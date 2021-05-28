Prep sports: Jacob Beckman helps Middleton win a third consecutive Big Eight boys golf title

Even with a year off, the Middleton boys golf team kept its streak alive on Thursday.
The Cardinals won their third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship, firing a four-player score of 337 between the raindrops at Janesville Country Club to finish 18 strokes ahead of runner-up Verona.
Middleton won the 2018 and 2019 Big Eight titles, taking second in the 2019 WIAA state meet, and had all five golfers returning for the 2020 season.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, and graduation took a toll on the Cardinals’ program heading into 2021.
Senior Jacob Beckman, a University of Wisconsin recruit, shot a 9-over-par 81 to win medalist honors by one stroke over a group of three players that included teammate Alec Sosnowski.
Freshman Dain Johnson shot 83 for the Cardinals.
Verona was led by Andrew Aune’s 84. Third-place Madison Memorial got an 85 from Isaac Schmidt and an 88 from Silas Pickhardt. Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder and Wyatt Marshall both shot 82.
Girls soccer
Oregon 10, Madison Edgewood 0
The host Panthers (8-1-0, 6-0-0 Badger South) scored six first-half goals against the Crusaders (3-3-1, 3-1-1) to clinch at least a share of the conference title for the ninth consecutive season. Oregon’s unbeaten string in conference matches is now at 42 (38-0-4), going back to a 1-0 loss to Fort Atkinson in 2014. Zoey Pagels scored four goals for the winners.
Watertown 3, Fort Atkinson 2
Macy Zubke scored on an assist from Paige Schmutzler at the 83:50 mark to break a tie as the host Goslings (6-4-0, 4-3-0 Badger South) held off the Blackhawks (1-6-2, 0-4-2).Memorial 5, East 1
The host Spartans (4-3-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight) broke open a tight game with three goals in the final eight minutes to beat the Purgolders (3-4-0, 3-4-0). The flurry came after a save on a penalty kick by Olivia DeFever.
Sun Prairie 13, Beloit 0
The Cardinals (7-3-0, 7-0-0 Big Eight) set a school record for the most conference wins in a season with a runaway victory over the Purple Knights (1-5, 1-5).
Evansville 8, Edgerton 2
After a 2-2 tie midway through the first half, the visiting Blue Devils (7-3, 6-0 Rock Valley) scored six unanswered goals to run away from the Crimson Tide (5-4, 4-3). Taylor Acker and Jaden LeRoy each tallied three goals for Evansville. Nadia Kim and Katie Punzel scored for Edgerton.McFarland 10, Clinton 0
Avery Pennekamp scored three goals to lead the host Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Rock Valley) past the Cougars (2-7, 0-6). Sydney Feldner had two goals and two assists, and Haley Updike added two goals for McFarland.
Waunakee 1, Monona Grove 0
Lauryn Nachreiner scored the game’s only goal with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left to play, giving the host Warriors (11-1-0) a victory over the Silver Eagles (5-3-1). It marked the 399th career victory for Waunakee coach Ben Voss.
Lake Mills 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 2
Sabrina Rodriguez scored the only goal of the second half, at 73:37, to give the United (1-5-2, 0-3-2) a tie with the L-Cats (8-1-3, 3-0-2). Ava Stelter scored both Lake Mills goals in a five-minute span late in the first half, including one on a penalty kick.
Portage/Poynette 4,
Adams-Friendship 3
The visiting United (2-9) traded scores with the Green Devils (7-3) throughout the first half, but a score at 38:54 by Sydney Tobin put Portage/Poynette ahead for keeps. It was Tobin’s second goal, and Abbey Francis and Hadley Walters also scored for the winners.