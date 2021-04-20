 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Ezra Joseph scores three first-half goals to help Middleton roll past Janesville Craig
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Ezra Joseph scores three first-half goals to help Middleton roll past Janesville Craig

Ezra Joseph scored three goals in the first half Tuesday night to lead the visiting Middleton boys soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Janesville Craig in a battle of Big Eight Conference teams.

Chris Vanden Boom added two goals for Middleton. Alan Pacheco scored an unassisted goal for Craig.

Sun Prairie 10,

Janesville Parker 0

The Cardinals scored five goals in each half and shut out the visiting Vikings.

Jacob Franz led with three goals, and Nathan Vong and Johnanthan Trilling added two apiece.

Bradley Warda made eight saves for Parker.

Monona Grove 2, DeForest 1

Brock Drake and Conner Bracken scored goals to help the visiting Silver Eagles take down the Norskies.

Drake put Monona Grove in the lead in the first 2:40, but Blake Olson tied it up at 28:08. Bracken sealed the victory for the Silver Eagles to end the first half.

Philip McCloskey made 13 saves for DeForest.

Oregon 2, Beaver Dam 0

Senior Colton LoBreglio made four saves for a shutout, and junior Eli Lehmann and senior Leo Krause scored to lift the Panthers over the host Golden Beavers.

Senior Noah Banes made eight saves for Beaver Dam.

Belleville/New Glarus 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

The visiting Sugar River Raiders scored three first-half goals and coasted to a Capitol Conference victory over the United.

The win improved Belleville/New Glarus to 5-0-0 in the Capitol, and Cambridge/Deerfield fell to 0-4-1 in league play.

Girls golf

Rock Valley mini-meet

Courtney Draeger shot 5-over-par 41 at Jefferson Golf Club to lead host Jefferson to a 27-stroke victory over second-place Clinton in the fifth Rock Valley mini-meet of the season. Edgerton shot 213 for third, led by Ale Bittner’s 45. Lizzy Pero shot 45 for Cambridge. Emily Schoeller led McFarland with a 49, and Evansville got a 55 from Lindsey Carlson.

Milton 174, Monona Grove 230

Hannah Dunk shot 2-over-par 36 at Oak Ridge Golf Course to lead the host Red Hawks to a 56-stroke victory over the Silver Eagles.

Reagan Moisson shot 4-over-par for Milton. Alex Hayes led Monona Grove, shooting 50.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Tuesday’s area results

Badger Conference

OREGON 2, BEAVER DAM 0

Oregon*1*1* —*2

Beaver Dam*0*0* —*0

First half — Lehmann (Malcook), 12:00.

Second half — Krause, 89:00.

Saves: Or (LoBreglio) 4; BD (Banes) 8.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MILTON 1

Milton*1*0* —*1

Fort Atkinson*3*0* —*3

First half — M: Clarquist, 3:29; FA: Keelty (Betanski), 13:53; Strayer, 32:19; Tello (Keelty), 38:54.

Saves: M (Martin) 5; FA (Encarnacione) 1.

MONONA GROVE 2, DeFOREST 1

Monona Grove*2*0* —*0

DeForest*1*0* —*1

First half — MG: Drake, 2:40; D: Olson (Roescl), 28:08; MG: Bracken 41:07.

Saves: MG (Nath) 6; D (McCloskey) 13.

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1

Middleton*6*1* —*7

Janesville Craig*0*1* —*1

First half — M: Joseph (Tutewohl), 5:00; Vanden Boom, 15:00; Gibson (Joseph), 17:00; Vanden Boom (Quamme), 27:00; Joseph, 30:00; Joseph (Quamme), 35:00.

Second half — C: Pacheco, 70:00; M: Goldberg (Campos), 78:00.

Saves: M (Meyers) 3.

SUN PRAIRIE 10, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*0*0* —*0

Sun Prairie*5*5* —*10

First half — SP: Trilling, 5:30; SP: Trilling (Stevens), 13:40; SP: Franz (L. Parrish), 24:03; SP: Stevens (Rudnicki), 31:04; SP: Rudnicki (Scherer), 43:46.

Second half — SP: N. Voung (Karls), 52:20; SP: N. Vong (Franks), 57:16; SP: G. Vong (Rice), 61:04; SP: Nolan (Phomas), 61:54; SP: Franz 69:07.

Saves: JP (Warda) 8; SP (Ganter) 2.

Capitol Conference

COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 4, LODI 3

Lodi*3*0* —*3

Columbus/Poynette*2*2* —*4

First half — L: Clark (Ziegler), 9:00; CP: Wright (Genco), 14:00; L: Ziegler, 18:00; Ziegler, 24:00 (pk); CP: Milewski (Moorad), 32:00.

Second half — CP: Milewski (Genco), 55:00; Koehler (Milewski), 80:00.

Saves: L (Richter) 1; CP (Meinholz) 5. Red card: CP (G. Tadych, 17:00).

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 4,

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0

Belleville/New Glarus*3*1* —*4

Cambridge/Deerfield*0*0* —*0

First half — BNG: Downing, 5:34; Faber, 36:17; Faber 37:45

Second half — BNG: Hatleberg (Siegenthaler), 84:46.

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday’s area results

Badger Conference

MILTON 174, MONONA GROVE 230

Individual winner: Dunk, Mi, 38.

Milton: Dunk 38; Moisson 41; Jaeggi 45; Kronberg 45. Monona Grove: Hayes 52; Goke 53; McCosky 61; Powers 64. At Oak Ridge Golf Course, Milton, par 36.

Rock Valley Conference

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MINI-MEET

Team scores: Jefferson 185; Clinton 212; Edgerton 213; Beloit Turner 217; McFarland 219; Evansville 229; Cambridge 235.

Top five individuals: 1, Draeger, J, 41; 2 (tie), Peterson, Cli, 44; Schmidt, J, 44; 4 (tie), Bittner, Ed, 45; Pero, Cam, 45.

Cambridge: Pero 45; Toepfer 58; Bella 61; Timler 71. Edgerton: Bittner 45, Dalbec 54, Guertin 56, Krehoff 58. Evansville: Carlson 55, Hunt 58, Klaehn 58, Vine 58. McFarland: Emily Schoeller 49; Gates 56; Kohn 56; Rhymes 58. At Jefferson GC, par 36.

