The Verona and Madison West boys soccer teams held on to their respective No. 3 and No. 4 rankings in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly poll for Division 1 teams.
McFarland, meanwhile, held on to the top spot in the Division 3 rankings with just a little more than a week left before the WIAA post-season begins.
Milwaukee Marquette (14-1-1) held on to its No. 1 ranking in Division 1, followed by Hartland Arrowhead (13-1-0), Verona (13-1-2) and Madison West (8-4-2). Madison East (9-4-1) slipped one spot to No. 6 this week.
In Division 2, Brookfield East (10-1-1) kept its top ranking, with Sauk Prairie (13-2-1) holding at No. 8, defending state champ Oregon (8-6-1) keeping its No. 9 spot and Monona Grove (10-2-3) falling three places to No. 10.
McFarland (10-2-4) retained the No. 1 spot in Division 3, followed by Delavan-Darien (16-1-3). In Division 4, University School of Milwaukee (11-1-2) kept the top spot.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette 14-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 13-1-0 (2); 3, Brookfield East 10-1-1 (3); 4, Verona 13-1-2 (4); 5, Elkhorn 15-1-1 (NR).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 14-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 13-1-0 (2); 3, Verona 13-1-2 (3); 4, Madison West 8-4-2 (4); 5, Eau Claire Memorial 12-1-3 (6); 6, Madison East 9-4-1 (5); 7, Oconomowoc 9-3-3 (7); 8, Neenah 12-1-1 (9); 9, Mequon Homestead 13-1-0 (10); 10, Hudson 13-3-2 (8).
DIVISION 2
1, Brookfield East 10-1-1 (1); 2, Elkhorn 15-1-1 (2); 3, Whitefish Bay 11-4-1 (3); 4, Waukesha West 12-3-2 (4); 5, Wauwatosa West 12-4-2 (6); 6, Glendale Nicolet 12-4 (5); 7, Brookfield Central 7-4-1 (NR); 8, Sauk Prairie 13-2-1 (8); 9, Oregon 8-6-1 (9); 10, Monona Grove 10-2-3 (7).
DIVISION 3
1, McFarland 10-2-4 (1); 2, Delavan-Darien 16-1-3 (3); 3, Shorewood 12-3-2 (4); 4, Seymour 13-1-0 (6); 5, Mount Horeb 8-5-1 (5); 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-6-2 (2); 7, New Berlin West 10-4-1 (7); 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 17-2-1 (8); 9, Rice Lake 12-3-1 (10); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 9-3-3 (NR).
DIVISION 4
1, University School of Milwaukee 11-1-2 (1); 2, Racine Prairie 11-1-3 (2); 3, Oostburg 16-0-1 (3); 4, Sturgeon Bay 15-2-1 (5); 5, Kohler 14-1-4 (4); 6, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 13-2-2 (6); 7, Barron 10-1-3 (7); 8, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 9-5-0 (NR); 9, Waupun Central Wis. Christian 14-2-1 (10); 10, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 13-3-1 (8).