Prep sports: Abbey Stanton's first-half goals send West girls soccer team into sectionals

Abbey Stanton scored two goals less than 7 minutes apart in the first half, and that was all the Madison West girls soccer team needed to defeat host Sun Prairie 2-0 in a WIAA regional final Saturday night.
The Regents (9-1-1) advanced to a Thursday sectional semifinal against Verona.
Verona 2, Waunakee 0
The visiting Wildcats (9-3-1) scored both of their goals in the first half to knock out the Warriors (14-3-1). Lauren Simonett and Isabel Plesac scored for Verona.
Kettle Moraine 7, Watertown 2
Elena Zuchowski netted three of the seven first-half goals scored by the Lasers (8-5-0) to eliminate the Goslings (7-5-0). Autumn Meyers and Lily Gifford scored second-half goals for Watertown.
Sauk Prairie 5, Reedsburg 0
In the Division 2 Marshfield sectional, the host Eagles (13-0-0) continued their undefeated season, shutting out the Beavers (5-7-0). For Sauk Prairie, Katelyn Fishnick scored two goals with one assist with McKayla Paukner also scoring twice with one assist.
Oregon 8, Mount Horeb 0
In the Division 2 Oregon sectional, Jenna Bennett scored two of the Panthers’ seven first-half goals and Jaelyn Nedelcoff notched two assists as the fourth-ranked Panthers (11-1-0) defeated the Vikings (9-4-1). Oregon will play host to DeForest in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
DeForest 1, Monona Grove 0
Despite being outshot 14-2 in the first half, the Norskies bounced back to score the game’s only goal off the foot of freshman Rylan Oberg to win it in the second half. Meta Fischer had nine saves for DeForest, and Kailey Adamski had four saves for Monona Grove.
Edgewood 4, West Salem 0
Sophomore Madison Foley delivered her second hat trick of the season, scoring two of her team’s three first-half goals and one more in the second as the Crusaders (6-4-1) beat the Panthers (6-8-0). Ally Cruz also scored for Edgewood, and Alana Johnson had two assists. West Salem was held without a shot on goal.
McFarland 10, Mel-Min 0
The host Spartans (12-0-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the state coaches and No. 5 among teams in all divisions statewide, got three goals from Avery Pennekamp and two apiece from Sydney Feldner and Greta Blau to beat the Mustangs (4-6-0). McFarland will play host to Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Belleville/NG 7, Edgerton 1
The Sugar River Raiders (13-1-1), ranked sixth in Division 3, downed the Crimson Tide (6-5-0) to win a regional title. Belleville/New Glarus will play host to Evansville in a sectional semifinal on Thursday in Belleville.
Evansville 2, Platteville 1
The Blue Devils (11-4-0) upset the state seventh-ranked Hillmen (10-3-1) to claim a regional championship.
Assumption 2, Wis. Heights 1
In the Division 4 Assumption sectional, the visiting Royals (11-0-2), ranked ninth by state coaches, beat the Vanguards (12-2-1) to win a regional title.
Aquinas 6, Lodi 0
The host Blugolds (11-2-1), ranked 10th in Division 4, sailed past the Blue Devils (3-9-2) in a regional final.
Lake Country 5, Luther Prep 1
In the Division 4 Fond du Lac Springs sectional, the state fourth-ranked Lightning scored four second-half goals to power past the Phoenix. Brooke Kerwin scored twice for Lake Country Lutheran, and Megan Taucheck scored for Watertown Luther Prep.
Brookfield Academy 6, Lakeside 0
In the Division 4 Racine Prairie sectional, Claire Tracy scored two goals and had three assists to lead the state fifth-ranked Blue Knights (7-0-2) to a shutout victory over the visiting Warriors (6-5-2). Patricia Weiss scored two goals and had an assist for Brookfield. Lake Mills’ keeper Lillian Runke had six saves.
Heritage 3, Lake Mills 0
Brooke Bluhm scored all three of the visiting Patriots’ goals, two in the second half, as New Berlin Heritage Christian/Hartland University Lake (7-4-2) beat the state 10th-ranked L-Cats (8-3-5). Ryleigh Kulow made 15 saves for Lake Mills.
Baseball
Sun Prairie 14, Waunakee 2 (5)
The host Cardinals (23-1) ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by state coaches, scored six runs in the first inning and eight in the second to make short work of the Warriors (11-9). Josh Caron and Addison Ostrenga homered for the Cardinals.
Fort Atkinson 6, West Bend West 2
Dane Brost hit three triples and Jay Rueth doubled and singled to lead a 15-hit attack as the Blackhawks beat the host Spartans. Five Fort pitchers combined to allow seven hits and strike out nine.
PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
Saturday’s area summaries
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
WALES KETTLE MORAINE 7, WATERTOWN 2
Kettle Moraine*7*0* —*7
Watertown*0*2* —*2
First half — KM: Zuchowski, 0:27; Kacsur (Zuchowski), 11:21; Haertle , 14:36; Zuchowski (Craven), 20:41; Kacsur, 28:15; Pitrowski, 30:24; Zuchowski, 32:02.
Second half — W: Meyers (Tuchscherer), 50:42; Gifford, 54:30.
Saves: WKM (Panella) 3; W (Zechzer) 25.
VERONA 2, WAUNAKEE 0
Verona*2*0* —*2
Waunakee*0*0* —*0
First half — V: Simonett, 13:50; Plesac, 29:13.
Saves: V (Queoff) 7; W (Whyte) 4.
MADISON WEST 2, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Madison West*2*0* —*2
Sun Prairie*0*0* —*0
First half — MW: Stanton, 12:22; Stanton, 18:57.
Oconomowoc 4, Mukwonago 0
DIVISION 2
Marshfield sectional
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, REEDSBURG 0
Reedsburg*0*0* —*0
Sauk Prairie*2*3* —*5
First half — SP: Fishnick (Klemm), 11:00; Holler (N. Breunig), 40:00.
Second half — SP: M. Paukner (Fishnick), 48:00; Holler (M. Paukner), 59:00; Fishnick (N. Breunig), 73:00.
Saves: R 15; SP (Er. Apel) 1.
Rhinelander 1, Marshfield 1 (Rhinelander wins shootout, 2-0)
New Richmond 2, Onalaska 1
River Falls 7, Holmen 1
Oregon sectional
OREGON 8, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb*0*0* —*0
Oregon*7*1* —*8
First half — B. Sauer (Nedelcoff), 7:00; Bennett (Nedelcoff), 8:00; Odden (Pagels), 17:00; Bennett (Mikkelson), 19:00; Statz (Janssens), 27:00; Caya (Frank), 31:00; S. Sauer, 40:00.
Second half — Eisele (Statz), 72:00.
Saves: MH (Klein) 11; Or (Lang) 0.
DeFOREST 1, MONONA GROVE 0
Monona Grove*0*0* —*0
DeForest*0*1* —*1
Second half — D: Oberg, 74:36.
Saves: MG (Adamski) 4; D (Fischer) 9.
Waukesha West 9, Elkhorn 0
Waterford 4, Westosha Central 1
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
McFARLAND 10, MELROSE-MINDORO/GET 0
Mel-Min/GET*0*0* —*0
McFarland*9*1* —*10
First half — McF: Pennekamp, 3:56; Feldner (Blau), 5:47; Pennekamp (Feldner), 7:17; Feldner, 16:28; Pennekamp, 21:46; Binger, 28:43; Blau, 30:55; Blau, 34:29; Freeman (Blakeslee), 42:31.
Second half — McF: White (Dean), 58:06.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 4, WEST SALEM 0
West Salem*0*0*—*0
Madison Edgewood*3*1* —*4
First half — Foley (A. Johnson), 7:20; Cruz (A. Johnson), 34:03; Foley (Hegenbarth) 42:35.
Second half — Foley (Cahill), 82:10.
Saves: WS (J. Hammes) 8; ME (Meriggioli 0, VandenBrook 0) 0.
EVANSVILLE 2, PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 1
Evansville*1*1* —*2
Platteville/Lanc*1*0* —*1
Belleville/New Glarus 7, Edgerton 1
DIVISION 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 2, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 1
La Crosse Aquinas 6, Lodi 0
Fond du Lac Springs sectional
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 5,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1
Wat. Luther Prep*0*1* —*1
Lake Country Luth.*1*4* —*5
First half — LCL: own goal.
Second half — LCL: Kerwin; Whittow; Hammer; Kerwin; WLP; Taucheck.
Saves: WLP (Schroeder) 16; LCL (Krimpelbein) 3.
Hustisford/Dodgeland 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 10, University School of Milwaukee 0
Racine Prairie sectional
NEW BERLIN HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3,
LAKE MILLS 0
Heritage Christian*1*2* —*3
Lake Mills*0*0* —*0
First half — Bluhm, 26:49.
Second half — Bluhm, 68:31; Bluhm, 81:09.
Saves: HC (Garsomble) 6; LM (Kulow) 15.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside Lutheran*0*0* —*0
Brookfield Academy*3*3* —*6
First half — BA: Weiss (Wilson), 6:00; Tracy, 24:00; Weiss (Tracy), 32:00.
Second half — BA: Deane (Tracy), 59:00; Wilson (Tracy), 61:00; Tracy (Weiss), 68:00.
Saves: LL (Runke) 6; BA (Zeiser) 4.
Kenosha St. Joseph 11, Racine St. Catherine’s 1
Racine Prairie 4, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 2
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s area games
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
Verona (9-3-1) vs. Madison West (9-1-1)
DIVISION 2
Marshfield sectional
Rhinelander (6-6-2) at Sauk Prairie (13-0-0)
Oregon sectional
DeForest (13-2-1) at Oregon (11-1-0)
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Madison Edgewood (6-4-1) at McFarland (12-0-0)
Evansville (11-4-0) vs. Belleville/New Glarus (13-1-1) at Belleville, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Big Eight Conference
Saturday’s area summaries
Non-conference
SUN PRAIRIE 14, WAUNAKEE 2 (5)
Waunakee*002*00*—*2*5*2
Sun Prairie*680*0x*—*14*7*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: T. Stevens (L; 1-5-11-8-0-4), Walbrun (3-2-3-3-3-2); SP: Petsch (W; 3-4-2-2-4-2), Starr (2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — W: Shepski (2B); SP: Caron (HR), Ostrenga (HR), Hamilton (2B).
FORT ATKINSON 8, WEST BEND WEST 2
Fort Atkinson*301*211*0*—*8*15*1
West Bend West*020*000*0*—*2*7*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Kloster (2-2-2-1-4-3), Vander Mause (W; 1.2-1-0-0-2-1), Burnett (1.3-1-0-0-0-0), Kucken (1-1-0-0-1-1(), Maier (1-2-0-0-2-0); WBW: Herron (L; 5.2-13-8-8-3-2), Dott (1.1-2-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 3x4 (3 3B), Schoenherr 2x4, Rueth 2x4 (2B), Kucken 2x2, Jensen (2B), Vander Mause (2B); WBW: Gerber 2x4.
Friday’s late summaries
VERONA 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Verona*301*010*1—*6*11*2
Fort Atkinson*000*000*0*—*0*2*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Peterson (2-0-0-0-3-2), Kleinsek (W; 2-1-0-0-5-0), McChesney (3-1-0-0-4-0); BM: Carroll (L; 6-9-5-4-4-4), Sanwick (1-2-1-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — V: Elias 3x3, Hoppe 2x2 (2B), Kaltenberg (2B).
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s area games
DIVISION 1
Baraboo sectional
(5) Holmen vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (10-10) at Chuck Hall Memorial Field, Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.
(7) Reedsburg (7-12) vs. (2) Baraboo (14-9) at Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
(5) Waunakee (11-8) at (4) Verona (15-5)
(6) Madison East (6-13) at (3) Middleton (16-9)
(7) Madison West (5-13) at (2) DeForest (18-3)
Sun Prairie sectional
(5) Oregon (11-9) at (4) Monona Grove (9-10), 5 p.m.
(6) Madison La Follette (7-10) at (3) Watertown (12-8), 5 p.m.
(7) Stoughton (0-18) at (2) Oconomowoc (16-9), 4:30 p.m.
(5) Fort Atkinson (7-16) at (4) Wales Kettle Moraine (8-11)
(6) Janesville Parker (5-12) at (3) Mukwonago (14-10)
(7) Beloit Memorial (0-18) at (2) Janesville Craig (13-8)
Oshkosh North sectional
(5) Beaver Dam (8-7) at (4) Slinger (13-11)
DIVISION 2
Brodhead sectional
(4) River Valley (14-7) vs. (1) Dodgeville (20-2) at Centennial Park, Dodgeville, 5 p.m.
(3) Madison Edgewood (15-7) at (2) Mount Horeb (13-7)
(5) Lodi (11-10) at (1) Adams-Friendship (20-6)
(6) Portage (4-17) at (2) Columbus (15-5)
(4) Monroe (6-13) at (1) Beloit Turner (18-3), 4:45 p.m.
(6) Clinton (4-19) at (2) Edgerton (16-4), 4:45 p.m.
(3) Lakeside Lutheran (12-8) at (2) East Troy (13-8)
Kewaskum sectional
(3) Watertown Luther Prep (12-9) at (2) Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (18-5), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Random Lake sectional
(5) Waterloo (8-12) at (1) Cambridge (12-8)
(6) Belleville (8-9) at (2) Palmyra-Eagle (13-5)
Viroqua sectional
(4) Wisconsin Heights (3-13) at (1) Markesan (16-2)
DIVISION 4
Almond-Bancroft sectional
(4) Fall River (5-10) at (1) Deerfield (17-4)
SOFTBALL
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Monday’s area games
DIVISION 1
Middleton sectional
(5) La Crosse Central (9-8) vs. (4) DeForest (12-9) at DeForest Athletic Complex, 4 p.m.
(7) Waunakee (3-20) vs. (2) Baraboo (13-9) at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
(5) Madison Memorial (10-8) vs. (4) Monona Grove (15-6) at Taylor Prairie Elementary School, Cottage Grove, 5 p.m.
(6) Madison East (4-14) vs. (3) Middleton (20-5) at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.
(7) Madison West (1-17) at (2) Verona (No. 7 in Division 1 rankings, 21-3), 5 p.m.
Oregon sectional
(5) Milton (8-11) vs. (4) Beloit Memorial (8-10) at Beloit YMCA Complex, 4:30 p.m.
(6) Stoughton (3-18) vs. (3) Janesville Craig (10-10) at Janesville Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
(7) Madison La Follette (1-17) at (2) Oregon (12-10), 5 p.m.
(5) Waterford (13-10) at (4) Fort Atkinson (11-7), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford sectional
(5) West Bend West (13-13) at (4) Watertown (11-9), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Walworth Big Foot sectional
(8) Lodi (4-14) at (1) Mount Horeb (14-6), 5 p.m.
(5) Sauk Prairie (6-13) at (4) Portage (8-13), 5 p.m.
(6) Reedsburg (4-14) at (3) Wisconsin Dells (10-4), 5 p.m.
(7) Adams-Friendship (7-15) at (2) Madison Edgewood (8-7)
(5) McFarland (7-13) at (4) Monroe (10-10), 5 p.m.
(6) East Troy (6-10) at (3) Evansville (11-7), 5 p.m.
(7) Edgerton (5-15) at (2) Beloit Turner (12-5-1), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Prairie du Chien sectional
(8) Richland Center (2-15) at (1) River Valley (No. 3 in D3, 19-3)
(8) Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-10) at (1) Lake Mills (No. 2 in D3, 20-3)
(5) Lakeside Lutheran (11-11) at (4) Cambridge (13-6)
(6) Clinton (11-9) at (3) Columbus (10-6)
(7) Marshall (9-11) at (2) Poynette (No. 4 in D3, 17-4)
DIVISION 4
Blair-Taylor sectional
(7) Pardeeville (6-8) at (2) Waterloo (10-9), 5 p.m.
Boscobel sectional
(6) Palmyra-Eagle (8-7) at (3) Deerfield (16-7-1)
(7) Wisconsin Heights (8-9) at (2) Mineral Point (13-7)
TRACK AND FIELD
WIAA REGIONALS
Monday’s area schedule
Note: The first four finishers in each event advance to Thursday sectionals.
DIVISION 1
Madison Memorial sectional
Baraboo regional (4 p.m. field events; 4:45 p.m. running events): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Sparta, Tomah.
Middleton regional (4 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.): DeForest, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Verona, Waunakee.
Hartford sectional
West Bend East regional (3:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.): Beaver Dam, Cedarburg, Hartford, Port Washington, Slinger, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.
Beloit Memorial sectional
Sun Prairie regional (3:45 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.): Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie.
Lake Geneva Badger regional (4 p.m.; 4:45 p.m.): Burlington, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Lake Geneva Badger, Mukwonago, Wales Kettle Moraine, Waterford, Wilmot.
DIVISION 2
Whitewater sectional
Beloit Memorial regional (3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.): Beloit Turner, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Evansville, Monroe, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay.
Viroqua regional (3:30 p.m.; 4:15 p.m.): Lodi, Mauston, Portage, Poynette, Richland Center, Viroqua/Youth Initiative, Westby, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Prairie du Chien regional (3:30 p.m.; 4:15 p.m.): Belleville/New Glarus, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, River Valley.
Jefferson regional (3:30 p.m.; 4:15 p.m.): Columbus, Delafield St. John’s NW, Jefferson, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Marshall, Watertown Luther Prep, Whitewater.
DIVISION 3
Princeton sectional
Deerfield regional (4 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.): Cambridge, Deerfield, Fall River, Johnson Creek, Madison Country Day co-op, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio, Waterloo.
BOYS TENNIS
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19
(Note: x-Additional qualifier as selected by WIAA)
DIVISION 1
At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire
Singles
Seedings: 1, Martin Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail; 2, Zifferblatt, West De Pere; 3, Viste, Wauwatosa East; 4, Klein, Brookfield East; 5, Yu, Madison West; 6, Haws, Cedarburg; 7, Lindwall, Monona Grove; 8, Nelson, Waunakee; 9, Kubiak, Neenah; 10, Dunsirn, Neenah; 11, Knutson, Brookfield East; 12, Heinemann, Middleton; 13, White, Milwaukee Marquette; 14, Gross, Hudson; 15, Schneider, Whitefish Bay; 16, x-Corwin, Brookfield East.
Area qualifiers’ opening matches
Ian Connell, jr., Middleton (22-1) vs. James Rohrs, sr., Appleton North (19-6)
x-Jonathan Kim, so., Middleton (27-1), vs. x-Jace Gilbertson, sr., Menomonie (19-8)
Tyler Nelson, jr., Waunakee (15-3), bye
Gokul Kamath, fr., Madison Memorial (10-8), vs. x-Steven Benoy, sr., Stoughton (10-10)
Tyger Yang, sr., Madison La Follette (10-5), vs. x-Logan Haferman, so., Appleton West (9-6)
Dylan Geske, jr., Watertown (19-1) vs, x-Conner Kryscio, jr., Menomonee Falls (15-12)
Ethan Yu, so., Madison West (16-1), bye
Koji Heinemann, fr., Middleton (23-4), vs. Evan Birkholz, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)
Juan Gallego, so., Madison Memorial (13-3), vs. Surya Arvind, fr., Brookfield Central (25-8)
Chase Lindwall, jr., Monona Grove (16-4), bye
Doubles
Seedings: 1, Kredell/Tiahnybik, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Irwin/Scullen, Brookfield East; 3, Steckart/Zakowski, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, Johnstone/Fisher, Brookfield East; 5, Delasanta/Wind, Sheboygan North; 6, Sprinkmann/Weber, Mequon Homestead; 7, Marshall/Marshall, Milwaukee Marquette; 8, Mirsberger/Arvind, Brookfield Central; 9, Kendler/Francken, Brookfield East; 10, Brandel/Deubel, Hartland Arrowhead; 11, Moss/Saleh, Neenah; 12, LaBelle/LaBelle, Mukwonago; 13, Loftus/Baeckman, Germantown; 14, Baldwin/Vilwock, Sun Prairie; 15, Mathur/Frey, Madison Memorial; 16, Anderson/Newberg, Manitowoc.
Area qualifers’ opening matches
x-Max Dugan, so., and Hayden Schreier, jr., Stoughton (15-4), vs. Ryan Hayes, sr., and Tommy Peterson, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)
Henry Walsh, sr., and Lance Nelson, sr., Monona Grove (5-3), vs. Joe Tarkowski, jr., and Andy Li, sr., Muskego (8-13).
Erik Spence, sr., and Kyle Helmenstine, jr., Sun Prairie (22-6), vs. x-Chase Podurgiel, sr., and Tony Nguyen, jr., Onalaska (8-4).
x-Anders Clark, sr., and Jacob Mandelbrot, jr., Middleton (19-6), vs. Andrew LaBelle, jr., and Ryan LaBelle, jr., Mukwonago (25-3).
Joey Herrmann, sr., and Joey Kaji, fr., Madison West (9-11), vs. Jacob Baldwin, jr., and Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie (8-0).
Sanjay Mathur, jr., and Spencer Frey, sr., Madison Memorial (14-3), vs. Cameron Holahan, jr., and Mason Wolf, sr., Oconomowoc (8-5).
Kieran Gopal, jr., and Gene Kim, sr., Middleton (14-7) vs. Theodore Kotchen, sr., and Henry Werner, jr., Neenah (23-4).
DIVISION 2
At Sports Core, Kohler
Singles
Seedings: 1, Alex Sviatoslavsky, Madison Edgewood; 2, Adrian Yin, Brookfield Academy; 3, Max Watchmaker, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Andrew Larson, Milwaukee Pius XI; 5, Teddy Wong, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 6, Dayne Lindow, East Troy; 7, Jack Hehli, West Salem; 8, Taytem Mathews, Brookfield Academy
Area qualifiers’ opening matches
Alex Sviatoslavsky, sr., Madison Edgewood (22-0), bye
Judd Guse, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-12), vs. Jacob Anderson, sr., Edgerton (8-5)
Doubles
Seedings: 1, Buchholdt/Gogineni, Brookfield Academy; 2, Bechthold/Shara, University School of Milwaukee; 3, Korb/Carson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Houselander/Witt, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Birzynski/Bunzel, Milwaukee Pius XI; 6, Kovalcit/Shenaffi, Shorewood; 7, Butler/Capelli, La Crosse Aquinas; 8, McGuire/McGuire, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Area qualifers’ opening matches
Sam Katerov, sr., and Austin Buchner, sr., Madison Edgewood (13-9), vs. Ethan Campbell, sr., and Charlie Staner, sr., Neenah St. Mary
x-Matthew Koelpin, jr., and Johannes Bourman, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (8-2), vs. Reed Birzynski, sr., and James Bunzel, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI (10-5).
Charlie Frehner, jr., and Aaron Roidt, jr., Monroe (9-6), vs. Jack Ives, sr., and Ryan Chmelik, sr., Altoona (14-5).
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
At Menards Center, Eau Claire
Friday, June 25
Quarterfinals
(2) Middleton vs. (7) Eau Claire Memorial, noon
(1) Brookfield East vs. (8) Appleton North, noon
(6) Madison Memorial vs (3) Milwaukee Marquette, 3 p.m.
(4) Neenah vs. (5) Whitefish Bay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Semifinals
Middleton or Eau Claire Memorial vs. Madison Memorial or Milwaukee Marquette, 9 a.m.
Brookfield East or Appleton North vs. Neenah or Whitefish Bay, 9 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners meet, time TBA
DIVISION 2
Saturday, June 26
At Sports Core, Kohler
Semifinals
(1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas, 9 a.m.
(2) Appleton Xavier vs. (3) Brookfield Academy, 11 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners meet, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s tee times
DIVISION 1
At Wild Rock Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North; Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie; Hunter Neumann, Tomah; Peter Iwanowski, St. Francis/Cudahy.
8:40 a.m.: Aiden Cudney, Kimberly; Matt Paulson, Mukwonago; Max Brud, Waunakee; John Mirsberger, Franklin.
8:50 a.m.: Austin George, Appleton West; Wyatt Marshall, Janesville Craig; Andrew Aune, Verona; Dylan Moore, Kenosha Indian Trail.
9 a.m.: Cal Matzke, De Pere; Liam Flanagan, Beloit Memorial; Charlie Jambor, Middleton; Marco Bamrah, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:10 a.m.: Grady Coppo, De Pere; Alex Hoey, Beloit Memorial; Drew Sjowall, Middleton; Riley Simonz, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:20 a.m.: Sam Mehlberg, De Pere; Conner Churchill, Beloit Memorial; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Hayden LeMonds, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:30 a.m.: Jack Weisenberger, De Pere; Kai Wong, Beloit Memorial; Alec Sosnowski, Middleton; Sebastian Kasun, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:40 a.m.: Ben Busick, De Pere; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial; Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Will Hemauer, Milwaukee Marquette.
9:50 a.m.: Grant Wieczorek, Hartland Arrowhead; Colin Mullen, Wauwatosa East/West; Cole Fisher, Eau Claire Memorial; Christian Sobczak, Mequon Homestead.
10 a.m.: Peter Haideman, Hartland Arrowhead; Ben Soboleski, Wauwatosa East/West; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial; Hunter Thibert, Mequon Homestead.
10:10 a.m.: Bode King, Hartland Arrowhead; Logan Ertl, Wauwatosa East/West; Ben Christensen, Eau Claire Memorial; Luke Ladd, Mequon Homestead.
10:20 a.m.: Andrew Fickel, Hartland Arrowhead; Finn Somers, Wauwatosa East/West; Will Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial; Joe Fricker, Mequon Homestead.
10:30 a.m.: Nick Amtmann, Hartland Arrowhead; Adam Soczka, Wauwatosa East/West; Liam Sather, Eau Claire Memorial; Ty Mueller, Mequon Homestead.
Hole No. 10
8:30 a.m.: John Callahan, Neenah; Simon Graham, Union Grove; Logan Pechinski, Stevens Point; Connor Nelson, Waukesha West.
8:40 a.m.: Tyson Miller, Slinger; Jack Corbett, Brookfield East; Andy Ziemer, Schofield D.C. Everest; Nathan Theama, Cedarburg.
8:50 a.m.: Addison Raimer, Slinger; Luke Abram, Lake Geneva Badger; Carter Cygan, Wausau East; Michael Addie, Sussex Hamilton.
9 a.m.: Sam Godager, Madison Memorial; Brayden Kline, Milton; Porter Marsden, West De Pere; Jason Nelsen, Racine Case.
9:10 a.m.: Ethan Williams, Madison Memorial; Zack Bothun, Milton; Ashton Haupt, West De Pere; Jack Boscher, Racine Case.
9:20 a.m.: Henry Pickhardt, Madison Memorial; Brett Wieland, Milton; Ethan Heck, West De Pere; Ryan Doerflinger, Racine Case.
9:30 a.m.: Isaac Schmidt, Madison Memorial; Deegan Riley, Milton; Mason Haupt, West De Pere; Brayden Lopiccolo, Racine Case.
9:40 a.m.: Silas Pickhardt, Madison Memorial; Xander Wuetrich, Milton; Max Reis, West De Pere; Sam Nolan, Racine Case.
9:50 a.m.: Parker Reinhart, Sheboygan North; Can Devine, Brookfield Central; Joe Burbach, Hudson; Spencer Stuke, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10 a.m.: Nathan Hamann, Sheboygan North; Kason Bolvin, Brookfield Central; Joe Bartels, Hudson; Alex Koenig, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:10 a.m.: Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North; Evan Bagwell, Brookfield Central; Brandon Hillman, Hudson; Jackson Cain, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:20 a.m.: Evan Spaulding, Sheboygan North; Sammy Yun, Brookfield Central; Ben Pendleton, Hudson; Jackson Vinopal, Wales Kettle Moraine.
10:30 a.m.: Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North; Sam Sonsalla, Brookfield Central; Bennett Swavely, Hudson; Ben Pausha, Wales Kettle Moraine.
DIVISION 2
At Trappers Turn, Arbor Course, Wisconsin Dells
Monday’s tee times
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Ben Biskupski, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis; Zach Smith, Luxemburg-Casco; Andrew Kettle, Sheboygan Falls; Peter Gustafson, Monticello/Belleville.
8:40 a.m.: Jacob Hall, Osceola; Grant Bauman, Peshtigo; Tyler Tsui, Grafton; Gabriel Fernandez, Delafield St. John’s NW.
8:50 a.m.: Trent Meyer, Maple Northwestern; Grant Delsart, Wrightstown; Ben Book, Brookfield Academy; Tyler Bradley, Dodgeville.
9 a.m.: Cameron Lee, Edgerton; Jackson Harkner, Black River Falls; Dawson Fish, Appleton Xavier; Nico Murgas Bennett, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:10 a.m.: Roman Frodel, Edgerton; Wyatt Madvig, Black River Falls; Ryan Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Isaiah Schaser, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:20 a.m.: Clayton Jenny, Edgerton; Evan Anderson, Black River Falls; Matt Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Riley Tanzi, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:30 a.m.: Brady Callmer, Edgerton; Mike Antonelli, Black River Falls; Josh Draheim, Appleton Xavier; Ethan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:40 a.m.: Braden Hurst, Edgerton; Caden Skelding, Black River Falls; Charlie Schubbe, Appleton Xavier; Logan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
9:50 a.m.: Elliot Caulum, Madison Edgewood; Teag Wagner, Minocqua Lakeland; Keegan Polomis, Marinette; Liam Grady, University School of Milwaukee.
10 a.m.: Michael Yesbeck, Madison Edgewood; Jack Rubo, Minocqua Lakeland; Terrance Nicklaus, Marinette; Charlie Darrow, University School of Milwaukee.
10:10 a.m.: Ethan Arndt, Madison Edgewood; Matt Haggart, Minocqua Lakeland; Trey Kretz, Marinette; Michael Kennedy, University School of Milwaukee.
10:20 a.m.: Al Deang, Madison Edgewood; Cody Olson, Minocqua Lakeland; Kelten Hermanson, Marinette; Emery Endres, University School of Milwaukee.
10:30 a.m.: Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood; Kaeden Nomm, Minocqua Lakeland; Ty Kretz, Marinette; Owen Gardner, University School of Milwaukee.
DIVISION 3
At Trappers Turn, Lakes Course, Wisconsin Dells
Monday’s tee times
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m.: Peyton Schuelke, Manawa; Teddy Schumacher, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Ross Anderson, Luck/Frederic; Sam Dobbins, La Crosse Aquinas.
8:40 a.m.: Christian Johnson, Kronenwetter Wis. Valley Lutheran; Grant McGraw, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; Alex Rasmussen, Drummond; Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview.
8:50 a.m.: Kaden Bailey, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas; Nick Buckman, Cambridge; Jack West, Ladysmith; Noah Kirsch, Lancaster.
9 a.m.: Nevaeh Nelson, Wausau Newman; Jackson Woodward, Racine Lutheran; Ethan Karlstad, Eleva-Strum; Caleb Schultz, Fennimore.
9:10 a.m.: Isaac Seidel, Wausau Newman; T.J. Christensen, Racine Lutheran; Madi Gullicksrud, Eleva-Strum; Tyler Gieseke, Fennimore.
9:20 a.m.: Jack Hoelter, Wausau Newman; Brady Wilks, Racine Lutheran; Dominick Marco, Eleva-Strum; Brady Larson, Fennimore.
9:30 a.m.: Connor Krach, Wausau Newman; Riley Gall, Racine Lutheran; Riley Sterry, Eleva-Strum; Drew Fifrick, Fennimore.
9:40 a.m.: Quinn Reeves, Wausau Newman; Scooter Molbeck, Racine Lutheran; Nick Higley, Eleva-Strum; Adam Larson, Fennimore.
9:50 a.m.: Spencer Workman, Mineral Point; Jackson Boigenzahn, Durand; Everett Schroeder, Kohler; Dylan Dodson, Marathon.
10 a.m.: Chandler Workman, Mineral Point; Caden Berger, Durand; Owen Multer, Kohler; John Stoffel, Marathon.
10:10 a.m.: Alex Ross, Mineral Point; Simon Bauer, Durand; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler; Ben Robbins, Marathon.
10:20 a.m.: Carson Kroll, Mineral Point; Charlie Brenner, Durand; Tanner Coenen, Kohler; Alex Pawlowicz, Marathon.
10:30 a.m.: Ollie Mitchell, Mineral Point; Dawson Kurth, Marathon; Tanner Thyes, Kohler; Noah Gage, Marathon.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!