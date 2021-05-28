 Skip to main content
Prep notes: Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss approaches milestone
WIAA girls soccer photo: Waunakee's Maddie Farnsworth goes on the attack

Waunakee senior forward Maddie Farnsworth battles past a Muskego defender while trying to create some offense during Friday's WIAA Division 1 state girls soccer semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss is approaching a personal milestone in his coaching career. Voss is closing in on 400 overall victories coaching girls and boys soccer.

Voss enters Thursday night’s girls soccer match between Monona Grove and Waunakee with 398 victories.

Waunakee (10-1-0) earned a 2-1 victory over Wales Kettle Moraine, third-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, on Monday and the Warriors topped Reedsburg 9-1 on Tuesday.

Ben Voss mug

Voss

After Thursday, Waunakee has regular-season matches scheduled against Oconomowoc, Beaver Dam, Sauk Prairie and Sun Prairie.

Voss compiled a 230-96-44 record in 16 seasons (2002-2017) as boys soccer coach at Madison Memorial. He was 124-68-36 as the Spartans’ girls coach for 10 seasons (2008-2017).

Since taking over as Waunakee girls coach in 2018, he’s compiled a 44-9-2 record in three seasons. WIAA girls soccer wasn’t played in spring, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love what I do,” Voss said Thursday. “It’s so much fun.”

When the potential milestone was brought to his attention, Voss said it allowed him to reflect on his coaching career. He joked that it meant he’s been around a long time, but he also said that’s very satisfying because “I think it’s tougher for coaches to stick around that long, with all the demands, and find enjoyment in the job they do." 

“I’ve met some great people along the way and worked with great coaches,” said Voss, who teaches at Madison Memorial. “I continue to love what I do, working with kids and families and connecting with the community. I’ve had some great players.”

Girls and boys coaching records are listed separately in the Wisconsin high school soccer record book (which hasn’t taken this season into account). Combined totals weren't listed.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s John Burke leads the girls coaches with 540 victories and Harry Kelderman of Neenah leads the boys coaches (603).

Among girls coaches, Jesus Torres (Monona Grove, Waunakee) had 413 victories during his career and Jerry Haugh (Madison Memorial) had 381. John Ziperski of Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) and Mark Newman of Mount Horeb both are in the top 10 with more than 300 victories apiece.

Among boys coaches, Middleton’s Ken Burghy had 515, according to the state high school soccer record book. Newman also tops 300 victories as a boys coach.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

