Prep sports: Ezra Joseph scores 3 first-half goals to help Middleton roll past Janesville Craig

Ezra Joseph scored three goals in the first half Tuesday night to lead the visiting Middleton boys soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Janesville Craig in a battle of Big Eight Conference teams.

Chris Vanden Boom added two goals for Middleton. Alan Pacheco scored an unassisted goal for Craig.

Sun Prairie 10,

Janesville Parker 0

The Cardinals scored five goals in each half and shut out the visiting Vikings.

Jacob Franz led with three goals, and Nathan Vong and Johnanthan Trilling added two apiece.

Bradley Warda made eight saves for Parker.

Monona Grove 2, DeForest 1

Brock Drake and Conner Bracken scored goals to help the visiting Silver Eagles take down the Norskies.

Drake put Monona Grove in the lead in the first 2:40, but Blake Olson tied it up at 28:08. Bracken sealed the victory for the Silver Eagles to end the first half.

Philip McCloskey made 13 saves for DeForest.

Oregon 2, Beaver Dam 0