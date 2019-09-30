The Verona boys soccer team, now 10-1-2 on the season, slipped one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, and two other Big Eight Conference teams were ranked in the top five.
Madison West (5-4-1) moved up two notches to No. 4 this week, after a league victory over Madison East. East (6-3-1) fell one spot to No. 5. Milwaukee Marquette (10-0-1) kept the No. 1 state ranking, and climbed one spot to No. 4 in the USA Today national rankings.
In Division 2, Monona Grove (8-1-2) held on to its No. 4 ranking, Sauk Prairie (9-2-1) dropped two spots to No. 8, and Oregon (6-4-1) appeared in the rankings at No. 10. Brookfield East (6-1-1) maintained the no. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, McFarland (6-2-3) climbed one notch to No. 2, and Mount Horeb (6-3-1) moved up one position to No. 6. The No. 1 ranking was held by Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-3-2).
In Division 4, University School of Milwaukee (7-0-1) kept the No. 1 spot.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 3, Brookfield East (4); 4, Verona (2); 5, Whitefish Bay (NR).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 10-0-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 10-1 (3); 3, Verona 10-1-2 (2); 4, Madison West 5-4-1 (6); 5, Madison East 6-3-1 (4); 6, Eau Claire Memorial 6-0-3 (8); 7, Hudson 9-2-2 (NR); 8, Oconomowoc 7-2-3 (10); 9, Neenah 9-1-1 (NR); 10, Mequon Homestead 10-1 (5).
DIVISION 2
1, Brookfield East 6-1-1 (1); 2, Whitefish Bay 8-3-1 (2); 3, Elkhorn 10-1 (3); 4, Monona Grove 8-1-2 (4); 5, Waukesha West 8-3-1 (10); 6, Glendale Nicolet 8-3 (7); 7, Wauwatosa West 9-2-2 (5); 8, Sauk Prairie 9-2-1 (6); 9, New Richmond 12-1 (9); 10, Oregon 6-4-1 (NR).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-3-2 (1); 2, McFarland 6-2-3 (3); 3, Shorewood 8-2-2 (5); 4, Delavan-Darien 12-1-3 (2); 5, Seymour 11-0-0 (9); 6, Mount Horeb 6-3-1 (7); 7, New Berlin West 8-4-1 (4); 8, Milwaukee Pius XI 9-4-1 (6); 9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 11-2-1 (NR); 10, Rice Lake 10-1-0 (8).
DIVISION 4
1, University School of Milw. 7-0-1 (1); 2, Racine Prairie 5-1-3 (2); 3, Oostburg 14-0-1 (3); 4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 9-2-2 (4); 5, Kohler 8-1-4 (5); 6, Sturgeon Bay 8-3-1 (6); 7, Barron 9-0-2 (10); 8, Arcadia 7-2-2 (9); 9, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 8-3-1 (7); 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 6-4 (8).