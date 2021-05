Prep sports: Henry Severson pitches West baseball team past top-ranked Sun Prairie

It’s all downhill from here for Henry Severson.

Severson made his first high school pitching start on Friday and threw a complete game as his Madison West baseball team beat previously unbeaten and state top-ranked Sun Prairie 8-7 in a Big Eight Conference game at Mansfield Stadium.

A pair of four-run innings, in the first and fourth, made the difference for West (2-8, 2-8 Big Eight) against the Cardinals (10-1, 9-1).

Sun Prairie tried to come back with a two-run burst in the top of the sixth inning. But Severson, who didn’t record a strikeout, retired two batters with the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh.

West got three hits from Aidan Baccus. Sun Prairie’s Carson Sheperd and Davis Hamilton hit two doubles each.

Middleton 9,

Madison La Follette 0

The visiting Cardinals (9-6, 7-3 Big Eight) scored eight runs in the final three innings to secure a victory over the Lancers (4-5, 4-5). Nolan Dunn hit a triple and Preston Roell hit a double for Middleton.

Edgerton 5, Big Foot 4