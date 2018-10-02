With the inclusion of previously unranked Madison East (7-2-2) this week, half of the top 10 Division 1 ranks were held by Big Eight Conference teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.
Highest ranked in the Big Eight was Verona (9-1-2) who ascended to the No. 4 spot, bumping Madison West (6-2-2) to the No. 5 spot. Sun Prairie (10-2-2) climbed two ranks to the No. 7 spot, Madison Memorial (7-2-3) remained at No. 8 and Madison East took the No. 10 spot.
Milwaukee Marquette (11-1-1) had their first tie of the season and once again retained the No. 1 spot in Division 1.
In Division 2, Oregon (11-2-1) maintained its No. 5 state ranking with two wins and a tie this week. Cedarburg (10-1-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, McFarland Spartans (11-3-0) fell to the No. 5 spot. Shorewood (11-3-0) remained at No. 1.
In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (10-2-1) dropped one place to the No. 6 spot. Kohler (15-2-0) surpassed University School of Milwaukee (9-1-1) as the No. 1 ranked team.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Cedarburg; 3, Neenah; 4, Kettle Moraine; 5, Verona
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Milwaukee Marquette (11-1-1), 1
2, Neenah (15-2-0), 4
3, Wales Kettle Moraine (6-1-3), 2
4, Verona (9-1-2), 5
5, Madison West (6-2-2), 7
6, Sussex Hamilton (7-1-3), 3
7, Sun Prairie (10-2-2), 9
8, Madison Memorial (7-2-3), 8
9, Green Bay Preble (11-1-4), 6
10, Madison East (7-2-2), NR
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Cedarburg (10-1-0), 1
2, Brookfield East (7-3-1), 2
3, Whitefish Bay (10-1-0), 4
4, Glendale Nicolet (11-1-1), 3
5, Oregon (11-2-1), 5
6, Elkhorn (11-1-2), 6
7, Pewaukee (12-2-2), 7
8, Green Bay Southwest (9-1-3), 9
9, New Berlin Eisenhower (9-1-1), 10
10, Union Grove (11-2-3), 8
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Shorewood (11-3-0), 1
2, Milwaukee Pius XI (13-2-1), 2
3, New Berlin West (9-3-2), 7
4, McFarland (11-3-0), 3
5, Delavan-Darien (13-3-3), 4
6, Plymouth (8-2-4), 5
7, Milw. St. Thomas More (8-2-3), 6
8, Green Bay Notre Dame (8-4-2), 8
9, Baldwin-Woodville (11-0-2), 9
10, Seymour (12-4-2), NR
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Kohler (15-2-0), 2
2, University School of Milwaukee (9-1-1), 1
3, Racine Prairie (6-2-1), 3
4, Racine St. Catherine’s (5-3-3), 4
5, Somers Shoreland Lutheran (7-2-3), 6
6, Watertown Luther Prep, (10-2-1), 5
7, Howards Grove (12-1-2), NR
8, Oostburg (12-2-1), 8
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (10-5-1), 9
10, Sturgeon Bay (8-6-0), 7