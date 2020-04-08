Prep boys soccer: West goalie Oscar Herrera to play at Augsburg University

Madison West goalkeeper Oscar Herrera has announced plans to attend Augsburg University in Minneapolis and will play soccer for the NCAA Division III program.
Herrera earned all-Big Eight Conference and Wisconsin State Journal first-team all-area honors after helping the Regents go 12-5-2 overall and finish second in the Big Eight last fall. He averaged 1.04 goals allowed per game during the regular season.
The Regents finished second in the league behind eventual WIAA Division 1 state champion Verona, and lost to Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, 1-0.
Augsburg went 9-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season.
