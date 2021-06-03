Prep notes: Oregon's Jaelyn Nedelcoff makes college choice for women's soccer

Oregon senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff has committed to Augsburg University and plans to compete in women’s soccer, according to a recent announcement on Twitter that included Nedelcoff taking part in a celebratory signing ceremony.

Augsburg is a NCAA Division III program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oregon is leading the Badger South Conference girls soccer standings and is ranked No. 4 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

No Big Eight track and field meet scheduled

While several other leagues are conducting conference track and field meets this spring, the Big Eight Conference didn’t schedule a conference meet when schedules were put together prior to the season amid the changing health and gathering guidelines caused by COVID-19.

Asked about this, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said the track and field coaches set the schedule, considering the shifted and truncated season and school graduation considerations. The Big Eight has been having dual meets this spring and the coaches elected not to name a conference champion this year with the abbreviated schedule, according to an email from Schlitz.