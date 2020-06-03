Prep soccer: State coaches' association gets creative after canceling All-Star Games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games won’t be played in person as scheduled next month, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be soccer action on that day.

Oregon coach Kevin May announced Wednesday that the WSCA has found computer programmers to take the computer/video game console game FIFA 20 and replace the pro stars with avatars from this year’s WSCA all-star roster.

Then, May wrote, “we will … play virtual Senior All-Star Games with all the Senior All-Star players on the field in the video game.”

Each All-Star will have the opportunity to create the virtual avatar version of him or herself, May wrote.

“This virtual game is a tribute to all of our Wisconsin high school All-Stars, and we hope the players, parents and fans will enjoy the virtual games,” May wrote.

Video of the games will be shared on multiple online platforms, including YouTube.

The WSCA has not yet released the list of players from the class of 2020 who were selected for the game and will instead be represented electronically.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.