into 2021.

Senior Jacob Beckman, a University of Wisconsin recruit, shot a 9-over-par 81 to win medalist honors by one stroke over a group of three players that included teammate Alec Sosnowski.

Freshman Dain Johnson shot 83 for the Cardinals.

Verona was led by Andrew Aune’s 84. Third-place Madison Memorial got an 85 from Isaac Schmidt and an 88 from Silas Pickhardt. Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder and Wyatt Marshall both shot 82.

Girls soccer

Oregon 10, Madison Edgewood 0

The host Panthers (8-1-0, 6-0-0 Badger South) scored six first-half goals against the Crusaders (3-3-1, 3-1-1) to clinch at least a share of the conference title for the ninth consecutive season. Oregon’s unbeaten string in conference matches is now at 42 (38-0-4), going back to a 1-0 loss to Fort Atkinson in 2014. Zoey Pagels scored four goals for the winners.

Watertown 3, Fort Atkinson 2

Macy Zubke scored on an assist from Paige Schmutzler at the 83:50 mark to break a tie as the host Goslings (6-4-0, 4-3-0 Badger South) held off the Blackhawks (1-6-2, 0-4-2).Memorial 5, East 1

The host Spartans (4-3-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight) broke open a tight game with three goals in the final eight minutes to beat the Purgolders (3-4-0, 3-4-0). The flurry came after a save on a penalty kick by Olivia DeFever.

Sun Prairie 13, Beloit 0

The Cardinals (7-3-0, 7-0-0 Big Eight) set a school record for the most conference wins in a season with a runaway victory over the Purple Knights (1-5, 1-5).

Evansville 8, Edgerton 2

After a 2-2 tie midway through the first half, the visiting Blue Devils (7-3, 6-0 Rock Valley) scored six unanswered goals to run away from the Crimson Tide (5-4, 4-3). Taylor Acker and Jaden LeRoy each tallied three goals for Evansville. Nadia Kim and Katie Punzel scored for Edgerton.McFarland 10, Clinton 0

Avery Pennekamp scored three goals to lead the host Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Rock Valley) past the Cougars (2-7, 0-6). Sydney Feldner had two goals and two assists, and Haley Updike added two goals for McFarland.

Waunakee 1, Monona Grove 0

Lauryn Nachreiner scored the game’s only goal with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left to play, giving the host Warriors (11-1-0) a victory over the Silver Eagles (5-3-1). It marked the 399th career victory for Waunakee coach Ben Voss.

Lake Mills 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 2

Sabrina Rodriguez scored the only goal of the second half, at 73:37, to give the United (1-5-2, 0-3-2) a tie with the L-Cats (8-1-3, 3-0-2). Ava Stelter scored both Lake Mills goals in a five-minute span late in the first half, including one on a penalty kick.

Portage/Poynette 4,

Adams-Friendship 3

The visiting United (2-9) traded scores with the Green Devils (7-3) throughout the first half, but a score at 38:54 by Sydney Tobin put Portage/Poynette ahead for keeps. It was Tobin’s second goal, and Abbey Francis and Hadley Walters also scored for the winners.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS GOLF

Thursday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Middleton 337; Verona 355; Madison Memorial 358; Janesville Craig 363; Sun Prairie 364; Janesville Parker 370; Madison West 370; Beloit Memorial 380; Madison La Follette 424; Madison East inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Beckman, Mid, 81; 2 (tie), Marshall, JC, Oberneder, BM, and Sosnowski, Mid, 82; 5, Johnson, Mid, 83.

Middleton: Beckman 81, Sosnowski 82, Johnson 83, Sjowall 91. Verona: Aune 84, Zimmerman 87, Rebholz 92, Prough 92. Madison Memorial: Schmidt 85, Pickhardt 88, Williams 91, Godager 94. Janesville Craig: Marshall 82, Sullivan 91, Engstrom 94, Porter 96. Sun Prairie: Schick 87, O’Gara 91, Draws 93, Hollfelder 93. Janesville Parker: Skoglund 88, Hamilton 91, DeGarmo 94, Naber 97. Madison West: Jackson 87, Wichern 92, Berry 95, Morgan 96. Beloit Memorial: Oberneder 92, Churchill 99, Hanagan 99, Wong 100. Madison La Follette: Arkin 91, Blazel 108, Philavong 111, Olson 114. Madison East: Lopez 90, Browne 109, Lewis 116. At Janesville CC, par 72.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger South Conference

OREGON 10, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0

Mad. Edgewood*0*0*—*0

Oregon*6*4*—*10

First half — O: Pagels, 5:00; Pagels (Bennett), 7:00; Bennett (Nedelcoff), 13:00; Pagels (Schwass), 20:00; Jansens (Schwass), 40:00; Studebaker, 41:00.

Second half — O: Pagels (Swartzmiller), 47:00; Bennett (Odden), 58:00; Odden, 62:00; Boyd (Mikelson), 71:00.

WATERTOWN 3, FORT ATKINSON 2

Fort Atkinson*0*2*—*2

Watertown*2*1*—*3

First half — W: Meyers, 7:18; Cortes (Gifford), 21:57.

Second half — FA: McKelvey, 75:13; Dahnert, 80:13; W: Zubke (Schmutzler), 83:50.

Saves: FA (Van Wormer) 18; W (Zechzer) 8.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 5, MIDDLETON 3

Middleton*0*3*—*3

Verona*3*2*—*5

First half — V: Poppen, 5:52; Linebarger (Risgaard), 25:44; Grignon (Poppen), 37:06.

Second half — Mid: Jonuzi, 46:56; Jonuzi, 48:21; V: Risgaard (Plesac), 76:28; Mid: Kasel, 82:06; V: Simonett (Linebarger), 84:02.

Saves: M (Casper) 11; V (Queoff) 0.

MADISON MEMORIAL 5, MADISON EAST 1

Madison East*1*0* —*1

Madison Memorial*2*3* —*5

Capitol Conference

LAKE MILLS 2, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2

Lake Mills*2*0*—*2

Cambridge/Deerfield*1*1*—*2

First half — CD: Backland, 19:46; LM: Stelter (pk), 33:56; Stelter (Stewart), 38:56.

Second half — CD: Rodriguez, 73:37.

Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; CD (Graffin) 3.

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 10, CLINTON 0

Clinton*0*0*—*0

McFarland*5*5*—*10

First half — M: Pennekamp (Feldner), 0:26; Pennekamp, 5:27; Feldner, 24:10; Binger (Davis), 40:32; Feldner, 41:46.

Second half — M: Updike (Binger), 45:35; Breuchel (Pournik), 50:28; Updike (Feldner), 54:03; Pennekamp (Breuchel), 55:47; White, 59:00.

Saves: C (Shull) 19; M (Hodgkins) 0.

EVANSVILLE 8, EDGERTON 2

Evansville*6*2*—*8

Edgerton*2*0*—*2

First half — Ev: Acker, 13:56; LeRoy, 14:19; Ed: Kim, 19:14; Punzel, 22:55; Ev: Acker, 24:29; LeRoy, 39:34; LeRoy, 40:49; Johnson, 42:52.

Second half — Ev: Acker, 61:02; Stuart, 76:57.

Saves: Ev 2; Ed (Campos) 10.

WAUNAKEE 1, MONONA GROVE 0

Monona Grove*0*0*—*0

Waunakee*0*1*—*1

Second half — W: L. Nachreiner (Savola), 76:58.

Saves: MG (Adamski) 3, W (Whyte) 2.

POYNETTE/PORTAGE 4,

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 3

Poynette/Portage*4*0*—*4

Adams-Friendship*3*0*—*3

First half — PP: Francis (Aulik), 3:18; AF: Shaw, 6:35; PP: Tobin, 7:48; AF: Gbur, 12:48; PP: Walters (Tobin), 22:16; AF: Shaw, 32:15; PP: Tobin (Aulik), 38:54.

Saves: PP (Poches) 5; AF (Lent) 7.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 7,

SOUTHWEST WIS. CHRISTIAN HOMESCHOOL 0

Luther Prep*2*5*—*7

SWCHA*0*0*—*0

First half — Tauscheck (R. Schoeneck), 15:10; K. Schoeneck, 16:07.

Second half — Tauscheck, 48:13; R. Schoeneck, 52:22; Olson, 63:30; Schulz, 65:05; R. Schoeneck, 72:00.

Saves: WLP (Schroeder) 6; SWCHA 1.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s late summary

COLUMBUS 5, WATERLOO 1

Waterloo*000*001*0*—*1*3*1

Columbus*220*001*x*—*5*10*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (L; 3-8-2-2-0-0), Schneider (3-2-1-1-1-1); C: Smedema (W; 7-3-3-2-16-2).

Leading hitters — C: Peck 3x4, Hayes 2x3, Smedema 2x3. At Meister Park, Columbus.

WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Records through Tuesday)

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Green Bay Preble*18-0*1

2, Oak Creek*18-1*2

3, Middleton*15-1*5

4, Superior*15-1*10

5, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther*12-2*7

6, Hartland Arrowhead*16-2*6

7, Kaukauna*11-2*8

8, Hortonville*14-3*3

9, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels*14-3*4

10, Burlington*13-2*NR

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Jefferson*15-0*1

2, Baldwin-Woodville*13-0*2

3, Medford*14-0*4

4, Denmark*16-3*3

5, Greendale Martin Luther*14-3*5

6, Waupun*13-3*7

7, New Berlin West*13-3*8

8, Freedom*11-4*9

9, Altoona*13-3*6

10, Mount Horeb*10-3*NR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Poynette*15-1*1

2, Lake Mills*16-2*2

3, River Valley*14-2*3

4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*16-0*5

5, Dodgeville*16-2*4

6, Prescott*14-2*6

7, Maple Northwestern*15-1*7

8, Howards Grove*14-1*8

9, Peshtigo*18-1*10

10, Bloomer*15-2*9

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Blair-Taylor*18-0*1

2, Mishicot*13-2*2

3, Juda/Albany*11-3*3

4, Grantsburg*12-3*4

5, Glenwood City*13-3*6

6, Boscobel*11-2*10

8, Horicon*11-3*NR

9, Racine Lutheran*13-3*NR

10, Elmwood/Plum City*7-3*5

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Wis. Rapids Assumption*12-181

2, Stevens Point Pacelli*13-2*2

3, Oakfield*15-1*3

4, Almond-Bancroft*12-3*5

5, Bangor*12-2*6

6, Barneveld*11-1*NR

7, Laona/Wabeno*11-1*7

8, Hurley*16-3*8

9, Chippewa Falls McDonell*12-5*10

10, Pecatonica*11-2*4

