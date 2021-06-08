Prep sports: Edgewood's new boys golf group punches ticket to the same old location

The cast of characters may be relatively new but for the eighth consecutive time the Madison Edgewood boys golf team has secured a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Crusaders, who won the program’s third consecutive championship (and fifth overall) in 2019, placed their four scoring players among the top five in the 12-team field to total 314 in the Prairie du Chien sectional on Tuesday.
Freshman Michael Yesbeck earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 76 at Prairie du Chien Country Club. Sophomore Al Deang was second at 78, senior Ethan Arndt took third at 79 and sophomore Alex Weiss tied for fifth at 81.
Edgerton finished second, 21 strokes behind Edgewood, to also qualify for the state meet on Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells. Senior Clayton Jenny led the Crimson Tide, shooting 81.
Monticello/Belleville senior Peter Gustafson shot 83 to qualify as an individual.
Janesville Parker sectional
In a Division 1 sectional at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, junior Griffin Oberneder shot a 3-under-par 69 to lead Beloit Memorial to its first team state visit since 2013. Oberneder earned individual medalist honors, finishing five strokes ahead of a pair of freshmen: Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall and Milton’s Brett Wieland. Kai Wong had a 76 to help Beloit finish at 312, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Mukwonago in the eight-team field.
Individual qualifiers were Marshall, Wieland and Milton sophomore Deegan Riley, who won a four-man playoff for the final spot. Milton took third at 324, Fort Atkinson fourth at 329 and Monona Grove fifth at 333. Sun Prairie took seventh, led by sophomore Tyler Schick’s 78. That score was matched by Fort Atkinson junior Brayden Brown, Oregon’s Nicholas Kipp and Riley.
Girls soccer
Verona 1, Middleton 0
Jenna Albert scored in the 83rd minute to lift the Wildcats (8-3-1) past the Cardinals (7-6-2) in the Sun Prairie Sectional. Kirsten Poppen had the assist for Verona, and Elsa Queoff saved four shots. Ainsley Casper saved 10 shots for Middleton.
Waunakee 6,
Madison La Follette 0
The Warriors (14-2-1) beat the Lancers (2-7-0) thanks to five goals in the first half. Lexis Savola had a goal and two assists.
Watertown 2,
Janesville Craig 1
With two goals in the first half, the Goslings (7-4-0) narrowly defeated the Cougars (5-8-1). Autumn Meyers and Aubrey Schmutzler scored for Watertown. Brielle Schram scored for Craig in the second half.
Oregon 15, Whitewater 0
In Division 2, the Panthers (10-1-0), ranked third by state coaches, scored 15 goals in the first half before the mercy rule ended the game with the Whippets (1-9-1). Zoey Pagels, Jaelyn Nedelcoff, K.T. Schwass and Lauren Janssens each scored two goals, and Nedelcoff and Katelyn Studebaker had two assists each. Whitewater did not have a shot on goal.
Monona Grove 3,
Fort Atkinson 1
The Silver Eagles (9-4-1) scored two second-half goals to pull away from the Blackhawks (3-7-2). Ally Hilgart scored twice for Monona Grove.
Sauk Prairie 10, Merrill 0
The Badger North Conference champion Eagles (12-0-0), who have not allowed a single goal all year, kept the streak alive in their shutout victory over the Bluejays (0-13-0). Katelyn Fishnick had three goals to lead Sauk Prairie. Jenna Pistono had a goal and two assists.
Softball
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 0
Host Sun Prairie (16-3, 14-2 Big Eight) kept its share of the Big Eight Conference lead by beating Middleton (17-5, 11-4). Isabel Royle doubled twice and Ellie Rademacher also doubled for Sun Prairie.
Verona 5, Beloit 1
Alyssa Bostley pitched a seven-inning three-hitter as the visiting Wildcats (19-3, 14-2 Big Eight) held onto their share of the Big Eight lead by beating the Purple Knights (8-7, 8-7). Bostley tripled and Katie Pederson doubled three times for Verona.
DeForest 9, Sauk Prairie 4
Kylee Jansen gave up four hits and struck out 13 in a complete game to lead the Norskies (12-9, 9-5 Badger North), past the Eagles (6-13, 3-11). Jordan Marty went 3-for-4 for DeForest, doubling and tripling to drive in three runs. OJ Joyce went 2-for-3 with a double for Sauk Prairie.
Parker 3, Craig 2
The visiting Vikings (11-8, 8-8 Big Eight) pulled off a triple play in the top of the third inning; the Cougars (8-10, 8-8) turned their own triple play in the bottom of the fifth.
Oregon 9, Baraboo 7
Megan Bloyer hit two homers to lead the Panthers (12-10) to a non-conference victory over the host Thunderbirds (13-9). Emily Crowe went 2-for-4 for Oregon.
Baseball
Sun Prairie 10,
Memorial 0 (5)
The host Cardinals (20-1, 15-1 Big Eight) held the Spartans (12-4, 12-4) without a hit in the five-inning game. Brady Stevens and Davis Hamilton combined for six strikeouts and Casey Wambach doubled for top-ranked Sun Prairie.
PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
WAUNAKEE 13, REEDSBURG 3 (5)
Waunakee*208*30*—*13*13*1
Reedsburg*300*00*—*3*2*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: L. Shepski (W; 5-2-3-1-8-2); R: Ely (L; 3-11-10-7-3-2), Thompson (1-2-3-3-0-1), Bruno (1-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — W: Lee 3x3 (3B), L. Shepski 2x2 (2B), 2x4 (2B); R: Ely (2B). At Nishan Park, Reedsburg.
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 10, MADISON MEMORIAL 0 (5)
Madison Memorial*000*00*—*0*0*4
Sun Prairie*414*01*—*10*9*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MM: Jessup (L; 2.1-8-9-8-2-3), Muller (2.0-1-1-0-0-1); SP: Stevens (W; 3.0-0-0-0-4-0), Hamilton (2.0-0-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — SP: Wambach (2B), Shepard 2x3, Hunley 2x3.
VERONA 3, MADISON EAST 2
Verona*020*010*0*—*3*8*1
Madison East*001*001*0*—*2*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: West (W; 2.0-2-0-0-4-0), Neuroth (2.0-2-1-1-0-0), Steiner (2.0-0-1-0-2-1), Hoppe (1.0-1-0-0-0-0); ME: Mulhern (L; 5.0-6-3-1-7-1), Miller (2.0-2-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — V: Armstrong 2x4 (2B), Fink 2x4 (2B), Jones 2x3. At Warner Park.
MADISON WEST 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
Beloit Mem*000*010*1*—*2*4*3
Mad. West*100*000*2*—*3*4*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BM: Mechanic (L; 4.0-4-3-0-1-2); MW: Severson (4.2-4-1-0-3-0), Barfield (W; 0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — BM: Roman (2B), Allen 2x2 (2B). At Mansfield Stadium.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 15,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 3 (5)
Mad. La Follette*000*30*—*3*5*4
Jan. Craig*492*0x*—*15*7*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ML: Borcherding (L; 1-3-10-8-0-3), Thornsen (1-2-3-3-0-1), Roth (1-2-2-2-0-1), Zukowski (1-0-0-0-1-0); JC: Ryan (W; 3-2-0-0-4-1), Gudenschwager (1-2-3-3-3-2), Coulter (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — ML: Vitale (2B), Roth (2B); JC: Schenk 2x2 (HR), Schork (GS), Ryan (2B). At Riverside Park, Janesville.
MIDDLETON 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Janes. Parker*000*010*0*—*1*8*1
Middleton*310*002*x*—*6*10*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: King (L; 1.2-5-4-2-0-1), Smith (4.1-5-2-2-1-2); Mid: Smith (W; 5.0-6-1-0-1-2), Hellenbrand (2.0-2-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — Mid: Andler (2B), Dunn (2B), Williams 2x3, Smith 2x4, Zimmerman 2x4.
Rock Valley Conference
EDGERTON 12, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater*000*02*—*2*3*3
Edgerton*205*05*—*12*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Jones (L; 0.2-0-2-0-1-2), Nickels (1.1-1-0-0-0-0), Hintz (0-1-5-4-0-2), Deporter (1-2-0-0-0-0), Tillman (1-0-2-2-0-3), DePorter (0.1-1-3-1-0-2); E: Punzel (W; 4-3-2-2-6-3), Clark (1-0-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — W: Heritage 2x2, Deporter (HR); E: Clark 2x2, Kotnour (2B).
McFARLAND 9, BRODHEAD 3
McFarland*103*300*2*—*9*13*1
Brodhead*101*010*0*—*3*6*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (W; 2-1-1-1-1-0), Arttus (2.1-2-1-1-0-0), Wood (1.2-2-1-1-2-0), Punzel (1-0-0-0-1-1); B: Sawle (L; 2-3-1-0-1-1), Vondra (1-3-3-2-0-0), Green (1-3-3-3-1-1), Walker (2-2-0-0-1-1), Kammerer (1-2-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — M: Wedvick 2x3 (2B), White 2x2 (2B); B: Malkow 3x4 (2B), Vondra 3x3 (2B).
Trailways South Conference
DEERFIELD 7, HORICON 3
Horicon*002*010*0*—*3*6*2
Deerfield*200*113*x*—*7*8*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Pieper (2.0-2-2-2-4-1), Janiszenski (3.0-2-2-1-4-1), Berggrens (0.2-4-3-3-0-0); D: Mathwig (W; 6.2-6-3-3-12-2), Lees (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — H: Pieper (2B), Berggren 2x4; D: Fisher 2x2 (HR), McDonough (2B).
Non-conference
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 6,
FORT ATKINSON 0
Wat. Luther Prep*013*020*0*—*6*12*2
Fort Atkinson*000*000*0*—*0*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WLP: Paxton (W; 5.1-6-0-0-3-4), Heiman (1.2-0-0-0-1-0); FA: Kucken (L; 3-6-4-4-4-4), Maier (2-5-2-1-4-0), Schoenherr (1-0-0-0-0-0), Hartman (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — WLP: Ernest 3x4, Heiman 2x3 (2B), Winkel 2x2, Shevey 2x4; FA: Brost 3x3, Rueth 2x3. At Fort Atkinson.
BARABOO 13, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 3
Baraboo*300*121*6*—*13*11*4
Adams-Friendship*120*000*0*—*3*5*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Steiner (W; 6-5-3-0-10-0), Gaffney (1-0-0-0-2-1); AF: Moore (L; 4.2-4-6-2-2-4), Pollex (2.1-7-7-7-1-2).
Leading hitters — B: Turner 2x5 (HR), Henry 3x5 (3 2B); AF: Quinnell 2x4.
Thursday’s WIAA schedule
AREA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 2
Brodhead sectional
(5) McFarland at (4) River Valley, 4:45 p.m.
(6) Platteville vs. (3) Madison Edgewood at Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.
(7) Richland Center at (2) Mount Horeb, 5 p.m.
(5) Lodi vs. (4) Wisconsin Dells at Woodside Complex, Wisconsin Dells
(6) Portage vs. (3) Mauston at Woodside Complex, Mauston, 5 p.m.
(5) Brodhead/Juda at (4) Monroe, 5 p.m.
(6) Clinton at (3) Evansville, 4:45 p.m.
(5) Lake Mills at (4) Walworth Big Foot, 5 p.m.
(6) Delavan-Darien at (3) Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Kewaskum sectional
(6) Delafield St. John’s NW co-op at (3) Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Random Lake sectional
(5) Waterloo at (4) New Glarus
(6) Belleville vs. (3) Marshall at Fireman’s Park, Marshall
Viroqua sectional
(5) Montello at (4) Wisconsin Heights
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
DeFOREST 9, SAUK PRAIRIE 4
DeForest*100*002*6*—*6*11*1
Sauk Prairie*001*010*2*—*4*4*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Jansen (W; 7-4-4-3-13-2); SP: Jones (L; 7-11-9-6-4-1).
Leading hitters — D: Marty 3x4 (3B, 2B), Schroeder 2x4 (2B); SP: Joyce 2x3 (2B). At DeForest Athletic Complex.
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MIDDLETON 0
Middleton*000*000*0*—*0*4*0
Sun Prairie*021*000*x*—*3*8*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Flock (L; 6.0-8-3-3-2-0); SP: Royle (W; 5.0-3-0-0-6-0), Baker (2.0-1-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — M: Zimmerman 2x3 (2B); SP: Royle 2x3 (2 2B), Rademacher (2B).
VERONA 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1
Verona*011*002*1*—*5*7*0
Beloit Memorial*010*000*0*—*1*4*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Bostley (W; 7.0-4-1-1-5-1); BM: Swanson (L; 7.0-7-5-2-3-1).
Leading hitters — V: Pederson 3x4 (3 2B); BM: Gutierrez (2B), Ryan (2B). At Stateline Youth Sports Complex, Beloit.
JANESVILLE PARKER 14,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0 (5)
Mad. La Follette*000*00*—*0*1*1
Janes. Parker*102*(11)x*—*14*16*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ML: Welling (L; 3.1-8-7-6-1-0), Stram (0.2-8-7-7-0-0); JP: Bolly (W; 4.0-1-0-0-6-1), Rosga (0.1-0-0-0-0-0), Quade (0.1-0-0-0-1-0), Dobbs (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — JP: Luek (HR), Lot 3x3 (2B), Rosga 3x3 (2B), Williams 2x4, Quade 2x4. At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
JANESVILLE PARKER 3,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 2
Janesville Parker*012*000*0*—*3*7*1
Janesville Craig*100*100*0*—*2*4*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: Lot (W; 4-3-2-2-2-2), Bolly (3-1-0-0-2-1); JC: Stanley (L; 7-7-3-3-2-1).
Leading hitters — JP: Rosga (2B); JC: Rammer (HR). At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Non-conference
BELOIT TURNER 5, DEERFIELD 5 (9)
Beloit Turner*100*211*000*—*5*14*0
Deerfield*210*020*000*—*5*14*5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BT: Rose (8-13-5-5-5-0), Covey (1-1-0-0-0-0); D: Ament (4.1-8-3-3-2-2), Mack (4.2-6-2-1-4-1).
Leading hitters — BT: Davis 3x4 (2B), Covey 2x5 (2B), Pingle 2x5 (2B); D: Ament 3x5 (2B), Mack (2B).
OREGON 9, BARABOO 7
Oregon*200*403*0*—*9*9*5
Baraboo*000*130*3*—*7*8*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Or: Etienne (W; 4.2-5-4-3-7-3), Crowe (2.1-3-3-0-0-1); B: Crary (L; 5-8-7-5-4-2), Lewison (2-1-2-1-0-2).
Leading hitters — Or: Bloyer 3x4 (2 HR), Crowe 2x4; B: Cleary 2x4, Lewison 2x4. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
Today’s WIAA schedule
AREA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 3
Sectional No. 3
(9) Belleville at (8) Richland Center
(10) Monticello/New Glarus at (7) Viroqua/Youth Initiative
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
WALES KETTLE MORAINE 13,
JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Janes. Parker*10*3*—*13
Kettle Moraine*0*0*—*0
Saves: JP (Toberman) 22.
WATERTOWN 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Watertown*2*0* —*2
Janesville Craig*0*1* —*1
First half — W: Meyers (Cortes), 32:57; W: Schmutzler, 35:45.
Second half — JC: Schram, 46:00;
Saves: W (Zechzer) 12; JC (Trapp) 16.
OCONOMOWOC 11, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Beloit Memorial*0*0* —*0
Oconomowoc*8*3* —*11
First half — Oc: Gircius, 4:00; Ripnow, 8:00; Ripnow, 9:00; Gircius, 10:00; Gircius, 22:00; Ripnow, 25:00; Gircius, 36:00; Schauer, 39:00.
Second half — Oc: Andritsch, 46:00; Kehl, 51:00; Ripnow, 53:00.
Saves: BM (Romero 12, Traver 3) 15; Oc (Bohman) 0.
WAUNAKEE 6, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
Mad. La Follette*0*0*—*0
Waunakee*5*1*—*6
First half — W: Savola (Deppen), 4:00; Thomas (Savola), 6:00; Meudt (Clark), 17:00; Ross, 31:00; Baumbach (Savola), 35:00.
Second half — W: Blifernicht, 68:00.
Saves: ML (Jones) 12; W (Whyte 0, Alsteen 0) 0.
VERONA 1, MIDDLETON 0
Middleton*0*0*—*0
Verona*0*1*—*1
Second half — V: Albert (Poppen), 82:30.
Saves: Mid (Casper) 10; V (Queoff) 4.
Sun Prairie 3, Madison East 1
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
OREGON 15, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater*0*—*0
Oregon*15*—*15
First half — Pagels (Sauer, 3:00; Bennett (Nedelcoff), 4:00; Pagels (Nedelcoff), 7:00; Nedelcoff, 10:00; Nedelcoff (Pagels), 11:00; Boyd, 16:00; Schwass, 21:00; Caya (Schwass), 23:00; Janssens (Studebacker), 26:00; Janssens (Studebaker), 29:00; Schwass, 32:00; Statz, 35:00; Swartzmiller (Sauer), 41:00; Sauer, 43:00; King (Hoelker), 44:00.
Saves: W 12; Or 0.
MOUNT HOREB 4, STOUGHTON 3
Stoughton*2*1*—*3
Mount Horeb*2*2*—*4
First half — S: 8:31; 16:14; MH: Vogel, 22:32; McMillan, 28:52.
Second half — MH: Conrad, 75:32; S: 76:30; MH: Vogel, 79:58.
Saves: MH (Klein) 1.
MONONA GROVE 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson*1*0*—*1
Monona Grove*1*2*—*3
First half — MG: Hilgart (Kahl), 8:50; FA: Dahnert, 14:00;
Second half — MG: Hilgart (Dyer), 52:10; Price (Dyer) 88:10;
Saves: FA (Garant) 2 (VanWormert) 6; MG (Adamski) 1. At Bakken Park, Cottage Grove.
DeForest 4, Milton 0
Marshfield sectional
SAUK PRAIRIE 10, MERRILL 0
Merrill*0*0*—*0
Sauk Prairie*6*4*—*10
First half — SP: Klemm (Pistono), 4:00; O. Paukner, 13:00; Pistono, 15:00; M. Paukner, 18:00; Holler (M. Paukner), 37:00; Fishnick (Andres), 43:00.
Second half — SP: Fishnick, 46:00; Klemm (Pistono), 49:00; Fishnick, 52:00; L. Chrisler (O’Connor), 62:00.
Saves: M (Merrill) 14; SP (Apel) 0.
RHINELANDER 5, BARABOO 0
Baraboo*0*0*—*0
Rhinelander*2*3*—*5
Reedsburg 4, Wausau East 2
Oshkosh North sectional
GLENDALE NICOLET 9, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam*0*0*—*0
Glendale Nicolet*4*5*—*9
First half — GN: Soyke (Schmidt), 8:20; Soyke (McCullough), 11:03; Ellegard (Soyke), 31:42; Ellegard (Barnes), 42:35.
Second half — GN: Barnes, 47:40; Ellegard (Barnes), 50:38; Klopp (Callender), 51:28; Perez, 62:17; Gruenwald (Koziol), 66:14.
DIVISION 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Madison Abundant Life co-op 9, Prairie du Chien 0
Today’s regional semifinals
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
(6) Madison Memorial vs. (3) Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Marshfield sectional
(7) Portage/Poynette at (2) Marshfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s regional semifinals
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Arcadia/Independence at Madison Edgewood, 4 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Belleville/New Glarus at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Edgerton vs. Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Cambridge/Deerfield at Platteville/Lancaster, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Racine Prairie sectional
Whitefish Bay Dominican at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs sectional
Columbus at Watertown Luther Prep, 4 p.m.
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Madison Abundant Life co-op at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 4 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Lodi, 7 p.m.
River Valley at La Crosse Aquinas, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s regional finals
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
Watertown (7-4-0) at Wales Kettle Moraine (7-5-0)
Verona (8-3-1) at Waunakee (14-2-1)
Madison West or Madison Memorial vs. Sun Prairie (9-5-0)
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
Oregon (10-1-0) vs. Mount Horeb
Monona Grove (9-4-1) vs. DeForest (12-2-1) at Waunakee
Marshfield sectional
Reedsburg (5-6-0) at Sauk Prairie (12-0-0)
Rhinelander vs. Portage/Poynette or Marshfield
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuesday’s area summaries
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Waunakee 168; DeForest 144; Reedsburg 81; Mount Horeb 79.5; Sauk Prairie 73; Baraboo 63; Beaver Dam 54; Portage 39.5.
100 meters: 1, Mrochek, MH, :11.29; 2, Magli, D, :11.38; 3, Sveum, MH, :11.47; 4, Squire, W, :11.63; 5, Pettersen, BD, :11.72; 6, McCurdy, W, :11.76.
200: 1, Mrochek, MH, :23.3; 2, Ekezie, D, :23.41; 3, Weaver, MH, :23.99; 4, Squire, W, :24.07; 5, Agnew, B, :24.11; Leisses, BD, :24.16.
400: 1, Regnier, W, :49.50; 2, Mrochek, MH, :50.02; 3, Ekezie, D, :50.27; 4, Agnew, B, :52.34; 5, Vandehey, D, :53.18; 6, Logterman, SP, :55.18.
800: 1, Grabowski, D, 2:01.62; 2, Regnier, W, 2:05.02; 3, Czarnecki, BD, 2:06.64; 4, I. Bauer, DF, 2:06.84; 5, E. Bauer, 2:08.55; 6, Andreson, W, 2:09.38.
1,600: 1, Boerger, SP, 4:33.66; 2, I. Bauer, 4:37.04; 3, Czarnecki, BD, 4:39.07; 4, Grabowski, D, 4:41.16; 5, Stoddard, MH, 4:45.82; 6, King, D, 4:56.88.
3,200: 1, Boerger, SP, 10:12.24; 2, Stoddard, MH, 10:31.76; 3, Zirbel, SP, 11:06.53; 4, Vander Meer, D, 11:07.67; 5, I. Bauer, 11:09.34; 6, Grabowski, D, 11:19.53.
110 hurdles: 1, Yanke, R, :16.05; 2, Luecke, D, :16.49; 3, Wolf, D, :16.56; 4, Brewer, B, :17.13; 5, Rocha, R, :17;87; 6, Simons, P, :18.61.
300 hurdles: 1, Yanke, R, :41.10; 2, Wolf, D, :42.44; 3, Ranum, W, :42.73; 4, Luecke, D, :44.72; 5, Simmons, P, :46.0; 6, Diels, BD, :46.26.
400 relay: 1, Waunakee (McCurdy, Mais, Lindley, Squire), :44.87; 2, DeForest, :45.24; 3, Mount Horeb, :45.31; 4, Portage, :46.26; 5, Sauk Prairie, :46.62; 6, Reedsburg, :47.18.
800 relay: 1, DeForest (Piontek, Sels, Jacobsen, Magli), 1:33.73; 2, Sauk Prairie, 1:34.95; 3, Portage, 1:35.66; 4, Mount Horeb, 1:35.72; 5, Waunakee, 1:35.81; 6, Reedsburg, 1:36.39.
1,600 relay: 1, DeForest (Vandehey, Jacobsen, Eisler, Ekezie), 3:35.73; 2, Baraboo, 3:40.50; 3, Portage, 3:44.27; 4, Waunakee, 3:45.36; 5, Reedsburg, 3:47.38; 6, Sauk Prairie, 3:48.95.
3,200 relay: 1, DeForest (Eisler, Vander Meer, Huber, Bauer), 8:47.74; 2, Waunakee, 8:54.10; 3, Portage, 8:59.64; 4, Beaver Dam, 9:03.21; 5, Mount Horeb, 9:06.65; 6, Baraboo, 9:20.56.
High jump: 1, Lynch, P, 6-2; 2, Philipp, B, 6-0; 3, McCurdy, W, 5-10; 4, Henderson, MH, 5-10; 5, Buffardi, SP, 5-8; 6, Weaver, MH, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1, Hibner, P, 12-9; 2, Geiselman, SP, 12-0; 3, Amend, P, 11-9; 4, Johnson, SP, 10-6; 5, Pierick, D, 10-6; 6, Kaufmann, BD, 10-0.
Long jump: 1, McCurdy, W, 21-6¼; 2, Regnier, W, 20-6¾; 3, Weaver, MH, 20-1½; 4, Richards, MH, 19-10½; 5, Mrochek, MH, 19-7¼; 6, Rocha, R, 19-0½.
Triple jump: 1, Regnier, W, 43-7; 2, Vandehey, D, 41-8½; 3, Campbell, R, 41-8; 4, Richards, MH, 40-11; 5, Mais, W, 40-7½; 6, Rocha, R, 39-9½.
Shot put: 1, Schaefer, B, 49-0¾; 2, White, BD, 46-11¾; 3, Schulz, B, 46-2¾; 4, Phebus, W, 44-10; 5, Kampa, W, 41-10½; 6, Lokken, D, 40-5½.
Discus: 1, Schaefer, B, 171-8; 2, Phebus, W, 130-9; 3, Nowak, B, 128-1; 4, Schulz, B, 127-8; 5, Winters, D, 124-9; Haroldson, MH, 121-1.
Girls
Team scores: DeForest 164; Waunakee 132; Mount Horeb 100; Baraboo 78; Sauk Prairie 70; Portage 58; Reedsburg 51; Beaver Dam 49.
100 meters: 1, Bova, W, :12.53; 2, Larsen, W, :13.00; 3, Pickhardt, D, :13.15; 4, Grigg, W, :13.24; 5, Wilson, SP, :13.25; 6, Stanek, R, :13.36.
200: 1, Bova, W, :25.45; 2, Larsen, W, :26.67; 3, Grabarski, W, :27.52; 4, Wilson, SP, :27.54; 5, Thompson, MH, :27.79; 6, Vesperman, MH, :27.96.
400: 1, Bova, W, :57.25; 2, Larsen, W, :59.98; 3, Pickhardt, D, 1:00.66; 4, Grabarski, W, 1:00.69; 5, Vesperman, MH, 1:02.42; 6, Statz, MH, 1:07.76.
800: 1, Gruner, B, 2:26.32; 2, Peters, D, 2:32.19; 3, Pronina, W, 2:32.49; 4, Buchardt, BD, 2:32.60; 5, Lacen Villegas, R, 2:36.76; 6, Wallace, W, 2:38.54.
1,600: 1, Ollendick, MH, 5:23.31; 2, Gruner, B, 5:25.89; 3, Hackbarth, BD, 5:31.94; 4, Bauer, D, 5:33.79; 5, Wallace, W, 5:41.59; 6, Vanderhoef, W, 5:43.49.
3,200: 1, Gregg, SP, 12:12.23; 2, Ollendick, MH, 12:17.40; 3, Hackbarth, BD, 12:22.84; 4, Vanderhoef, W, 12:46.91; 5, Bauer, D, 12:47.13; 6, Niles, W, 13:06.66.
100 hurdles: 1, Szepieniec, D, :15.32; 2, Campbell, R, :16.73; 3, Stanek, R, :17.35; 4, Wendt, BD, :17.63; 4, Kipkoskei, D, :17.88; 6, Denkert, W, :18.42.
300 hurdles: 1, Szepieniec, D, :15.27; 2, Campbell, R, :17.08; 3, Stanek, R, :17.88; 4, Wendt, BD, :18.41; 5, Wilson, SP, :18.83; 6, Cherney, R, :19.10.
400 relay: 1, Waunakee (Grigg, Statz, Hahn, Grabarski), :52.32; 2, Mount Horeb, :52.90; 3, Portage, :53.18; 4, Baraboo, :53.55; 5, DeForest, :54.04; 6, Beaver Dam, :54.18.
800 relay: 1, Portage (Bisch, Brees, Garrigan, Kreuziger), 1:50.46; 2, DeForest, 1:51.02; 3, Waunakee, 1:52.29; 4, Mount Horeb, 1:52.36; 5, Beaver Dam, 1:54.17; 6, Sauk Prairie, 1:54.79.
1,600 relay: 1, DeForest (Szepieniec, Snow, Peters, Pickhardt), 4:17.42; 2, Waunakee, 4:25.68; 3, Sauk Prairie, 4:28.54; 4, Reedsburg, 4:29.30; 5, Mount Horeb, 4:30.03; 6, Beaver Dam, 4:32.23.
3,200 relay: 1, Mount Horeb (Brandemuehl, Fountas, Ollendick, Vesperman), 10:05.05; 2, Waunakee, 10:14.54; 3, Baraboo, 10:15.74; 4, Beaver Dam, 10:52.92; 5, Sauk Prairie, 10:53.63; 6, DeForest, 11:37.18.
High jump: 1, Saleh, W, 5-4; 2, Campbell, R, 5-2; 3, Burchardt, BD, 5-2; 4, Cook, W, 5-0; 5, Gruner, B, 4-10; 6, A. Scheuerell, D, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Snow, D, 10-6; 2, A. Scheuerell, D, 10-0; 3, Breidenbach, R, 8-0; 4, Westra, BD, 8-0; 5, P. Scheuerell, D, 8-0; 6, Walter, B, 7-6.
Long jump: 1, Saleh, W, 17-7¾; 2, Sandeman, SP, 17-5¾; 3, Meixelsperger, SP, 16-7¾; 4, Campbell, R, 16-3½; 5, Clark, MH, 15-11½; 6, Brees, P, 15-11½.
Triple jump: 1, Szepieniec, D, 35-10; 2, Sandeman, SP, 35-9 ½; 3, Larsen, W, 35-4; 4, Meixelsperger, SP, 34-3 ½; 5, Hahn, R, 34-3; 6, Sefkar, B, 34-1.
Shot put: 1, Preuss, P, 32-8¼; 2, Cherney, R, 31-11¾; 3, Funmaker, B, 31-7½; 4, Saleh, W, 31-5; 5, Hahn, D, 30-11; 6, Begalske, SP, 30-6.
Discus: 1, Manghera, D, 107-10; 2, Hahn, D, 98-11; 3, Preuss, P, 98-10; 4, Cherney, R, 94-3; 5, Funmaker, B, 92-1; 6, Gruner, B, 86-8. At DeForest.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Monroe 116.5; Monona Grove 111; Madison Edgewood 105; Oregon 87; Watertown 81; Fort Atkinson 79; Stoughton 74.5; Milton 47.
100 meters: 1, Seagreaves, Monr, :11.40. 200: 1, Seagreaves, Monr, :22.70. 400: 1, Voss, MG, :51.44. 800: 1, Zelinski, Or, 1:58.80. 1,600: 1, Richardson, ME, 4:19.41. 3,200: 1, Richardson, ME, 9:45.93. 110 hurdles: 1, Johnson, Or, :15.43. 300 hurdles: 1, Carpenter, Monr, :41.98. 400 relay: 1, Monona Grove (Dalhauser, Huston, Degroot, Klinkner), :44.73. 800 relay: 1, Monroe (Blaser, Blum, Flom, Sereda), 1:34.35. 1,600 relay: 1, Oregon (Dieter, Warren, Clark, Weink), 3:35.51. 3,200 relay: 1, Stoughton (Zeichert, Millam, Hemenway, Sorensen), 8:39.85. High jump: 1, Thomas, ME, 6-2. Pole vault: 1, Klinkner, MG, 13-3. Long jump: 1, Fane, ME, 20-4¾. Triple jump: 1, Sykes, FA, 42-4. Shot put: 1, Evans, FA, 51-8½. Discus: 1, Evans, FA, 157-7.
Girls
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 118; Stoughton 111.5; Monona Grove 106; Milton 88.5; 5, Oregon 79.5; Monroe 77; Fort Atkinson 64; Watertown 55.5.
100 meters: 1, Lebbie, ME, :12.52. 200: 1, Hogan, MG, :26.13. 400: 1, Hogan, MG, :59.87. 800: 1, Zorn, FA, 2:24.59. 1,600: 1, Talabac, Mil, 5:36.41. 3,200: 1, Reiser, S, 12:37.05.100 hurdles: 1, Hogan, MG, :15.64. 300 hurdles: 1, Grosse, ME, :47.23. 400 relay: 1, Stoughton (Borroughs, Tangeman, Ballard, Groleau), :51.29. 800 relay: 1, Edgewood (Rodriguez, Messner, Browne, Lebbie), 1:52.10. 1,600 relay: 1, Fort Atkinson (Theriault, Chapman, Haas, Zorn), 4:12.31. 3,200 relay: 1, Milton (Beutin, Borgwardt, Henry, Johnson), 10:48.46. High jump: 1, Hogan, MG, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Jenks-Recker, MG, 11-7. Long jump: 1, Lebbie, ME, 16-11¾. Triple jump: 1, Tangeman, S, 35-7½. Shot put: 1, Quinn, W, 39-8. Discus: 1, Quinn, W, 113-11. At Madison Edgewood.
SOUTHWEST WIS. CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Platteville 163; Richland Center 151.5; Lancaster 86; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 74; River Valley 53; Prairie du Chien 24.5.
Event winners, area placewinners
100 meters: 1, Noethe, L, :11.48; 2, Prem, RV, :11.52; 3, Gloudeman, RV, :11.56; 5, Vickerman, RV, :11.74. 200: 1, Gloudeman, RV, :23.03. 400: 1, Darling, RC, :51.44. 800: 1, Keith, DMP, 2:09.13. 1,600: 1, Aurit, DMP, 4:42.01; 5, Ross, RV, 5:08.33. 3,200: 1, Aurit, DMP, 10:54.89; 4, Ross, RV, 11:17.28. 110 hurdles: 1, Bosworth, RC, :16.94. 300 hurdles: 1, Gillen, P, :43.54. 400 relay: 1, Richland Center, :45.76. 800 relay: 1, Richland Center, 1:34.07; 5, River Valley, 1:41.29. 1,600 relay: 1, Platteville, 3:32.27. 3,200 relay: 1, Platteville, 9:13.42. High jump: 1, Keller, RC, 6-4. Pole vault: 1, Rhoden, Pl, 12-0. Long jump: 1, Noethe, L, 19-8½. Triple jump: 1, Keller, RC, 41-10; 5, Prem, RV, 38-2. Shot put: 1, Digman, Pl, 46-6½; 3, Gloudeman, RV, 42-0¼. Discus: 1, Digman, Pl, 139-8½; 2, Norton, RV, 138-1¼; 5, Scott, RV, 114-11½.
Girls
Team scores: Lancaster 166; Platteville 141; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 105; Prairie du Chien 54.5; River Valley 49; Richland Center 36.5.
Event winners, area placewinners
100 meters: 1, Winters, DMP, :12.97. 200: 1, Burks, L, :27.07; 3, Kruse, RV, :27.62. 400: 1, Kruse, RV, 1:00.26. 800: 1, Olmstead, L, 2:25.58; 5, Krey, RV, 2:35.46; 6, DuCharme, RV, 2:38.41. 1,600: 1, Thompson, DMP, 5:37.50. 3,200: 1, Muench, L, 13:36.35. 100 hurdles: 1, Steffes, DMP, :17.00. 300 hurdles: 1, Goomey, Pl, :49.61; 2, Borucki, RV, :53.01. 400 relay: 1, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, :53.05. 800 relay: 1, Richland Center, 1:55.64. 1,600 relay: 1, Lancaster, 4:19.07; 2, River Valley, 4:25.61. 3,200 relay: 1, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 10:20.09. High jump: 1, Stombaugh, Pl, 5-1. Pole vault: 1, Kruse, RV, 9-6. Long jump: 1, Burks, L, 16-4½. Triple jump: 1, Burks, L, 32-2. Shot put: 1, Digman, Pl, 35-10 ¼; 4, Williams, RV, 30-6½. Discus: 1, Digman, Pl, 122-2¼. At Platteville.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Deerfield 84.5; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 74; Oshkosh Lourdes 57; Palmyra-Eagle 55; Princeton/Green Lake 53.5; Beaver Dam Wayland 52; Dodgeland 43; Waupun Central Wis. Christian 41; Hustisford 36; Horicon 35; Fall River 31; Markesan 30.5; Oshkosh Valley Christian 26; Pardeeville 20; Orfordville Parkview 19.5; Madison Country Day co-op 17; Rio 17; Oakfield 6.
100 meters: 1, Brahm, PE, :11.34; 4, Marsland, MCD, :11.73. 200: 1, Hart, R/CF, :23.61; 5, Marsland, MCD, :24.54. 400: 1, Highland, WA, :53.22. 800: 1, Finger, Dodg., 1:57.34; 4, M. Kimmel, Deer, 2:11.83. 1,600: 1, Finger, Dodg., 4:39.08; 4, M. Kimmel, Deer, 4:57.02. 3,200: 1, Zamorano, Hor., 10:56.02; 6, Thompson, Deer, 12:00.68. 110 hurdles: 1, Albrecht, R/CF, :15.92; 2, Lasack, D, :16.41; 6, Doumbya, MCD, :18.99. 300 hurdles: 1, Albrecht, R/CF, :41.17; 2, Lasack, Deer, :42.84. 400 relay: 1, Lourdes, :47.47; 5, Deerfield, :49.88. 800 relay: 1, Central Wis. Christian, 1:35.7; 6, Deerfield, 1:46.38. 1,600 relay: 1, Central Wis. Christian, 3:42.2; 5, Deerfield, 3:46.66. 3,200 relay: 1, Deerfield (Curtis, Connely, Kimmel, Thompson), 9:23.32. High jump: 1, Hart, R/CF, 6-2. Pole vault: 1, Soda, P/GL, 12-6; 2, Bach, Deer, 12-6; 3 (tie), Howard, Deeer, 10-0. Long jump: 1, Kuehl, Hus, 20-1; 6, Lasack, Deer, 19-7. Triple jump: 1, Kuehl, Hus., 43-2½. Shot put: 1, Hampton, WA, 46-6; Mancheski, Deer, 40-1¼. Discus: 1, Kingston, FR, 121-0; 2, Meske, Deer, 114-5; 5, Mancheski, Deer, 112-0.
Girls
Team scores: Dodgeland 109; Rio 78; Waupun Central Wis. Christian 60; Oshkosh Lourdes 52.5; Madison Country Day co-op 49; Johnson Creek 45; Fall River 37; Princeton/Green Lake 36.5; Deerfield 34; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 33; Markesan 32; Palmyra-Eagle 26; Pardeeville 23; Hustisford 23; Oshkosh Valley Christian 21; Horicon 18; Orfordville Parkview 16; Oakfield 6.
100 meters: 1, Siewert, Deer, :12.77. 200: 1, Siewert, Deer, :27.07. 400: 1, Hildebrandt, Hus, 1:03.99; 5, Hallick, MCD, 1:08.74. 800: 1, Czeshinski, PE, 2:31.47; 2, Whinney, MCD, 2:36.21. 1,600: 1, Patterson, OVC, 6:02.72; 4, Hallick, MCD, 6:10.87. 3,200: 1, Whinney, MCD, 13:55.23. 100 hurdles: 1, Kennedy, RCF, :16.62. 300 hurdles: 1, Ruis, CWC, :49.46; 5, Rose, MCD, :53.39. 400 relay: 1, Randolph/CF, :54.00. 800 relay: 1, Johnson Creek, 1:52.68. 1,600 relay: 1, Central Wis. Christian, 4:25.69. 3,200 relay: 1, Madison Country Day (Rose, Whiffen, Hallick, Whinney), 10:55.31. High jump: 1, Friese, CWC, 5-0; 2, Whinney, MCD, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Firari, Dod, 11-7. Long jump: 1, Siewert, Deer, 16-3¾. Triple jump: 1, Moore, PGL, 32-2¼. Shot put: 1, Bader, Dod, 38-0½. Discus: 1, Bader, Dod, 99-7. At Palmyra-Eagle HS.
Big Eight Conference
Girls
BELOIT MEMORIAL vs. JANESVILLE PARKER
100 meters: Payne, JP, :13.1. 200: Payne, JP, :27.2. 400: Barnes, JP, 1:04.7. 3,200: White, B, 13:58.6. 100 hurdles: Kenyon, JP, :17.8. 400 relay: Janesville Parker (Schoville, Paynes, Barnes, Everson), :52.3. High jump: De Kok, B, 4-4. Pole vault: Schoville, JP, 9-9. Long jump: Everson, JP, 16-1. Triple jump: Lippens, JP, 30-9½. At Janesville Parker.
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday's area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The first two teams in each sectional advance to state, along with the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
DIVISION 1
JANESVILLE PARKER SECTIONAL
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 312; Mukwonago 320; Milton 324; Fort Atkinson 329; Monona Grove 333; Stoughton 338; Sun Prairie 340; Oregon 341.
Top five individuals: 1, Oberneder, BM, 69; 2 (tie), Marshall, Janesville Craig, and Wieland, Mil, 74; 4, Paulson, Muk, 75; 5, Wong, BM, 76.
Individual state qualifiers: Marshall, Janesville Craig, 74; Wieland, Mil, 74; Riley, Mil, 78 (won four-player playoff).
Beloit Memorial: Oberneder 69, Wong 76, Hoey 83, Churchill 84. Milton: Wieland 74, Riley 78, Wuetrich 84, Kline 88. Fort Atkinson: B. Brown 78, E. Brown 81, Wixom 84, Ellingson 86. Monona Grove: Frederickson 81, Bracken 81, Hackel 85, Hilbner 86. Stoughton: Livingston 79, Quam 82, Olson 86, Brown 91. Sun Prairie: Schick 78, Draws 85, O’Gara 88, Oehrlein 89. Oregon: Kipp 78, McCorkle 86, Martin 88, Thysse 89.
Other area individuals: Marshall, Janesville Craig, 74; Sullivan, Janesville Craig, 83; Arkin, Madison La Follette, 87; Prusakiewicz, DeForest, 93; Klaas, McFarland, 84; Ertel, McFarland, 108. At Riverside CC, Janesville, par 72.
DIVISION 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 314; Edgerton 335; Lodi 347; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351; Dodgeville 368; Evansville 369; Monticello/Belleville 377; Platteville 383; New Glarus 396; West Salem 398; Lakeside Lutheran 400; River Valley 411.
Top five individuals: 1, Yesbeck, ME, 76; 2, Deang, ME, 78; 3, Arndt, ME, 79; 4, Bradley, D, 80; 5 (tie), Weiss, ME, and Jenny, Etn, 81.
Individual state qualifiers: Bradley, D, 80; Fernandez, Delafield St. John’s NW, 83; Gustafson, MB, 83.
Madison Edgewood: Yesbeck 76, Deang 78, Arndt 79, Weiss 81. Edgerton: Jenny 81, Callmer 83, Hurst 84, Lee 87. Lodi: Meitzner 84, Thoeny 87, Clark 88, Breunig 88. Evansville: Holman 84, Johnson 90, Bosch 91, Jax Sendelbach 104. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 93, Deavers 97, Popp 104, Meland 106. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 83, Smith 97, Pier 97, Niesen 100. New Glarus: Lukszys 96, Douma 98, Arnett 99, Ready 103. River Valley: Johnson 92, Price 98, Frederick 104, Snow 117.
Area individuals: Toepfer, Lake Mills, 85; Schluter, Columbus, 97; Boggs, Watertown Luther Prep, 103. At Prairie du Chien CC, par 72.
Today’s area schedule
DIVISION 3
Mineral Point sectional (9 a.m. Wednesday, Dodge-Point Country Club, Mineral Point): Area individuals — Andrew Pietrzykowski, so., Wisconsin Heights; Caeben Schomber, sr., Wisconsin Heights.
