Madison West has promoted Pat Bauch to coach the boys soccer team, Regents substitute athletic director Alicia Pelton said.
Bauch previously was a boys soccer assistant at West after playing for the school, Pelton said in an email.
Bauch replaces Drew Kornish, who was named Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach in May after coaching the Regents’ boys team for the past two seasons.
Pelton continues her duties as athletic director. Devon Peterson, who was hired last year as West’s athletic director, continues on medical leave. More about her status is expected to be known in early September, Pelton said.
Incoming Regents freshman competes in futsal competition
Kate Aman-Lavicky, a freshman-to-be at Madison West, was recently selected to the U.S. Youth National Futsal team.
More than 5,000 girls and boys nationwide competed for 12 spots in each age group.
Aman-Lavicky is competing in an international competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from July 25 through Friday, and has had several goals and assists.
She also has twice qualified for the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic cross country meet. She is expected to compete in girls cross country, basketball and soccer at Madison West.
Lifetime service in wrestling to be honored
The Wisconsin chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame plans to recognize individuals for their lifetime service to wrestling at the 2019 Honors Weekend Sept. 28-29 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Those being honored include Luke Francois, Gary Skiles, Dan Spilde, Jill Brandl-Gurtner, Paul Brandl, Wayne Bruno, Randy Dammon, Greg Jentz and Stan Weigel.