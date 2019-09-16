Prep boys soccer photo: Verona celebrates a goal

Verona's Samuel Abreu, Jonathan Gamez and Jackson Heilman (l-r) celebrate Gamez's first-period goal, as Verona tops Green Bay Notre Dame 4-0 on Saturday, 8/31/19, in boys high school soccer at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

The Verona boys soccer team held on to its No. 2 spot in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings this week, but it was the Madison East boys who made a big leap up the rankings ladder.

Verona (4-0-2) remained behind unbeaten Milwaukee Marquette (4-0-0), the poll leader, in the overall and Division 1 rankings.

East (4-1-0) moved up four places to No. 4 in this week’s Division 1 rankings after handing Middleton its first loss of the season in a Big Eight match last Tuesday. The loss dropped Middleton (4-1-2) from fourth to sixth in the rankings.

In Division 2, Monona Grove (4-1-1) moved up two places to No. 6 in this week’s poll. Brookfield East held on to the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 3, McFarland (3-1-3) moved up two spots to No. 4 in the poll, behind new leader Milwaukee Pius XI (6-1-0). Mount Horeb (4-2-0) held firm at No. 7.

University School of Milwaukee (5-0-0) held the No. 1 spot in the Division 4 rankings.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Verona (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 4, Brookfield East (4); 5, Madison East (NR).

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L (LW)

1, Milwaukee Marquette, 4-0-0 (1)

2, Verona, 4-0-2 (2)

3, Hartland Arrowhead, 5-1 (3)

4, Madison East, 4-1-0 (8)

5, Sussex Hamilton, 3-2-0 (5)

6, Middleton, 4-1-2 (4)

7, Mequon Homestead, 7-0--0 (9)

8, Eau Claire Memorial, 3-0-1 (6)

9, Oconomowoc, 5-1-1 (NR)

10, Wales Kettle Moraine, 3-2-1 (10)

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L (LW)

1, Brookfield East, 1-1-1 (1)

2, Whitefish Bay, 5-3-1 (3)

3, Wauwatosa West, 7-2-0 (6)

4, Wauwatosa East, 3-1-2 (2)

5, Elkhorn, 5-1-0 (NR)

6, Monona Grove, 4-1-1 (8)

7, Brookfield Central, 3-1-0 (NR)

8, Glendale Nicolet, 3-3 (4)

9, New Richmond, 5-1-0 (10)

10, Pewaukee, 4-2-1 (NR)

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L (LW)

1, Milwaukee Pius XI, 6-1-0 (5)

2, Delavan-Darien, 9-0-1 (4)

3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 3-2-1 (1)

4, McFarland, 3-1-3 (6)

5, Shorewood, 5-1-2 (NR)

6, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 3-2-1 (2)

7, Mount Horeb, 4-2-0 (7)

8, New Berlin West, 5-1-1 (3)

9, Rice Lake, 6-0-0 (9)

10, Seymour, 7-0-0 (10)

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L (LW)

1, University School of Milwaukee, 5-0-0 (1)

2, Racine Prairie, 2-1-2 (2)

3, Oostburg, 10-0-0 (5)

4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 4-1-2 (3)

5, Kohler, 5-1-2 (4)

6, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 4-1-0 (10)

7, Sturgeon Bay, 4-2-1 (6)

8, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley, 7-0-0 (9)

9, Kenosha St. Joseph, 5-1-1 (6)

10, Racine St. Catherine’s, 1-5-0 (6)

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

