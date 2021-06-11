Prep sports: Edgewood's Alex Sviatolsavsky earns No. 1 seeding in Division 2 state boys tennis tournament

Madison Edgewood senior Alex Sviatoslavsky has been awarded the No. 1 seeding in singles play for the WIAA Division 2 state individual boys tennis tournament, set for Thursday through Saturday at Sports Core in Kohler.

Sviatoslavsky (22-0) was the state runner-up in 2019, and had to sit out last year when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring sports. He drew a first-round bye.

In Division 1 singles, Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu (16-1) earned the No. 5 seeding after winning the Madison Memorial sectional.

Monona Grove junior Chase Lindwall (16-4) earned the No. 7 seeding, with Waunakee junior Tyler Nelson (15-3) seeded eighth and Middleton freshman Koji Heinemann (23-4) seeded 12th.

In Division 1 doubles, Sun Prairie junior Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock (8-0) were seeded 14th, followed by Madison Memorial junior Sanjay Mathur and senior Spencer Frey (14-3), seeded 15th.

The Division 1 state individual tournament will be held at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

Baseball

Baraboo 10,

Stoughton 0 (6)