Prep sports: Edgewood's new boys golf group punches ticket to the same old location

The cast of characters may be relatively new but for the eighth consecutive time the Madison Edgewood boys golf team has secured a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Crusaders, who won the program’s third consecutive championship (and fifth overall) in 2019, placed their four scoring players among the top five in the 12-team field to total 314 in the Prairie du Chien sectional on Tuesday.

Freshman Michael Yesbeck earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 76 at Prairie du Chien Country Club. Sophomore Al Deang was second at 78, senior Ethan Arndt took third at 79 and sophomore Alex Weiss tied for fifth at 81.

Edgerton finished second, 21 strokes behind Edgewood, to also qualify for the state meet on Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells. Senior Clayton Jenny led the Crimson Tide, shooting 81.

Monticello/Belleville senior Peter Gustafson shot 83 to qualify as an individual.

Janesville Parker sectional