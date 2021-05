Prep sports: Big Eight softball powers Verona, Middleton play to doubleheader split

Carson Syse and Brett Olson combined to pitch a three-hitter, and Syse hit a single and double, to lead the host Wildcats (4-7) past the Crusaders (9-7). Jackson Trudgeon, who took the pitching loss for Edgewood, hit a single and double.

Milton 14, Stoughton 2 (5)

The host Red Hawks (13-4, 11-1) had a 12-run first inning to take down the Vikings (0-14, 0-12) in five innings. Ian Lilla went 2-for-3 hitting a double, scoring twice and driving two runs in for Milton. Joe Waldorf hit a double for Stoughton.

Elkhorn 15, Stoughton 1 (5)

The visiting Elks (7-5) scored seven runs in the third inning and beat the Vikings in five innings.

Waupun Tournament

Watertown (9-7) took a 2-0 victory over Westosha Central behind a combined one-hit shutout by Damon Lee and Steven Gates. Lee struck out eight and walked three before Gates got the final out. Brady Martin and Ayden Schauer doubled for the Goslings. Watertown then took advantage of seven Stevens Point Pacelli errors to take a 12-5 victory, as Evan Sellnow homered and Jadon Schneider hit two doubles.