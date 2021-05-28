Prep notes: Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss approaches milestone

Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss is approaching a personal milestone in his coaching career. Voss is closing in on 400 overall victories coaching girls and boys soccer.

Voss enters Thursday night’s girls soccer match between Monona Grove and Waunakee with 398 victories.

Waunakee (10-1-0) earned a 2-1 victory over Wales Kettle Moraine, third-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, on Monday and the Warriors topped Reedsburg 9-1 on Tuesday.

After Thursday, Waunakee has regular-season matches scheduled against Oconomowoc, Beaver Dam, Sauk Prairie and Sun Prairie.

Voss compiled a 230-96-44 record in 16 seasons (2002-2017) as boys soccer coach at Madison Memorial. He was 124-68-36 as the Spartans’ girls coach for 10 seasons (2008-2017).

Since taking over as Waunakee girls coach in 2018, he’s compiled a 44-9-2 record in three seasons. WIAA girls soccer wasn’t played in spring, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love what I do,” Voss said Thursday. “It’s so much fun.”