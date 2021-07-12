Prep soccer: Several area players chosen for Saturday's boys, girls All-Star Games

Several area high school soccer players, all members of the class of 2021, will gather at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday to compete in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s WSCA/Masonic All-Star Games.

The boys game will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the girls game at 2 p.m.

In the boys game, area players on the Blue team’s roster are Nick Anderson and Josh Roesel of DeForest, Jack Bell of Madison Memorial, Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo of Madison West, Ethan Kratzer of Watertown, Coltrane LoBreglio of Oregon, Omar Munoz of Beloit Memorial and John Wilke of Lake Mills.

Area players on the boys Gold team roster are Tyler Banfield of Mount Horeb, Johannes Berghahn of Madison West, Jake Sampson and Jackson Werwinski of McFarland, Jackson Stencel of Evansville and Johnathan Trilling of Sun Prairie.

In the Girls game, players on the Blue team’s roster are Jenna Bennet of Oregon, Vanessa Giallombardo and Ashley Price of Monona Grove and Kirsten Krantz of Belleville/New Glarus.

Area players on the girls Gold Team roster are Ella D’Orazio of Middleton and Aubrey Schmutzler of Watertown.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION