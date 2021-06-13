Prep sports: Abbey Stanton's first-half goals send West girls soccer team into sectionals

DeForest 1, Monona Grove 0

Despite being outshot 14-2 in the first half, the Norskies bounced back to score the game’s only goal off the foot of freshman Rylan Oberg to win it in the second half. Meta Fischer had nine saves for DeForest, and Kailey Adamski had four saves for Monona Grove.

Edgewood 4, West Salem 0

Sophomore Madison Foley delivered her second hat trick of the season, scoring two of her team’s three first-half goals and one more in the second as the Crusaders (6-4-1) beat the Panthers (6-8-0). Ally Cruz also scored for Edgewood, and Alana Johnson had two assists. West Salem was held without a shot on goal.

McFarland 10, Mel-Min 0

The host Spartans (12-0-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the state coaches and No. 5 among teams in all divisions statewide, got three goals from Avery Pennekamp and two apiece from Sydney Feldner and Greta Blau to beat the Mustangs (4-6-0). McFarland will play host to Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Belleville/NG 7, Edgerton 1