Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys soccer photo: Oregon's Colin Bjerke

Oregon's Colin Bjerke, front, controls the ball against Whitefish Bay in the 2017 WIAA Division 2 state boys soccer championship game. Bjerke returns as a junior for the Panthers, ranked 10th in Division 2.

 JEFFREY PHELPS - For the State Journal

Three Big Eight teams made it to the Top Ten of this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

Verona (4-0-1 overall) and Sun Prairie (4-0) held firm in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively. And Madison Memorial (5-1) moved into the No. 10 position after missing out on last week’s Top Ten.

Milwaukee Marquette held the No. 1 spot in the Division 1 and overall rankings.

In Division 2, Oregon (2-1) faded five places to No. 10 in the weekly rankings, with Whitefish Bay (3-0) ranked No. 1 in the division and No. 2 overall.

In Division 3, McFarland (3-1-1) leaped five positions to No. 4 in this week’s poll, and Belleville/New Glarus (3-0-0) moved up two places to No. 6. Milwaukee Pius (5-0-0) jumped up into the No. 1 spot.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (6-0-1) moved up to the No. 8 spot in this week’s poll after not cracking the Top Ten last week. Beaver Dam Wayland (0-0-1) fell two spots to No. 7. Racine Prairie (0-1-0) was ranked No. 1.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette*3-0-0*1

2, Whitefish Bay*3-0-0*2

3, Green Bay Preble*5-0-0*3

4, Cedarburg*2-0-0*5

5, Neenah*5-0-0*4

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette*3-0-0*1

2, Green Bay Preble*5-0-0*2

3, Neenah*5-0-0*3

4, Wales Kettle Moraine*1-0-1*4

5, Verona*4-0-1*5

6, Sun Prairie*4-0-0*6

7, Brookfield Central*3-1-0*7

8, Sussex Hamilton*3-1-0*9

9, Mequon Homestead*2-0-0*10

10. Madison Memorial*5-1-0*NR

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Whitefish Bay*3-0-0*1

2, Cedarburg*2-0-0*2

3, Brookfield East*3-1-0*3

4, Glendale Nicolet*4-0-0*3

5, Wauwatosa East*1-2-0*4

6, Union Grove*4-0-2*8

7, Elkhorn*3-1-1*10

8, Pewaukee*5-1-0*NR

9, Green Bay Southwest*4-0-0*NR

10, Oregon*2-1-0*5

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Pius XI*5-0-0*2

2. Delavan-Darien*5-0-1*1

3. Shorewood*4-1-0*4

4. McFarland*3-1-1*9

5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial*2-3-1*3

6. Belleville/New Glarus*3-0-0*8

7. Plymouth*2-1-1*7

8. New Berlin West*2-1-1*NR

9. Milwaukee St. Thomas More*2-1-2*NR

10. Seymour*3-1-1*NR

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Racine Prairie*0-1-0*1

2, University School of Milwaukee*2-0-1*8

3, Racine St. Catherine’s*2-1-1*3

4, Kohler*2-1-0*6

5, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence*1-1-0*7

6, Sturgeon Bay*2-2-0*2

7, Beaver Dam Wayland*0-0-1*5

8, Watertown Luther Prep*6-0-1*NR

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran*2-3-1*4

10, Marshfield Columbus*4-1-0*NR

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments