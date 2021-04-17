Prep sports: Genevieve Nashold leads West girls' sweep of Madison City Duals event

Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold, the 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state girls cross country champion, dominated the Regents’ 15-50 sweep of Madison La Follette on Saturday as part of the Madison City Duals at Lake Farm County Park.
Nashold covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 48 seconds, winning by more than two minutes over freshman teammate Claire Needs, as West claimed the first five spots.
Also, Madison Memorial earned a 15-50 sweep of Madison East as senior Natalie Rhodes won in 21:05.
In the boys races, East earned a 15-50 sweep of Memorial as senior Fin Hanson won in 17:40. Memorial edged West 25-30 as the Spartans’ Dylan Anthony won in 17:16.
Mount Horeb vs. Stoughton Visiting Mount Horeb held off Stoughton 28-29 as senior Anna Ollendick led the winners with a runner-up time of 22:28. Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser won in 21:22.
Stoughton won the boys race 22-36 as Jayden Zywicki was the individual winner in 16:48. Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard was second in 17:52.
Monona Grove vs. Oregon
The host Silver Eagles held off the Panthers in the boys race 26-30 as Eli Traeder won in 17:10. Oregon’s Yordanos Zelnski was second in 17:31. The Oregon girls won 19-40 as Dasha Vornotsov won in 20:18. Senior Peighton Nelson led Monona Grove, taking third overall in 21:40.
Football
DeForest 35,
Eau Claire Memorial 12
The visiting Norskies (4-0) scored on their first four possessions and opened a 35-0 halftime lead on their way past the Old Abes (1-3) at Carson Park.
Mason Keyes had first-quarter touchdown runs of 10 and 15 yards, Gabe Finley scored from 8 yards out, and Deven Magli caught a 30-yard TD pass from Kelley Grall. Just before halftime, Bryan Sels returned an interception 30 yards for the 35-0 lead.
The DeForest defense held Memorial to 117 total yards. One of Memorial’s scores came on a 70-yard fumble return by Trevin Kison.
Boys soccer
Middleton 4, Neenah 0
The host Cardinals shut out the Rockets behind three second-half goals from Ezra Joseph and one from Chris Vanden Boom.
Belleville/New Glarus 1, Milton 0
The Sugar River Raiders beat out the visiting Red Hawks as Gavin Boyum scored early in the second half on an assist from Aiden Hatleberg.
FOOTBALL
Saturday’s area score
Non-conference
DeFOREST 35, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 12
DeForest*14*21*0*0*—*35
Eau Claire Memorial*0*0*0*12*—*12
D: Keyes 10 run (Lokken kick), 6:37
D: Keyes 15 run (Tisch kick), 3:04
D: Finley 8 run (Lokken kick), 11:46
D: Magli 30 pass from Grall (Tisch kick), 6:42
D: Sels 30 interception return (Lokken kick), 1:21
ECM: Kison 70 fumble return (pass failed), 7:53
ECM: Allen 9 run (pass failed), :33
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 27-119, ECM 27-74. Passing yards — D 95, ECM 43. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 7-14-0, ECM 5-18-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — D: Finley 14-83; ECM: Woerner 22-75. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — D: Keyes 4-7-0-58; ECM: Wingad 5-18-1-43. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Magli 3-70; ECM: Redwine 2-22. At Carson Park, Eau Claire.
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s area summaries
Non-conference
MIDDLETON 4, NEENAH 0
Neenah*0*0* —*0
Middleton*0*4* —*4
Second half — M: Joseph, 53:00; Vanden Boom, 54:00; Joseph, 58:00; Joseph (Ruhly), 79:00.
Saves: N (Fink) 7; M (Meyers) 7. At Firefighters Park, Middleton.
McFARLAND 3, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb*0*0*—*0
McFarland*3*0* —*3
First half — Nichols (Brown), 8:30; Brown (Nichols), 17:30; Nichols, 23:35.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 1, MILTON 0
Milton*0*0* —*0
Belleville/New Glarus*0*1* —*1
Second half — BNG: Boyum (Hatleberg), 54:02.
Saves: M (Martin) 4; BNG (Kleiboer) 4.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Badger Conference
STOUGHTON 22, MOUNT HOREB 36
Individual winner: Zywicki, S, 16:48.
Stoughton: 1, Zywicki 16:48; 3, Hansen 18:00; 5, Smith 18:28; 6, Wicks 19:03; 7, Millam 19:15. Mount Horeb: 2, Stoddard 17:52; 4, Woller 18:17; 8, Richards 19:29; 9, Rathje 19:30; 14, Piper 20:14. At Stoughton, 5,000 meters.
MONONA GROVE 26, OREGON 30
Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 17:10.
Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 17:10; 3, Anderson 18:47; 5, Keaveny 19:27; 6, Janda 19:37; 11, Koopmans 20:29.
Oregon: 2, Zelnski 17:31; 4, Dieter 18:58; 7, Ruth 19:58; 8, Beck 19:59; 9, Bush 20:16. At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
Non-conference
MADISON CITY DUALS
MADISON EAST 15, MADISON MEMORIAL 50
Individual winner: Hanson, ME, 17:40.
Madison East: 1, Hanson 17:40; 2, Oser 17:41; 3, Beilfuss 17:54; 4, Coleman 18:22; 5, McDowell 19:25. Madison Memorial: 8, Scarlett 20:19; 9, Maloney 20:27; 10, Spelsberg 20:55; 12, Brinen 21:23; 13, Rey 21:27.
MADISON MEMORIAL 25, MADISON WEST 30
Individual winner: Anthony, MM, 17:16.
Madison Memorial: 1, Anthony 17:16; 3, Peppard 17:56; 5, Sakk 18:04; 7, Gammie 18:18; 9, Blackmore 18:21. Madison West: 2, Brown 17:41; 4, Valley 18:02; 6, Temple 18:14; 8, Johnson 18:20; 10, Treiber 18:23. At Elver Park, 5,000 meters.
MONROE QUAD
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 19; Monroe 62; Milton 66; Belleville 96.
Top five individuals: 1, Quaglia, NGM, 17:47; 2, Huschitt, Mon, 17:53; 3, Nelson, NGM, 17:59; 4, Ryan, NGM, 18:04; 5, Guenther, NGM, 18:35.
New Glarus/Monticello: 1, Quaglia 17:47; 3, Nelson 17:59; 4, Ryan 18:04; 5, Guenther 18:19; 6, Hoesly 18:35. Monroe: 2, Huschitt 17:53; 10, Batz 18:59; 11, Slack 19:09; 22, Thelander 21:13; 29, Stevenson 22:13. Milton: 7, Smith 18:46; 12, Flowers 19:31; 17, Droessler 20:36; 21, Rateike 21:08; 24, Jauch 21:18. Belleville: 19, Dohm 20:49; 20, Walker 21:07; 26, Loshaw 21:54; 32, Wilder 22:51; 33, Campbell 23:15. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
STEVENS POINT QUAD
Team scores: Stevens Point 22; Sun Prairie 56; Verona 65; De Pere 97.
Top five individuals: 1, Bourget, StP, 15:44; 2, Manning, V, 16:02; 3, Erickson, StP, 16:33; 4, Alvarado Venegas, Sun, 16:42; 5, Boettcher, StP, 16:50.
Sun Prairie: 4, Alvarado Venegas 16:42; 11, T. Stoll 17:17; 12, Schrandt 17:52; 14, J. Stoll 18:03; 15, Marshall 18:09. Verona: 2, Manning 16:02; 8, Oleson 17:08; 16, Metcalf 18:10; 22, Kwitek 18:46; 26, Ochowski 19:01. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Beloit Turner 26; Janesville Parker 32; Madison Country Day inc.
Individual winner: Moran, BT, 17:48.
Janesville Parker: 2, Risseeuw 18:29, 3, Holterman 19:23, 5, Herbst 19:56, 9, Fenrick 20:37, 14, D. Norman 22:43. Madison Country Day 11, Marthaler 20:50; 16, Petzold 25:07. At Beloit Memorial, 5,000 meters.
GREEN BAY PREBLE TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Green Bay Preble 29; Middleton 34; Pulaski 69.
Top three individuals: 1, Schollmeyer, Mid, 16:21; 2, Ward, Mid, 16:29; 3, Litkey, GBP, 17:11.
Middleton: 1, Schollmeyer 16:21; 2, Ward 16:29; 9, Mladucky 17:42; 10, Marrione 17:44; 12, Monteur 17:58. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Badger Conference
STOUGHTON 28, MOUNT HOREB 29
Individual winner: Reiser, S, 21:22.
Stoughton: 1, Reiser 21:22, 4, Owen 23:08, 6, Albers 23:34, 8, Schyler 24:05, 9, Nortwen 24:11, 10, Packard 24:54. Mount Horeb: 2, Ollendick 22:28, 3, Brandemuehl 22:33, 5, Nelson 23:32, 7, Statz 23:50, 12, Fountas 25:27. At Stoughton, 5,000 meters.
OREGON 19, MONONA GROVE 40
Individual winner: Vorontsov, O, 20:18.
Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 20:18; 2, Hutchinson 21:40; 4, Beirne 21:47; 5, Hermanson 21:49; 7, Riedl 22:17. Monona Grove: 3, Nelson 21:40; 6, Yundt 21:59; 8, Schmidt 23:24; 11, Holmquist 23:48; 13, Poels 24:19. At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
Non-conference
MADISON CITY DUALS
MADISON MEMORIAL 15, MADISON EAST 50
Individual winner: Rhodes, MM, 21:05.
Madison Memorial: 1, Rhodes 21:05; 2, Badekas 21:46; 3, Brunner 21:56; 4, Nishikawa 22:13; 5, Crowe 22:15. Madison East: 8, Gillian-Daniel 24:28; 9, Reiner 25:28; 10, Keckhaver 25:54; 11, Quinn 26:18; 12, Stephens 26:23. At Elver Park, 5,000 meters.
MADISON WEST 15, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 50
Individual winner: Nashold, MW, 18:48.
Madison West: 1, Nashold, MW, 18:48; 2, Nieds, MW, 20:56; 3, Greblo, MW, 20:56; 4, Sloan, 21:00; 5, Stephenson, 21:46. Madison La Follette: 8, Millfred 24:33; 9, N. Lues 24:41; 10, G. Lues 25:10; 11, Bailey 27:03; 12, Mraz 27:39. At Lake Farm County Park, 5,000 meters.
MONROE QUAD
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 37; Milton 54; Monroe 59; Belleville 77.
Top five individuals: 1, Talabac, Mil, 20:29; 2, Maynard, NGM, 21:03; 3, Elgin, Mon, 21:32; 4, Benson, Mil, 21:57; 5, Fink, NGM, 22:16.
New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Maynard 21:03; 5, Fink 22:16; 6, Karls 22:18; 11, Faber 23:06; 13, Ziperski 23:30. Milton: 1, Talabac 20:29; 4, Benson 21:57; 8, Beutin 22:48; 18, Crandall 25:35; 18, Crandall 25:35; 23, Choi 27:38. Monroe: 3, Elgin 21:32; 7, Roelli 22:20; 14, Sathoff 24:02; 16, Brower 24:47; 19, Brandli 25:42. Belleville: 9, Yapp 23:00; 10, Spiegel 23:01; 12, Winkers 23:26; 12, Winkers 23:26; 22, Herritz 27:05; 24, Gomez 30:24. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
STEVENS POINT TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Stevens Point 36; De Pere 40; Sun Prairie 51.
Top three individuals: 1, Dragseth, DP, 20:04; 2, Zimmerman, Sun, 20:38; 3, Coon, DP, 20:53.
Sun Prairie: 2, Zimmerman 20:38; 8, Keefe 22:02; 11, Knauss 22:22; 12, Johnson 22:42; 19, Griffith 23:10. At Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point, 5,000 meters.
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Madison Country Day 29; Beloit Turner 37; Janesville Parker inc.
Individual winner: Whinney, MCD, 21:43.
Madison Country Day: 1, Whinney 21:43; 4, Hallick 23:53; 5, Whiffen 23:57; 7, Rose 26:28; 8, Rhoades 26:30. Janesville Parker: 3, Schroeder 23:35; 12, Miller 34:30; 13, Ippolito 39:05. At Beloit Memorial, 5,000 meters.
GREEN BAY PREBLE TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Green Bay Preble 31; Middleton 34; Pulaski 65.
Top three individuals: 1, Novitski, GBP, 19:52; 2, Smith, GBP, 20:42; 3, Fischer, Pul, 20:52.
Middleton: 4, Smithburger 20:58; 5, Schwartz 20:58; 6, Ahn 21:00; 12, Mendenhall 22:22; 14, Sonju 22:33. At Colburn Park, Green Bay, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday’s late summary
Rock Valley Conference
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship matches
Singles — No. 1: Maudlin, McF, def. Niebler, J, 6-4, 6-1. No. 2: Cano, W, def. Traver, J, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3: Lien, Edg, def. Medina, J, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4: Dearborn, J, def. Komro, McF, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Dempsey/Magner, J, def. Ulset/Fox, Edg, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7. No. 2: Pournik/Shields, McF, def. Gilmour/Smrecek, Edg, 7-6 (3), 6-3. No. 3: Mengel/Kolehouse, J, def Babcock/Johnson, McF, 6-2, 6-2.
Third-place matches
Singles — No. 1: Maudlin, W, def. Theilen, Col, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2: Kopp, McF, def. Woodward, Col, 6-3, 6-0. No. 3: Dauti, W, def. Curtis, McF, 6-4, 6-4. No. 4: Chan, W, def. Rojas-Ceron, Edg, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Bartzen/Kohn, McF, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, Col, 6-2, 7-5. No. 2: Carlson/Duddeck, J, def. Giese/Purvis, Col, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3: Doll/Laskowski, Edg, def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson, C, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
Semifinals
Singles — No. 1: Madlin def. Theilen, 6-4, 6-2; Niebler def. Houwers, 6-1, 4-6, 14-12. No. 2: Traver def. Woodward, 6-1, 6-2; Cano def. Kopp, 6-1, 6-3. No. 3: Lien def. Dauti, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10; Medina def. Curtis, 7-5, 6-2. No. 4: Komro def. Rojas-Ceron, 6-2, 6-0; Dearborn def. Chan, 6-4, 2-6, 17-15.
Doubles — No. 1: Ulset/Fox def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, 6-3, 6-1; Dempsey/Magner def. Bartzen/Kohn, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5. No. 2: Gilmour/Smrecek def. Carlson/Duddeck, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Pournik/Shields def. Giese/Purvis, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7. No. 3: Mengel/Kolehouse def. Doll/Laskowski, 6-0, 6-2; Babcock/Johnson def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson, 6-1, 6-0.
First round
Singles — No. 1: Theilen def. Rusch, Edg, 6-1, 6-5, default. No. 2: Woodward def. Skinner, Edg, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3: Dauti def. Benisch, C, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Rojas-Ceron def. Baerwolf, Col, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Ab. Olson/As. Olson def. Katzman/Viadales, W, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2: Pournik/Shields def. Street/Fox-Simes, W, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3: Doll/Laskowski def. Wence/Falcon, 6-1, 6-0. At Edgerton.
