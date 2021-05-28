Prep sports: Jacob Beckman helps Middleton win a third consecutive Big Eight boys golf title

Even with a year off, the Middleton boys golf team kept its streak alive on Thursday.

The Cardinals won their third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship, firing a four-player score of 337 between the raindrops at Janesville Country Club to finish 18 strokes ahead of runner-up Verona.

Middleton won the 2018 and 2019 Big Eight titles, taking second in the 2019 WIAA state meet, and had all five golfers returning for the 2020 season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, and graduation took a toll on the Cardinals’ program heading into 2021.

Senior Jacob Beckman, a University of Wisconsin recruit, shot a 9-over-par 81 to win medalist honors by one stroke over a group of three players that included teammate Alec Sosnowski.

Freshman Dain Johnson shot 83 for the Cardinals.

Verona was led by Andrew Aune’s 84. Third-place Madison Memorial got an 85 from Isaac Schmidt and an 88 from Silas Pickhardt. Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder and Wyatt Marshall both shot 82.

Girls soccer

Oregon 10, Madison Edgewood 0