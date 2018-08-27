No. 5 Verona and No. 6 Sun Prairie represent the Big Eight Conference in the first weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 state boys soccer rankings.
In Division 2, reigning state runner-up Oregon of the Badger South Conference was ranked fifth and Sauk Prairie of the Badger North was ranked sixth.
Another Badger North entry, Mount Horeb, was ranked fifth in Division 3, followed by No. 8 Belleville/New Glarus of the Capitol Conference and No. 9 McFarland of the Rock Valley.
The top-ranked teams in the first poll of state coaches were Milwaukee Marquette in Division 1 and overall; Whitefish Bay in Division 2; Delavan-Darien in Division 3 and Racine Prairie in Division 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Neenah; 5, Cedarburg.
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Green Bay Preble; 3, Neenah; 4, Wales Kettle Moraine; 5, Verona; 6, Sun Prairie; 7, Brookfield Central; 8, Appleton North; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, Mequon Homestead.
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Cedarburg; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Wauwatosa East; 5, Oregon; 6, Sauk Prairie; 7, Waukesha West; 8, Union Grove; 9, Glendale Nicolet; 10, Elkhorn.
DIVISION 3
1, Delavan-Darien; 2, Milwaukee Pius XI; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Shorewood; 5, Mount Horeb; 6, Green Bay Notre Dame; 7, Plymouth; 8, Belleville/New Glarus; 9, McFarland; 10, Amery.
DIVISION 4
1, Racine Prairie; 2, Sturgeon Bay; 3, Racine St. Catherine’s; 4, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; 5, Beaver Dam Wayland; 6, Kohler; 7, St. Lawrence Seminary; 8, University School of Milwaukee; 9, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis; 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.