Three Big Eight teams made it to the Top Ten of this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
Verona (4-0-1 overall) and Sun Prairie (4-0) held firm in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively. And Madison Memorial (5-1) moved into the No. 10 position after missing out on last week’s Top Ten.
Milwaukee Marquette held the No. 1 spot in the Division 1 and overall rankings.
In Division 2, Oregon (2-1) faded five places to No. 10 in the weekly rankings, with Whitefish Bay (3-0) ranked No. 1 in the division and No. 2 overall.
In Division 3, McFarland (3-1-1) leaped five positions to No. 4 in this week’s poll, and Belleville/New Glarus (3-0-0) moved up two places to No. 6. Milwaukee Pius (5-0-0) jumped up into the No. 1 spot.
In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (6-0-1) moved up to the No. 8 spot in this week’s poll after not cracking the Top Ten last week. Beaver Dam Wayland (0-0-1) fell two spots to No. 7. Racine Prairie (0-1-0) was ranked No. 1.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Marquette*3-0-0*1
2, Whitefish Bay*3-0-0*2
3, Green Bay Preble*5-0-0*3
4, Cedarburg*2-0-0*5
5, Neenah*5-0-0*4
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Marquette*3-0-0*1
2, Green Bay Preble*5-0-0*2
3, Neenah*5-0-0*3
4, Wales Kettle Moraine*1-0-1*4
5, Verona*4-0-1*5
6, Sun Prairie*4-0-0*6
7, Brookfield Central*3-1-0*7
8, Sussex Hamilton*3-1-0*9
9, Mequon Homestead*2-0-0*10
10. Madison Memorial*5-1-0*NR
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Whitefish Bay*3-0-0*1
2, Cedarburg*2-0-0*2
3, Brookfield East*3-1-0*3
4, Glendale Nicolet*4-0-0*3
5, Wauwatosa East*1-2-0*4
6, Union Grove*4-0-2*8
7, Elkhorn*3-1-1*10
8, Pewaukee*5-1-0*NR
9, Green Bay Southwest*4-0-0*NR
10, Oregon*2-1-0*5
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Pius XI*5-0-0*2
2. Delavan-Darien*5-0-1*1
3. Shorewood*4-1-0*4
4. McFarland*3-1-1*9
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial*2-3-1*3
6. Belleville/New Glarus*3-0-0*8
7. Plymouth*2-1-1*7
8. New Berlin West*2-1-1*NR
9. Milwaukee St. Thomas More*2-1-2*NR
10. Seymour*3-1-1*NR
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Racine Prairie*0-1-0*1
2, University School of Milwaukee*2-0-1*8
3, Racine St. Catherine’s*2-1-1*3
4, Kohler*2-1-0*6
5, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence*1-1-0*7
6, Sturgeon Bay*2-2-0*2
7, Beaver Dam Wayland*0-0-1*5
8, Watertown Luther Prep*6-0-1*NR
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran*2-3-1*4
10, Marshfield Columbus*4-1-0*NR