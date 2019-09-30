Bobby Nichols has been named new head coach of the Oregon girls soccer program, athletic director Mike Carr announced Monday.
Nichols previously coached the Milton girls program for 18 years and the Red Hawks boys program for five years. He has been on the faculty at Milton for 25 years.
He has also coached at Edgewood College, UW-Whitewater and at a high school and college in Missouri.
“Coach Nichols comes to Oregon High School as a highly respected coach who has worked and had success across a variety of levels of soccer,” Carr said in a news release. “He has had a positive impact on the student-athletes throughout his career.”
Oregon has appeared in the last five WIAA Division 2 state tournaments. Julie Grutzner led the Panthers to their first state title in 2015, and to runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018.
Coach Nelson Brownell led Oregon to another state title last spring. The 2019 Panthers went 17-0-2 and earned the No. 24 ranking in USA Today’s final national poll. Fourteen letterwinners from that team are scheduled to return next spring.