Prep notes: Verona's Eliot Popkewitz earns Gatorade state boys soccer player of the year honor

Verona’s Eliot Popkewitz was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Wisconsin boys soccer player of the year on Monday, according to a release from Gatorade.

Popkewitz, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin for men’s soccer, was the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area boys soccer player of the year, a first-team all-state selection, a United Soccer Coaches all-region pick and the Big Eight Conference player of the year during his senior year.

He helped lead Verona to the conference crown and the WIAA Division 1 state championship.

Gatorade is in its 35th year honoring the nation’s best athletes.

Popkewitz becomes the first Gatorade Wisconsin boys soccer player of the year to be chosen from Verona.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Popkewitz now is a finalist for the Gatorade National boys soccer player of the year award, expected to be announced later in June.