Prep notes: Verona's Eliot Popkewitz earns Gatorade state boys soccer player of the year honor

Verona’s Eliot Popkewitz was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Wisconsin boys soccer player of the year on Monday, according to a release from Gatorade.
Popkewitz, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin for men’s soccer, was the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area boys soccer player of the year, a first-team all-state selection, a United Soccer Coaches all-region pick and the Big Eight Conference player of the year during his senior year.
He helped lead Verona to the conference crown and the WIAA Division 1 state championship.
Gatorade is in its 35th year honoring the nation’s best athletes.
Popkewitz becomes the first Gatorade Wisconsin boys soccer player of the year to be chosen from Verona.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.
Popkewitz now is a finalist for the Gatorade National boys soccer player of the year award, expected to be announced later in June.
The 5-foot-8, 163-pound senior midfielder scored 14 goals and had 16 assists this past season, leading the Wildcats (21-1-2) to the Division 1 state championship. He scored the first goal in Verona’s 3-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a state semifinal and scored the first goal in Verona’s 2-0 victory over Neenah in the state title match.
A member of his school’s Engineering Club, Popkewitz has volunteered locally on behalf of a food pantry and youth soccer programs.
“Eliot Popkewitz is a complete player,” Ben Kollasch, the former head coach at Middleton, said in the release. “He’s dangerous as an attacker, he uses space really well and he has really good vision. Maybe his best attribute, though, is his soccer intelligence. He can change what he does and adjust to the opportunities he sees.”
Popkewitz has maintained a 3.68 GPA in the classroom.
He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at UW.
The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.
Recent Gatorade Wisconsin boys soccer players of the year include Carter Abbott (2018-19, Milwaukee Marquette High School), Matthew Comiskey (2017-18, Whitefish Bay High School), Zak Wegner (2016-17, Hartland Arrowhead High School), Alec Philippe (2015-16, Milwaukee Marquette), Peter Raymonds (2014-15, Brookfield East High School) and Adam Pohlman (2013-14, Neenah High School).
Lodi postpones groundbreaking
The School District of Lodi has postponed its groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium turf field, to 5 p.m. Thursday (June 9), according to a release from Lodi principal Vince Breunig, who takes over official duties as the school district administrator July 1.
The event was scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved due to a weather forecast for heavy rain Tuesday.
The event will take place at the Lodi High School Stadium, 1100 Sauk Street in Lodi. It is a milestone in the Stadium Redevelopment Project. The district wants to celebrate the Lodi community donating $520,000 toward this $1 million stadium turf field installation project.
Everyone who attends the ceremony is expected to wear a face covering (mask) and maintain physical distancing recommendations, as guided by the State of Wisconsin Health Department, the Dane County Health Department and the Columbia County Health Department, according to the release.
The event originally was scheduled for June 2.
