Prep notes: Oregon's Jaelyn Nedelcoff makes college choice for women's soccer

Oregon senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff has committed to Augsburg University and plans to compete in women’s soccer, according to a recent announcement on Twitter that included Nedelcoff taking part in a celebratory signing ceremony.
Augsburg is a NCAA Division III program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Oregon is leading the Badger South Conference girls soccer standings and is ranked No. 4 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
No Big Eight track and field meet scheduled
While several other leagues are conducting conference track and field meets this spring, the Big Eight Conference didn’t schedule a conference meet when schedules were put together prior to the season amid the changing health and gathering guidelines caused by COVID-19.
Asked about this, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said the track and field coaches set the schedule, considering the shifted and truncated season and school graduation considerations. The Big Eight has been having dual meets this spring and the coaches elected not to name a conference champion this year with the abbreviated schedule, according to an email from Schlitz.
A meet that size wasn’t feasible when the schedule was set.
WBCA will present All-Star Games in July
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games are scheduled for July at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells and the WBCA announced that fundraising by participating players and coaches will result in more than $100,000 to be donated to five Wisconsin-based charities, according to a WBCA release.
The Girls All-Star games will be July 14. The Boys All-Star games will be July 15.
The dates were switched from the traditional June setting to accommodate the revised WIAA spring sports schedules.
The WBCA again will partner with several charities from around the state. Players and coaches participating in the All-Star Games raise money to be presented to those charities.
Each of the following charities will receive $20,000 from the WBCA fundraising efforts: Camp Hometown Heroes, Camp Wawbeek/Easter Seals of Wisconsin, Garding Against Cancer, MACC Fund, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, according to the release.
WBCA ALL-STAR GAME SCHEDULE
Girls All-Star Games:
Wednesday, July 14
Game Times Subject to Change