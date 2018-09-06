Goalkeeper Kenneth Mensah and the defensive line of Andy Boschert, Nick Jansen, Dacoda Banes and Justin Mangan are the strength of this year’s Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team, according to Golden Beavers head coach Dave Elgersma.
Even though Thursday’s Badger North Conference game against Mount Horeb ended in a 3-0 loss, Elgersma was pleased with how that unit performed.
“They are solid.” Elgersma said of the back line. “Besides Kenny Mensah having a heck of a night in goal; he had some saves tonight where they were just crazy. His very first save was a kick save. His quickness, his athleticism was huge. It starts back there with Kenny. Kenny is doing a great job and that back line is playing extremely well.”
Mensah finished with 10 saves for the Golden Beavers (3-2-1, 0-1 Badger North) in a game that was played at Wayland because of the poor field conditions at Prairie View Elementary. The goals Mount Horeb (1-5, 1-0) scored came as a result of mayhem in front of Mensah.
The Vikings got their first goal when Connor Long made a pass through the Beaver Dam defense on the right side to Aiden Doran, who made a shot to the opposite corner for a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.
In the second half, Beaver Dam struggled to hold up Gabriel Guenther, who made cross passes from the left to both Mason Buttner and Caleb Guenther for goals in the 64th and 79th minutes.
“We played much better in the second half,” Elgersma said. “I was pleased. We put some good pressure on these guys. They didn’t like it when we put pressure on them. They’re pressuring us, turn the tables and play their game on them. No one likes it.”
Elgersma said the Vikings, the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion who began their season by playing multiple ranked Division 1 teams, were just too physical for the Beavers to handle.
“These guys were bigger and faster, and the physical thing got (us),” Elgersma said. “They were just faster on the outside tonight.”
And playing the corners is what Elgersma wanted his team to do, but just couldn’t.
“We simply didn’t play the balls to the corners the way we should’ve,” Elgersma said. “If we would’ve, and when we did a couple times, they’d knock it out and we got throw-ins going in. It wasn’t bad. We’re not playing bad. They took us out of what we wanted to do, but then we didn’t execute as well as we should’ve. A lot of it is what they are allowing us to do. Their pressure took us out of a lot.”
Beaver Dam played straight up the middle through the Vikings’ two center backs, which Elgersma said his team can’t do. It caused them to only have five shots on goal, which Mount Horeb freshman goalkeeper Seth Aiken saved.
“We were going right to their two center backs,” Elgersma said. “We’re not going to play through their center backs. We know that almost every ball we played was in the middle of the field. We can’t do that. They know we can’t do that and they were frustrated with it.”
Mount Horeb 1 2 — 3
Beaver Dam 0 0 — 0
First half: MH — Aiden Doran (Connor Long), 29:00.
Second half: MH — Mason Buttner (Gabriel Guenther), 64:00. MH — Caleb Guenther (Gabriel Guenther), 79:00.
Shots: MH 13, BD 5. Saves: MH (Seth Aiken) 5, BD (Kenneth Mensah) 10.