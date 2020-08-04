You are the owner of this article.
Prep girls soccer: Lake Mills soccer standout Ava Stelter commits to Wisconsin
Prep girls soccer: Lake Mills soccer standout Ava Stelter commits to Wisconsin

Prep sports photo: Lake Mills' Ava Stelter

Lake Mills Ava Stelter, who this week announced her commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

 CONTRIBUTED -- Ava Stelter's Facebook page

Ava Stelter, who will start her junior year at Lake Mills High School this fall, has announced her commitment to the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer program.

Stelter, who plays club soccer for FC Wisconsin, was named Player of the Year in the Capitol Conference as a freshman in 2019, scoring 33 of her team’s 54 goals and adding 10 assists.

She led the L-Cats to a WIAA Division 4 sectional final, where they lost, 1-0, to eventual state semifinalist Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Lake Mills went 11-3-5 overall and 4-1-2 in the Capitol Conference in 2019, finishing second to unbeaten Belleville/New Glarus.

The L-Cats were picked to challenge Belleville/New Glarus for the Capitol Conference title last spring, but no season was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin also has received a commitment from Madison Edgewood senior-to-be Ally Cruz, a defender. Her Crusaders teammate, senior-to-be defender, Maya Alberts, has committed to St. John’s.

