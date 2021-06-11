Prep sports: Edgewood's Alex Sviatolsavsky earns No. 1 seeding in Division 2 state boys tennis tournament

Madison Edgewood senior Alex Sviatoslavsky has been awarded the No. 1 seeding in singles play for the WIAA Division 2 state individual boys tennis tournament, set for Thursday through Saturday at Sports Core in Kohler.
Sviatoslavsky (22-0) was the state runner-up in 2019, and had to sit out last year when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring sports. He drew a first-round bye.
In Division 1 singles, Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu (16-1) earned the No. 5 seeding after winning the Madison Memorial sectional.
Monona Grove junior Chase Lindwall (16-4) earned the No. 7 seeding, with Waunakee junior Tyler Nelson (15-3) seeded eighth and Middleton freshman Koji Heinemann (23-4) seeded 12th.
In Division 1 doubles, Sun Prairie junior Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock (8-0) were seeded 14th, followed by Madison Memorial junior Sanjay Mathur and senior Spencer Frey (14-3), seeded 15th.
The Division 1 state individual tournament will be held at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
Baseball
Baraboo 10,
Stoughton 0 (6)
Zack Gaffney and Keagan Marking combined to pitch a six-inning, two-hit shutout, with seven strikeouts and one walk, as the Thunderbirds (15-9) beat the visiting Vikings (0-18) in non-conference play. Clayton Teasdale had two of Baraboo’s five hits.
Milton 7, Elkhorn 1
A seven-run fifth inning carried the host Red Hawks (21-5) past the Elks (7-14). Charlie Terrill doubled and singled for the winners, and Jack Campion pitched four innings to earn the victory.
Softball
Beaver Dam 5, Columbus 1
Audriana Edwards and Gabrielle Fakes combined to throw a three-hitter and lead the host Golden Beavers (16-3) past the Cardinals (10-6). Fakes doubled and singled to lead Beaver Dam’s eight-hit attack.
Non-conference
BARABOO 10, STOUGHTON 0 (6)
Stoughton*000*000*—*0*2*1
Baraboo*041*004*—*9*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Hart (L; 1.2-0-4-4-0-5), Blaney (1.1-3-1-0-0-0), Charleston (2-2-4-4-1-6); Carpenter (0-2-4-4-0-5); B: Gaffney (W; 4-2-0-0-4-1), Marking (2-0-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — B: Teasdale 2x2. At Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo.
MILTON 7, ELKHORN 1
Elkhorn*001*000*0*—*1*5*1
Milton*000*070*x*—*7*11*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lueptow (L; 4.1-9-7-7-4-1), Anzalone (1-2-0-0-2-3), Woolever (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); M: Campion (W; 4-5-1-1-3-1), Lila (3-0-0-0-2-2).
Leading hitters — M: Terrill 2x2 (2B), Campbell 2x4, Hessenauer 2x4, Daskam 2x3.
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Sun Prairie (1); 2, Bay Port (3); 3, Franklin (8); 4, Pewaukee (2); 5, Muskego (6); 6, Union Grove (7); 7, Menomonee Falls (10); 8, Kenosha Tremper (5); 9, Eau Claire North (4); 10, Whitefish Bay (NR).
DIVISION 2
(1) Denmark (1); 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (4); 3, Dodgeville (2); 4, Medford (4); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (5); 6, Adams-Friendship (10); 7, Ashland (7); 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (6); 9, Waupun (8); 10, Beloit Turner (9).
DIVISION 3
1, Coleman (2); 2, St. Croix Falls (4); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (3); 4, Mineral Point (1); 5, Ozaukee (5); 6, Markesan (6); 7, Kenosha St. Joseph (NR); 8, Stratford (7); 9, Viroqua (NR); 10, Green Lake/Princeton (9).
DIVISION 4
1, Webster (2); 2, Boyceville (1); 3, Edgar (3); 4, Deerfield (5); 5, Eau Claire Immanuel (6); 6, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (9); 7, Rosholt (10); 8, Pecatonica (4); 9, Ithaca (NR); 10, Barneveld (8).
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s area games
DIVISION 1
Baraboo sectional
(5) Holmen (9-12) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (10-10) at Chuck Hall Memorial Field, Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.
(7) Reedsburg (7-12) vs. (2) Baraboo (14-9 entering Sat) at Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
(5) Waunakee (11-8) at (4) Verona (15-5)
(6) Madison East (4-14) at (3) Middleton (20-5)
(7) Madison West (1-17) at (2) DeForest (12-9)
Sun Prairie sectional
(5) Oregon (11-9) at (4) Monona Grove (9-10), 5 p.m.
(6) Madison La Follette (7-10 entering Fri) at (3) Watertown (12-8), 5 p.m.
(7) Stoughton (0-18) at (2) Oconomowoc (16-9), 4:30 p.m.
(5) Fort Atkinson (7-16) at (4) Wales Kettle Moraine (8-11)
(6) Janesville Parker (5-12) at (3) Mukwonago (14-10)
(7) Beloit Memorial (0-18) at (2) Janesville Craig (13-8)
Oshkosh North sectional
(5) Beaver Dam (8-7) at (4) Slinger (13-11)
DIVISION 2
Brodhead sectional
(4) River Valley (14-7) vs. (1) Dodgeville (20-2) at Centennial Park, Dodgeville, 5 p.m.
(3) Madison Edgewood (15-7) at (2) Mount Horeb (13-7)
(5) Lodi (11-10) at (1) Adams-Friendship (20-6)
(6) Portage (4-17) at (2) Columbus (15-5)
(4) Monroe (6-13) at (1) Beloit Turner (18-3), 4:45 p.m.
(6) Clinton (4-19) at (2) Edgerton (16-4), 4:45 p.m.
(3) Lakeside Lutheran (12-8) at (2) East Troy (13-8)
Kewaskum sectional
(3) Watertown Luther Prep (12-9) at (2) Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (18-5), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Random Lake sectional
(5) Waterloo (8-12) at (1) Cambridge (12-8)
(6) Belleville (8-9) at (2) Palmyra-Eagle (13-5)
Viroqua sectional
(4) Wisconsin Heights (3-13) at (1) Markesan (16-2)
DIVISION 4
Almond-Bancroft sectional
(4) Fall River (5-10) at (1) Deerfield (17-4)
SOFTBALL
Friday’s area summaries
Non-conference
BEAVER DAM 5, COLUMBUS 1
Columbus*001*000*0*—*1*3*2
Beaver Dam*101*201*x*—*5*8*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Smedema (L; 4-6-4-3-3-0), Peck (2-2-1-1-4-0); BD: Edwards (W; 3-3-1-1-4-1), Fakes (4-0-0-0-5-1).
Leading hitters — C: Smedema (2B); BD: Fakes 2x4 (2B), Bryant 2x3, Halfman 2x2.
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Monday’s area games
DIVISION 1
Middleton sectional
(5) La Crosse Central (9-8) vs. (4) DeForest (12-9) at DeForest Athletic Complex, 4 p.m.
(7) Waunakee (3-20) vs. (2) Baraboo (13-9) at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
(5) Madison Memorial (10-8) vs. (4) Monona Grove (15-6) at Taylor Prairie Elementary School, Cottage Grove, 5 p.m.
(6) Madison East (4-14) vs. (3) Middleton (20-5) at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.
(7) Madison West (1-17) at (2) Verona (21-3), 5 p.m.
Oregon sectional
(5) Milton (8-11) vs. (4) Beloit Memorial (8-10) at Beloit YMCA Complex, 4:30 p.m.
(6) Stoughton (3-18) vs. (3) Janesville Craig (10-10) at Janesville Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
(7) Madison La Follette (1-17) at (2) Oregon (12-10), 5 p.m.
(5) Waterford (13-10) at (4) Fort Atkinson (11-7)
Hartford sectional
(5) West Bend West (13-13) at (4) Watertown (11-9), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Walworth Big Foot sectional
(8) Lodi (4-14) at (1) Mount Horeb (14-6)
(5) Sauk Prairie (6-13) at (4) Portage (8-13)
(6) Reedsburg (4-14) at (3) Wisconsin Dells (10-4)
(7) Adams-Friendship (7-15) at (2) Madison Edgewood (8-7)
(5) McFarland (7-13) at (4) Monroe (10-10), 5 p.m.
(6) East Troy (6-10) at (3) Evansville (11-7), 5 p.m.
(7) Edgerton (5-15) at (2) Beloit Turner (12-5-1), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Prairie du Chien sectional
(8) Richland Center (2-15) at (1) River Valley (#3 D3, 19-3)
(8) Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-10) at (1) Lake Mills (#2 D3, 20-3)
(5) Lakeside Lutheran (11-11) at (4) Cambridge (13-6 before Friday)
(6) Clinton (11-9) at (3) Columbus (10-5 before Friday)
(7) Marshall (9-11) at (2) Poynette (17-4)
DIVISION 4
Blair-Taylor sectional
(7) Pardeeville (6-8) at (2) Waterloo (10-9), 5 p.m.
Boscobel sectional
(6) Palmyra-Eagle (8-7) at (3) Deerfield (16-7-1)
(7) Wisconsin Heights (8-9) at (2) Mineral Point (13-7)
WISCONSIN SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Records through Monday
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oak Creek 22-1 (2); 2, Green Bay Preble 22-1 (1); 3, Superior 20-1 (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead 20-3 (4); 5, Kaukauna 20-2 (7); 6, Elkhorn 19-2 (9); 7, Verona 19-3 (10); 8, Sussex Hamilton 17-3 (NR); 9, Sun Prairie 16-3 (NR), 10, Hortonville 18-4 (NR).
DIVISION 2
1, Jefferson 20-0 (1); 2, Baldwin-Woodville 16-0 (2); 3, Medford 18-2 (3); 4, New Berlin West 18-3 (7); 5, Denmark 21-4 (4); 6, New London 17-4 (NR); 7, Greendale Martin Luther 20-4 (5), 8, Luxemburg-Casco 16-4 (9); 9, Waupun 16-5 (6); 10, Freedom 20-5 (8).
DIVISION 3
1, Winnebago Lutheran 20-0 (1); 2, Lake Mills (20-3) 3; 3, River Valley 19-2 (4); 4, Poynette 17-4 (2); 5, Dodgeville 21-3 (5); 6, Brodhead 15-2 (7); 7, Prescott 19-2 (6); 8, Peshtigo 22-1 (8); 9, Bloomer 24-2 (10); 10, Chilton 16-2 (10).
DIVISION 4
1, Blair-Taylor 23-0 (1); 2, Mishicot 18-3 (2); 3, Glenwood City (18-3) 5; 4, Racine Lutheran (17-3) 4; 5, Grantsburg 16-5 (4); 6, Boscobel 14-3 (6); 7, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 16-1 (9); 8, Juda/Albany 14-4 (3); 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 18-4 (NR); 10, Phillips 14-3 (8).
DIVISION 5
1, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 14-1 (1); 2, Oakfield 18-2 (2); 3, Stevens Point Pacelli 20-3 (3); 4, Laona/Wabeno 17-2 (5); 5, Almond-Bancroft 16-3 (4); 6, Bangor 14-3 (6); 7, Barneveld 13-2 (7); 8, Chippewa Falls McDonell 18-5 (8); 9, Hurley 20-4 (9); 10, De Soto 14-3 (NR).
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
Today’s area games
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
Watertown (7-4-0) at Wales Kettle Moraine (7-5-0), 4 p.m.
Verona (8-3-1) at Waunakee (14-2-1), 7 p.m.
Madison West (8-1-1) at Sun Prairie (9-5-0), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Marshfield sectional
Reedsburg (5-6-0) at Sauk Prairie (12-0-0), 7 p.m.
Oregon sectional
Mount Horeb (9-3-1) at Oregon (10-1-0), 7 p.m.
Monona Grove (9-4-1) at DeForest (12-2-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4-5-0) at McFarland (11-0-0), 7 p.m.
West Salem (6-7-0) at Madison Edgewood (5-4-1)
Edgerton (6-4-0) at Belleville/New Glarus (12-1-1)
Evansville (10-4-0) at Platteville/Lancaster (10-2-1)
DIVISION 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Wis. Rapids Assumption (10-0-0) at Wis. Heights/Barneveld (6-2-3)
Lodi (3-8-2) at La Crosse Aquinas (10-2-1)
Fond du Lac Springs sectional
Watertown Luther Prep (7-4-3) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (7-1-2)
Racine Prairie sectional
Lakeside Lutheran (9-6-2) at Brookfield Academy (6-0-2), 1 p.m.
New Berlin Heritage Christian/Hartland University Lake (6-4-2) at Lake Mills (8-2-5), 1 p.m.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Lillian Goss-Peirce, Madison Edgewood (Academic Player of the Year); Madeline Damkot, West Bend West; Michelle DeRome, New Berlin Eisenhower; Kyla Dewick, Wrightstown; Abby Doble, Brookfield Academy; Jessica Fernandez, Madison West; Kendra Fitzpatrick, Cedarburg; Katherine Geisler, Mount Horeb; Vanessa Giallombardo, Monona Grove; Kaia Heimstreet, Lake Mills; Brielle Tremle, Freedom.
HONORABLE MENTION
Giada Bambi, Madison West; Andreea Bouruc, Kimberly; Jane Brinkmann, Kimberly; Nicole Butz, Kewaskum; Andrea Butz, Kewaskum; Chloe Felch, D.C. Everest; Baela Funk, Eau Claire Memorial; Morgan Goff, New Berlin Eisenhower; Jordyn Gulig, East Troy; Hannah Hughes, Fond du Lac; Jaiden Ivey, Eau Claire Memorial; Abigail Kilty, Marshfield; Ava Lanczy, Pulaski; Madeline Nelson, Mount Horeb; Sophie Pope, Hudson; Kyla Van Ess, Oostburg; McKenzie Wiesner, Sevastopol; Maisah Wilson, Menomonie.
BOYS TENNIS
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19
(Note: x-Additional qualifier as selected by WIAA)
DIVISION 1
At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire
Singles
Seedings: 1, Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail; 2, Zifferblatt, West De Pere; 3, Viste, Wauwatosa East; 4, Klein, Brookfield East; 5, Yu, Madison West; 6, Haws, Cedarburg; 7, Lindwall, Monona Grove; 8, Nelson, Waunakee; 9, Kubiak, Neenah; 10, Dunsirn, Neenah; 11, Knutson, Brookfield East; 12, Heinemann, Middleton; 13, White, Milwaukee Marquette; 14, Gross, Hudson; 15, Schneider, Whitefish Bay; 16, x-Corwin, Brookfield East.
Area qualifiers’ opening matches
Ian Connell, jr., Middleton (22-1) vs. James Rohrs, sr., Appleton North (19-6)
x-Jonathan Kim, so., Middleton (27-1), vs. x-Jace Gilbertson, sr., Menomonie (19-8)
Tyler Nelson, jr., Waunakee (15-3), bye
Gokul Kamath, fr., Madison Memorial (10-8), vs. x-Steven Benoy, sr., Stoughton (10-10)
Tyger Yang, sr., Madison La Follette (10-5), vs. x-Logan Haferman, so., Appleton West (9-6)
Dylan Geske, jr., Watertown (19-1) vs, x-Conner Kryscio, jr., Menomonee Falls (15-12)
Ethan Yu, so., Madison West (16-1), bye
Koji Heinemann, fr., Middleton (23-4), vs. Evan Birkholz, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)
Juan Gallego, so., Madison Memorial (13-3), vs. Surya Arvind, fr., Brookfield Central (25-8)
Chase Lindwall, jr., Monona Grove (16-4), bye
Doubles
Seedings: 1, Kredell/Tiahnybik, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Irwin/Scullen, Brookfield East; 3, Steckart/Zakowski, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, Johnstone/Fisher, Brookfield East; 5, Delasanta/Wind, Sheboygan North; 6, Sprinkmann/Weber, Mequon Homestead; 7, Marshall/Marshall, Milwaukee Marquette; 8, Mirsberger/Arvind, Brookfield Central; 9, Kendler/Francken, Brookfield East; 10, Brandel/Deubel, Hartland Arrowhead; 11, Moss/Saleh, Neenah; 12, LaBelle/LaBelle, Mukwonago; 13, Loftus/Baeckman, Germantown; 14, Baldwin/Vilwock, Sun Prairie; 15, Mathur/Frey, Madison Memorial; 16, Anderson/Newberg, Manitowoc.
Area qualifers’ opening matches
x-Max Dugan, so., and Hayden Schreier, jr., Stoughton (15-4), vs. Ryan Hayes, sr., and Tommy Peterson, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)
Henry Walsh, sr., and Lance Nelson, sr., Monona Grove (5-3), vs. Joe Tarkowski, jr., and Andy Li, sr., Muskego (8-13).
Erik Spence, sr., and Kyle Helmenstine, jr., Sun Prairie (22-6), vs. x-Chase Podurgiel, sr., and Tony Nguyen, jr., Onalaska (8-4).
x-Anders Clark, sr., and Jacob Mandelbrot, jr., Middleton (19-6), vs. Andrew LaBelle, jr., and Ryan LaBelle, jr., Mukwonago (25-3).
Joey Herrmann, sr., and Joey Kaji, fr., Madison West (9-11), vs. Jacob Baldwin, jr., and Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie (8-0).
Sanjay Mathur, jr., and Spencer Frey, sr., Madison Memorial (14-3), vs. Cameron Holahan, jr., and Mason Wolf, sr., Oconomowoc (8-5).
Kieran Gopal, jr., and Gene Kim, sr., Middleton (14-7) vs. Theodore Kotchen, sr., and Henry Werner, jr., Neenah (23-4).
DIVISION 2
At Sports Core, Kohler
Singles
Seedings: 1, Sviatoslavsky, Madison Edgewood; 2, Yin, Brookfield Academy; 3, Watchmaker, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Larson, Milwaukee Pius XI; 5, Wong, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 6, Lindow, East Troy; 7, Hehli, West Salem; 8, Mathews, Brookfield Academy
Area qualifiers’ opening matches
Alex Sviatoslavsky, sr., Madison Edgewood (22-0), bye
Judd Guse, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-12), vs. Jacob Anderson, sr., Edgerton (8-5)
Doubles
Seedings: 1, Buchholdt/Gogineni, Brookfield Academy; 2, Bechthold/Shara, University School of Milwaukee; 3, Korb/Carson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Houselander/Witt, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Birzynski/Bunzel, Milwaukee Pius XI; 6, Kovalcit/Shenaffi, Shorewood; 7, Butler/Capelli, La Crosse Aquinas; 8, McGuire/McGuire, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Area qualifers’ opening matches
Sam Katerov, sr., and Austin Buchner, sr., Madison Edgewood (13-9), vs. Ethan Campbell, sr., and Charlie Staner, sr., Neenah St. Mary
x-Matthew Koelpin, jr., and Johannes Bourman, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (8-2), vs. Reed Birzynski, sr., and James Bunzel, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI (10-5).
Charlie Frehner, jr., and Aaron Roidt, jr., Monroe (9-6), vs. Jack Ives, sr., and Ryan Chmelik, sr., Altoona (14-5).
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
At Menards Center, Eau Claire
Friday, June 25
Quarterfinals
(2) Middleton vs. (7) Eau Claire Memorial, noon
(1) Brookfield East vs. (8) Appleton North, noon
(6) Madison Memorial vs (3) Milwaukee Marquette, 3 p.m.
(4) Neenah vs. (5) Whitefish Bay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Semifinals
Middleton or Eau Claire Memorial vs. Madison Memorial or Milwaukee Marquette, 9 a.m.
Brookfield East or Appleton North vs. Neenah or Whitefish Bay, 9 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners meet, time TBA
DIVISION 2
Saturday, June 26
At Sports Core, Kohler
Semifinals
(1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas, 9 a.m.
(2) Appleton Xavier vs. (3) Brookfield Academy, 11 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners meet, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s tee times
DIVISION 1
At Wild Rock Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North; Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie; Hunter Neumann, Tomah; Peter Iwanowski, St. Francis/Cudahy.
8:40 a.m.: Aiden Cudney, Kimberly; Matt Paulson, Mukwonago; Max Brud, Waunakee; John Mirsberger, Franklin.
8:50 a.m.: Austin George, Appleton West; Wyatt Marshall, Janesville Craig; Andrew Aune, Verona; Dylan Moore, Kenosha Indian Trail.
9 a.m.: Cal Matzke, De Pere; Liam Flanagan, Beloit Memorial; Charlie Jambor, Middleton; Marco Bamrah, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:10 a.m.: Grady Coppo, De Pere; Alex Hoey, Beloit Memorial; Drew Sjowall, Middleton; Riley Simonz, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:20 a.m.: Sam Mehlberg, De Pere; Conner Churchill, Beloit Memorial; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Hayden LeMonds, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:30 a.m.: Jack Weisenberger, De Pere; Kai Wong, Beloit Memorial; Alec Sosnowski, Middleton; Sebastian Kasun, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:40 a.m.: Ben Busick, De Pere; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial; Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Will Hemauer, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:50 a.m.: Grant Wieczorek, Hartland Arrowhead; Colin Mullen, Wauwatosa East/West; Cole Fisher, Eau Claire Memorial; Christian Sobczak, Mequon Homestead.
10 a.m.: Peter Haideman, Hartland Arrowhead; Ben Soboleski, Wauwatosa East/West; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial; Hunter Thibert, Mequon Homestead.
10:10 a.m.: Bode King, Hartland Arrowhead; Logan Ertl, Wauwatosa East/West; Ben Christensen, Eau Claire Memorial; Luke Ladd, Mequon Homestead.
10:20 a.m.: Andrew Fickel, Hartland Arrowhead; Finn Somers, Wauwatosa East/West; Will Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial; Joe Fricker, Mequon Homestead.
10:30 a.m.: Nick Amtmann, Hartland Arrowhead; Adam Soczka, Wauwatosa East/West; Liam Sather, Eau Claire Memorial; Ty Mueller, Mequon Homestead.
Hole No. 10
8:30 a.m.: John Callahan, Neenah; Simon Graham, Union Grove; Logan Pechinski, Stevens Point; Connor Nelson, Waukesha West.
8:40 a.m.: Tyson Miller, Slinger; Jack Corbett, Brookfield East; Andy Ziemer, Schofield D.C. Everest; Nathan Theama, Cedarburg.
8:50 a.m.: Addison Raimer, Slinger; Luke Abram, Lake Geneva Badger; Carter Cygan, Wausau East; Michael Addie, Sussex Hamilton.
9 a.m.: Sam Godager, Madison Memorial; Brayden Kline, Milton; Porter Marsden, West De Pere; Jason Nelsen, Racine Case.
9:10 a.m.: Ethan Williams, Madison Memorial; Zack Bothun, Milton; Ashton Haupt, West De Pere; Jack Boscher, Racine Case.
9:20 a.m.: Henry Pickhardt, Madison Memorial; Brett Wieland, Milton; Ethan Heck, West De Pere; Ryan Doerflinger, Racine Case.
9:30 a.m.: Isaac Schmidt, Madison Memorial; Deegan Riley, Milton; Mason Haupt, West De Pere; Brayden Lopiccolo, Racine Case.
9:40 a.m.: Silas Pickhardt, Madison Memorial; Xander Wuetrich, Milton; Max Reis, West De Pere; Sam Nolan, Racine Case.
9:50 a.m.: Parker Reinhart, Sheboygan North; Can Devine, Brookfield Central; Joe Burbach, Hudson; Spencer Stuke, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10 a.m.: Nathan Hamann, Sheboygan North; Kason Bolvin, Brookfield Central; Joe Bartels, Hudson; Alex Koenig, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:10 a.m.: Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North; Evan Bagwell, Brookfield Central; Brandon Hillman, Hudson; Jackson Cain, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:20 a.m.: Evan Spaulding, Sheboygan North; Sammy Yun, Brookfield Central; Ben Pendleton, Hudson; Jackson Vinopal, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:30 a.m.: Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North; Sam Sonsalla, Brookfield Central; Bennett Swavely, Hudson; Ben Pausha, Wales Kettle Moraine.
DIVISION 2
At Trappers Turn, Arbor Course, Wisconsin Dells
Monday’s tee times
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Ben Biskupski, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis; Zach Smith, Luxemburg-Casco; Andrew Kettle, Sheboygan Falls; Peter Gustafson, Monticello/Belleville.
8:40 a.m.: Jacob Hall, Osceola; Grant Bauman, Peshtigo; Tyler Tsui, Grafton; Gabriel Fernandez, Delafield St. John’s NW.
8:50 a.m.: Trent Meyer, Maple Northwestern; Grant Delsart, Wrightstown; Ben Book, Broofield Academy; Tyler Bradley, Dodgeville.
9 a.m.: Cameron Lee, Edgerton; Jackson Harkner, Black River Falls; Dawson Fish, Appleton Xavier; Nico Murgas Bennett, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:10 a.m.: Roman Frodel, Edgerton; Wyatt Madvig, Black River Falls; Ryan Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Isaiah Schaser, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:20 a.m.: Clayton Jenny, Edgerton; Evan Anderson, Black River Falls; Matt Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Riley Tanzi, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:30 a.m.: Brady Callmer, Edgerton; Mike Antonelli, Black River Falls; Josh Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Ethan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:40 a.m.: Braden Hurst, Edgerton; Caden Skelding, Black River Falls; Charlie Schubbe, Appleton Xavier; Logan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:50 a.m.: Elliot Caulum, Madison Edgewood; Teag Wagner, Minocqua Lakeland; Keegan Polomis, Marinette; Liam Grady, University School of Milwaukee.
10 a.m.: Michael Yesbeck, Madison Edgewood; Jack Rubo, Minocqua Lakeland; Terrance Nicklaus, Marinette; Charlie Darrow, University School of Milwaukee.
10:10 a.m.: Ethan Arndt, Madison Edgewood; Matt Haggart, Minocqua Lakeland; Trey Kretz, Marinette; Michael Kennedy, University School of Milwaukee.
10:20 a.m.: Al Deang, Madison Edgewood; Cody Olson, Minocqua Lakeland; Kelten Hermanson, Marinette; Emery Endres, University School of Milwaukee.
10:30 a.m.: Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood; Kaeden Nomm, Minocqua Lakeland; Ty Kretz, Marinette; Owen Gardner, University School of Milwaukee.
DIVISION 3
At Trappers Turn, Lakes Course, Wisconsin Dells
Monday’s tee times
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Peyton Schuelke, Manawa; Teddy Schumacher, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Ross Anderson, Luck/Frederic; Sam Dobbins, La Crosse Aquinas.
8:40 a.m.: Christian Johnson, Kronenwetter Wis. Valley Lutheran; Grant McGraw, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; Alex Rasmussen, Drummond; Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview.
8:50 a.m.: Kaden Bailey, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas; Nick Buckman, Cambridge; Jack West, Ladysmith; Noah Kirsch, Lancaster.
9 a.m.: Nevaeh Nelson, Wausau Newman; Jackson Woodward, Racine Lutheran; Ethan Karlstad, Eleva-Strum; Caleb Schultz, Fennimore.
9:10 a.m.: Isaac Seidel, Wausau Newman; T.J. Christensen, Racine Lutheran; Madi Gullicksrud, Eleva-Strum; Tyler Gieseke, Fennimore.
9:20 a.m.: Jack Hoelter, Wausau Newman; Brady Wilks, Racine Lutheran; Dominick Marco, Eleva-Strum; Brady Larson, Fennimore.
9:30 a.m.: Connor Krach, Wausau Newman; Riley Gall, Racine Lutheran; Riley Sterry, Eleva-Strum; Drew Fifrick, Fennimore.
9:40 a.m.: Quinn Reeves, Wausau Newman; Scooter Molbeck, Racine Lutheran; Nick Higley, Eleva-Strum; Adam Larson, Fennimore.
9:50 a.m.: Spencer Workman, Mineral Point; Jackson Boigenzahn, Durand; Everett Schroeder, Kohler; Dylan Dodson, Marathon.
10 a.m.: Chandler Workman, Mineral Point; Caden Berger, Durand; Owen Multer, Kohler; John Stoffel, Marathon.
10:10 a.m.: Alex Ross, Mineral Point; Simon Bauer, Durand; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler; Ben Robbins, Marathon.
10:20 a.m.: Carson Kroll, Mineral Point; Charlie Brenner, Durand; Tanner Coenen, Kohler; Alex Pawlowicz, Marathon.
10:30 a.m.: Ollie Mitchell, Mineral Point; Dawson Kurth, Marathon; Tanner Thyes, Kohler; Noah Gage, Marathon.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ALTERNATE SPRING ALL-STATE
BEST XI
Nick Milani (Player of the Year), sr., Appleton North; Caleb Davis, sr., Appleton North; Nathan Dresen, sr., Waunakee; Ezra Joseph, sr., Middleton; Denis Krioutchenkov, jr., Shorewood; Peyton Nichols, sr., Bay Port; David Neitzke-Pizarro, sr., Appleton North; Zach Nichols, jr., McFarland; Kevin Ramirez, jr., De Pere; Jackson Stencel, sr., Evansville; Decker Storch, jr., Waunakee.
ALL-STATE TEAM
Ryan Amond, so., Bay Port; Tyler Banfield, sr., Mount Horeb; Spencer Banks, sr., Stevens Point; Jack Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Michael Cabaltera, sr., Racine Case; Caleb Davis, sr., Appleton North; Nathan Dresen, sr., Waunakee; Keegan Duffy, sr., Sun Prairie; Brady Frantal, sr., Appleton North; Brock Freeman, sr., Bay Port; Jonathan Gamez, sr., Verona; Tomas Garcia, jr., Madison West; Aidan Glancey, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Cole Helt, sr., Waunakee; Bryan Jaimes, sr., Appleton East; Ezra Joseph, sr., Middleton; Carson Kelly, jr., Fond du Lac; Denis Krioutchenkov, jr., Shorewood; Coltrane Lebreglio, sr., Oregon.
Liam Martin, sr., Shorewood; Fletcher McGrath, sr., Madison West; Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo, sr., Madison West; Nick Milani, sr., Appleton North; Omar Munoz, sr., Beloit Memorial; David Neitzke-Pizarro, sr., Appleton North; Davis Nelson, sr., Madison East; Peyton Nichols, sr., Bay Port; Zach Nichols, jr., McFarland; Kevin Ramirez, jr., De Pere; Cooper Re, jr., Kimberly; Trevor Roecker, sr., Waupun; Jack Rosner, sr., De Pere; Jake Sampson, sr., McFarland; Matt Schutt, jr., McFarland; Jackson Stencel, sr., Evansville; Decker Storch, jr., Waunakee; John Trilling, sr., Sun Prairie; Ryder Woodworth, sr., Eau Claire Memorial.
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAM
AREA, REGION HONOREES
FIRST TEAM
Jack Nolden, Belleville; Ian Staresinic, Middleton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Adam Acker, Waunakee; Patrick Brognano, Oregon; Jackson Heilman, Verona; Lucas Holmen, Sun Prairie; Mason Lee, Waunakee; Ben Lukszys, New Glarus; Evan Steinmetz, Madison Memorial; Jackson Stencel, Evansville; Leo Stuedemann, Oregon; Johnathan Trilling, Sun Prairie.
