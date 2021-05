Prep sports: Emma Lee has perfect day, Monona Grove softball team earns sweep

Saturday was a perfect day for Monona Grove softball player Emma Lee.

Not only did the Silver Eagles junior go 8-for-8 in a sweep of a Badger South Conference doubleheader against Fort Atkinson, she hit one home run in the opening game — and two more homers, along with two doubles, in the second game.

Monona Grove (13-3, 8-2 Badger South) took 9-4 and 6-5 victories over the Blackhawks (7-5, 5-2) at Taylor Prairie Elementary School in Cottage Grove.

Fort Atkinson made a game of the nightcap with a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Karlie McKenzie — who faced just two batters in relief of starter Paige Hanson — got a strikeout to strand two baserunners.

Oregon 15-18,

Stoughton 1-9

Amelia Spilde pitched a one-hitter and Emma Eisele homered as part of a 17-hit attack to help the Panthers beat the Vikings in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Megan Bloyer went 4-for-5, with a home run and double, and drove in three runs as Oregon (9-7, 7-3 Badger South) won against Stoughton (2-11, 1-8).

Monroe 12-0, Edgewood 2-6