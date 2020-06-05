Prep notes: Area soccer players shine on academic all-state teams

The fundraiser was to raise money for the Care Closet in Evansville, according to a release from Evansville baseball coach Jay Brazeau.

Players collected donations based on the number of practice swings they took during the week of May 18-22. The goal was 100 swings a day and 500 for the week.

The fundraiser raised $3,500, which is scheduled to be used by the Care Closet to help provide meals for those in need, according to the release. The donations were presented by the Blue Devils’ senior players.

The baseball program hopes to make “Hits for Hunger” an annual event.

