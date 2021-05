Prep sports: DeForest turns the scoreboard into a pinball machine in its victory over Menasha

The last time the DeForest football team took on Menasha, in the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state championship game, it took a touchdown and two-point conversion with 32 seconds left for the Norskies to celebrate an 8-7 victory.

Yeah, that didn’t happen this time.

The Norskies (6-1) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and 43 in the second half to take a 59-40 victory over the Bluejays (5-2), breaking away from a 16-13 halftime lead.

The game had everything short of a drop-kick field goal. DeForest scored on a 14-yard end-around run by Bryce Jacobsen, an 80-yard pass from Mason Keyes to Jacobsen, a 63-yard TD run by Deven Magli and a 26-yard score on a halfback-option pass from Gabe Finley to Jacobsen.

DeForest also recovered an onside kick to set up a touchdown — and had two kickoff-return scores and another long touchdown all called back in the second quarter alone, all due to penalties.

The game produced so many statistics, statisticians apparently were unable to keep up — accurate totals were not available immediately after the game.