Prep sports: Genevieve Nashold leads West girls' sweep of Madison City Duals event

Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold, the 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state girls cross country champion, dominated the Regents’ 15-50 sweep of Madison La Follette on Saturday as part of the Madison City Duals at Lake Farm County Park.

Nashold covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 48 seconds, winning by more than two minutes over freshman teammate Claire Needs, as West claimed the first five spots.

Also, Madison Memorial earned a 15-50 sweep of Madison East as senior Natalie Rhodes won in 21:05.

In the boys races, East earned a 15-50 sweep of Memorial as senior Fin Hanson won in 17:40. Memorial edged West 25-30 as the Spartans’ Dylan Anthony won in 17:16.

Mount Horeb vs. Stoughton Visiting Mount Horeb held off Stoughton 28-29 as senior Anna Ollendick led the winners with a runner-up time of 22:28. Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser won in 21:22.

Stoughton won the boys race 22-36 as Jayden Zywicki was the individual winner in 16:48. Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard was second in 17:52.

Monona Grove vs. Oregon