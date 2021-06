Prep sports: Columbus' Trace Kirchberg nearly revs up the cycle in a victory over Poynette

Trace Kirchberg came up a single short of hitting for the cycle — and also earned the pitching victory, allowing two hits and striking out 10 in five innings — to lead the Columbus baseball team to a 9-3 victory over host Poynette on Thursday.

The victory helped Columbus close out a 9-1 season in Capitol North Conference play and improve to 14-4 overall.

Kirchberg hit a home run, a triple and a double — and drew a fifth-inning walk — while driving in four runs and scoring three times. James Mobry also had three hits, and finished pitched the last two innings Columbus.

Jake Keller and Jaden McCormick doubled for two of the three hits for Poynette (3-11, 2-7).

Lakeside 6, Lake Mills 3

Gabe Uttech homered and earned the pitching save in relief of Ian Olszewski as the visiting Warriors (10-6, 6-3 Capitol North) beat Lake Mills (8-11, 1-8).

Lodi 13, Luther Prep 3 (6)