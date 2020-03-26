Prep girls soccer: Melia Moyer remembers, but isn't resting on, her stellar state finish last spring

“Anyone who wins state, they have a target on their back,” said Moyerr, who earned first-team All-Badger South Conference and second-team All-State honors last season. “So I know it motivates us to work harder, and now we’re no longer an underdog and to prove that we deserve what we won.”

Moyer and the Panthers have a unique set of obstacles in their place this spring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic will keep schools closed until at least April 24. If they reopen, the WIAA regulations require seven separate days of practice before games can resume — likely making May 1 the first possible game date. Almost exactly a month later, on June 2, WIAA regionals are scheduled to begin.

WIAA regulations also require teams to play at least four regular-season games before becoming eligible for the tournament. So if school openings are delayed further, it could bring about cancellation of the entire season — and postseason.

Along with the schedule shift, the team is operating under its third coach in the last four seasons. Athletic director Mike Carr recently announced the hiring of Bobby Nichols, who had been the coach at Milton for the past 18 years.