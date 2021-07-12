Prep soccer: Several area players chosen for Saturday's boys, girls All-Star Games

Several area high school soccer players, all members of the class of 2021, will gather at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday to compete in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s WSCA/Masonic All-Star Games.
The boys game will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the girls game at 2 p.m.
In the boys game, area players on the Blue team’s roster are Nick Anderson and Josh Roesel of DeForest, Jack Bell of Madison Memorial, Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo of Madison West, Ethan Kratzer of Watertown, Coltrane LoBreglio of Oregon, Omar Munoz of Beloit Memorial and John Wilke of Lake Mills.
Area players on the boys Gold team roster are Tyler Banfield of Mount Horeb, Johannes Berghahn of Madison West, Jake Sampson and Jackson Werwinski of McFarland, Jackson Stencel of Evansville and Johnathan Trilling of Sun Prairie.
In the Girls game, players on the Blue team’s roster are Jenna Bennet of Oregon, Vanessa Giallombardo and Ashley Price of Monona Grove and Kirsten Krantz of Belleville/New Glarus.
Area players on the girls Gold Team roster are Ella D’Orazio of Middleton and Aubrey Schmutzler of Watertown.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WSCA/MASONIC ALL-STAR GAMES
At Hart Park, Wauwatosa
Saturday’s schedule: Boys, 11:30 a.m.; Girls, 2 p.m.
BOYS ROSTERS
Blue team — Jesus Altamirano, Greendale Martin Luther; Nick Anderson, DeForest; Gabe Anguil, Milwaukee Marquette; Jack Bania, Whitefish Bay; Jack Bell, Madison Memorial; Caleb Davis, Appleton North; Jake DeFrance, New Berlin Eisenhower; Keegan Duffy, Sun Prairie; Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo, Madison West; Ethan Kratzer, Watertown; Jordan Leoni, Hartland Arrowhead; Coltrane LoBreglio, Oregon; Omar Munoz, Beloit Memorial; Will Navarre, Glendale Nicolet; Grant Ostertag, Oshkosh West; Josh Roesel, DeForest; Lukas Schwenke, Milwaukee St. Thomas More; John Wilke, Lake Mills.
Gold team — Chris Ambrose, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Tyler Banfield, Mount Horeb; Johannes Berghahn, Madison West; Daniel Brennecke, Oconomowoc; Augie Deavers, Oconomowoc; Donovan Draghicchio, Menomonee Falls; Daniel Dreifuerst, Racine Prairie; Charlie Holton, Milwaukee Marquette; Bryan Jaimes, Appleton East; Brendan Jeide, Brookfield Academy; Liam Martin, Shorewood; Nick Milani, Appleton North; Seb Pandovski, Whitefish Bay; Jack Rosner, De Pere; Jake Sampson, McFarland; Jackson Stencel, Evansville; Johnathan Trilling, Sun Prairie; Jackson Werwinski, McFarland.
GIRLS ROSTERS
Blue team — Jenna Bennet, Oregon; Caroline Benson, Menomonee Falls; Hanna Dahlk, Kenosha Indian Trail; Dana Fish, Sheboygan North; Greta Gerard, Appleton North; Vanessa Giallombardo, Monona Grove; Emilie Harwood, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Lily Henschel, West Bend West; Rachael Janes, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Rachel Kinney, Appleton North; Kirsten Krantz, Belleville; Megan Little, Sheboygan North; McKenzie Nodolf, Ripon; Ashley Price, Monona Grove; Alyssa Ryckman, Menomonee Falls; Abby Thompson, Wausau East; Rachel Wasielewski, Pulaski; Sarah Wegener, Sussex Hamilton.
Gold team — Alexis Betker, Racine Park; Kennedy Boll, Franklin; Maya Brenna, Cumberland; Abigail Bruce, East Troy; Ella D'Orazio, Middleton; Kendra Fitzpatrick, Cedarburg; Anna Franceschi, Whitefish Bay; Mara Gustafson, Bay Port; Hailey Kane, Bay Port; Molly Keiper, Whitefish Bay; Drew Meierotto, Ashland; Abbi Moreland, Ashland; Annika Prickett, Cedarburg; Lainie Sanders, Racine Park; Aubrey Schmutzler, Watertown; Maggie Starker, Whitefish Bay; Rylee Stauner, Barron; Hannah Zastrow, De Pere.