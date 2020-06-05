Prep notes: Area soccer players shine on academic all-state teams

Reedsburg’s Makenna Halvensleben was named to the first team and was selected as academic player of the year on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Stefans 2019-20 girls soccer academic all-state team.
Other area players on the first team included Madeline Davis-Troller (Monona Grove), Maelia Dziedzic (Monona Grove), Brooke Ehle (Waunakee) and Tyler Wilson (Middleton).
Cedarburg’s A.J. Patrick was on the first team and was chosen as the academic player of the year on the 2019-20 boys soccer academic all-state team.
Middleton’s Cian Carlson and Madison West’s Tonio Ermakoff’s were named to the boys first team.
The co-chairmen for selection of the teams were Chris Martinelli (Madison Edgewood) and Robert Williams.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Stefans
2019-2020 girls soccer academic all-state team
First team
Makenna Halvensleben, Reedsburg (academic player of the year); Suzanne Bian, New Berlin Eisenhower; Madeline Davis-Troller, Monona Grove; Maelia Dziedzic, Monona Grove; Brooke Ehle, Waunakee; Nina Hashimoto, Marshfield; Olivia Janza, Cedarburg; Rachel Olp, New Berlin Eisenhower; Caitrion Treacy, Mukwonago; Emma Westrick, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Tyler Wilson, Middleton.
Honorable mention
Zoe Cambray, West De Pere; Katy Clady, Kenosha Indian Trail; Hailey Dieck, Brookfield Academy; Sophie Donegan, East Troy; Abygale Drexler, Mount Horeb; Hannah Dunlavy, Janesville Craig; Eleanor Erlandson, Madison Memorial; Lauren Geenan, Brookfield Academy; Maeve Gonter, Middleton; Cassandra Goswick, Janesville Craig;
Adele Griffin, Baraboo; Lauren Hafeman; Ashley Hansen, Wrightstown; Lauren Heathcock, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Maggie Hernandez, Pulaski; Liv Hoff, Somerset; Sophie, Hubbard, De Pere; Jackie Jares, Muskego; Dallas Kriesa, Plymouth; Lindsay Kugler, Wrightstown; Sara Levy, Cedarburg; Jasmine Litt, Pulaski; Sarah Lorge, Schofield D.C. Everest; Camille Malak, Middleton; Abigail Membrino, Janesville Craig; Tatum Mierow, Wrightstown;
Cecilia Oettinger, Baraboo; Carly Olson, Kimberly; Molly Olson, Brown Deer; Paige Preston, Marshfield; Carolyn Ring, Madison Edgewood; Paige Rosynek, Mukwonago;
Kerington Sauser, Janesville Craig; Abbie Schaefer, Appleton North; Mattie Schimenz, Brown Deer, Alanna Schneck, Schofield D.C. Everest; Reagan Tallmadge, Brown Deer; Maya Torrez, Walworth Big Foot; Kristen Vensland, Somerset; Megan Weber, Muskego; Olivia Yanna, Mount Horeb.
2019-20 WSCA Stefans
Boys soccer academic all-state team
First team
A.J. Patrick, Cedarburg (academic player of the year); Jonathan Carl, Kimberly; Cian Carlson, Middleton; Tonio Ermakoff, Madison West; Luke Hupfer, West Bend West; Maxwell Kounga, New Berlin Eisenhower; Zachary Olson, Marshfield Columbus; Jack Rabe, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Cy Schleuter, Bay Port; Parker Schlick, Brookfield Academy; Ben Zabriski, Green Bay Notre Dame.
Honorable mention
Benjamin Barrette, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Ben Bauman, Madison East; Isaac Becker, Monona Grove; Camden Czarnecki, Green Bay Southwest; John Daniels, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Braden Dirske, Oostburg; Jacob Dorning, Mount Horeb; Rhett Driessen, Seymour, Sam Ewert, Waukesha North; Jaxon Ford, Racine Case; Daniel Grady, Monona Grove; Gabriel Guenther, Mount Horeb; Nicholas Hinz, Middleton; Hahns Huebsch, Osceola; John Ohly, Middleton; Leo Pelz, Milwaukee Marquette; Quincy Perry, Brookfield East; Isaac Prince, Kenosha Bradford; Ben Rybacki, Somerset; Ian Santoirre, Mount Horeb; Kaleb Schroeder, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Tyler Selenske, Mosinee; Noah Streveler, Stevens Point; Luke Willis, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Patrick Willmott, De Pere.
Blue Devils raise funds for good cause
The Evansville baseball team ended its virtual spring season by participating in a charity fundraiser, “Hits for Hunger.”
The fundraiser was to raise money for the Care Closet in Evansville, according to a release from Evansville baseball coach Jay Brazeau.
Players collected donations based on the number of practice swings they took during the week of May 18-22. The goal was 100 swings a day and 500 for the week.
The fundraiser raised $3,500, which is scheduled to be used by the Care Closet to help provide meals for those in need, according to the release. The donations were presented by the Blue Devils’ senior players.
The baseball program hopes to make “Hits for Hunger” an annual event.
