Prep sports: Drew Hanson hits a walk-off homer for Edgerton to open its own tournament

Baraboo Tournament

The host Thunderbirds opened the tournament with a 6-5 win over Milton, sending home four runs in the first inning and surviving a three-run Red Hawks rally in the seventh. Paige Lewison had three hits for Baraboo. Baraboo survived a seventh-inning rally by Columbus to win its second game 3-2. Madee Strampe went 2-for-3 with a home run for Baraboo. Milton topped Columbus 4-3 thanks to a three-run sixth. Erika Reif had two hits for Milton.

Cedarburg Tournament

Kaukauna hit three home runs in a 7-3 victory over Oregon to open the tournament. Megan Bloyer homered for Oregon. Bloyer then hit two homers in a 10-5 loss to Oconomowoc. Oregon beat Kettle Moraine 6-3 in the final game.

Richland Center triangular

Lodi recorded five extra-base hits in a 8-5 win over Reedsburg. Emma Krumpen went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Lodi. The Blue Devils took an 11-5 win over Richland Center in the second game behind two doubles and three RBIs from Kaylan Warren.

Monroe Tournament