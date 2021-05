Prep sports: Alyssa Bostley hits two homers as Verona softball team beat archrival Sun Prairie

Ryan Knudtson allowed two hits in four shutout innings as the visiting Silver Eagles defeated the Panthers. The Silver Eagles scored all six of their runs in the final three innings.

Fort Atkinson 4, Monroe 3

Ethan Heagney allowed one run over five innings as the visiting Black Hawks defeated the Cheesemakers. Henry Bruckwicki threw a complete game and struck out seven in the defeat. Alex Partoll knocked in two runs for Fort.

Watertown 2,

Stoughton 0

Damon Lee and Steven Gates combined to pitch a three-hit shutout and the visiting Goslings scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat the Vikings.

Reedsburg 6, Portage 5

The visiting Warriors scored five times in the top of the fifth inning but came up short against the Beavers. Hunter Wais tripled and Edison Alonso had two hits for Reedsburg.

Waunakee 9,

Sauk Prairie 4