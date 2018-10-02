Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys soccer photo: Oregon's Colin McCombs battles in 2017 WIAA Division 2 state championship

Oregon's Colin McCombs, right, battles Whitefish Bay's Evan Kortebein in the 2017 WIAA Division 2 State boys soccer championship game. McCombs returns for his senior season for the Panthers.

 JEFFREY PHELPS - For the State Journal

With the inclusion of previously unranked Madison East (7-2-2) this week, half of the top 10 Division 1 ranks were held by Big Eight Conference teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.

Highest ranked in the Big Eight was Verona (9-1-2) who ascended to the No. 4 spot, bumping Madison West (6-2-2) to the No. 5 spot. Sun Prairie (10-2-2) climbed two ranks to the No. 7 spot, Madison Memorial (7-2-3) remained at No. 8 and Madison East took the No. 10 spot.

Milwaukee Marquette (11-1-1) had their first tie of the season and once again retained the No. 1 spot in Division 1.

In Division 2, Oregon (11-2-1) maintained its No. 5 state ranking with two wins and a tie this week. Cedarburg (10-1-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 3, McFarland Spartans (11-3-0) fell to the No. 5 spot. Shorewood (11-3-0) remained at No. 1.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (10-2-1) dropped one place to the No. 6 spot. Kohler (15-2-0) surpassed University School of Milwaukee (9-1-1) as the No. 1 ranked team.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Cedarburg; 3, Neenah; 4, Kettle Moraine; 5, Verona

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Milwaukee Marquette (11-1-1), 1

2, Neenah (15-2-0), 4

3, Wales Kettle Moraine (6-1-3), 2

4, Verona (9-1-2), 5

5, Madison West (6-2-2), 7

6, Sussex Hamilton (7-1-3), 3

7, Sun Prairie (10-2-2), 9

8, Madison Memorial (7-2-3), 8

9, Green Bay Preble (11-1-4), 6

10, Madison East (7-2-2), NR

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Cedarburg (10-1-0), 1

2, Brookfield East (7-3-1), 2

3, Whitefish Bay (10-1-0), 4

4, Glendale Nicolet (11-1-1), 3

5, Oregon (11-2-1), 5

6, Elkhorn (11-1-2), 6

7, Pewaukee (12-2-2), 7

8, Green Bay Southwest (9-1-3), 9

9, New Berlin Eisenhower (9-1-1), 10

10, Union Grove (11-2-3), 8

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Shorewood (11-3-0), 1

2, Milwaukee Pius XI (13-2-1), 2

3, New Berlin West (9-3-2), 7

4, McFarland (11-3-0), 3

5, Delavan-Darien (13-3-3), 4

6, Plymouth (8-2-4), 5

7, Milw. St. Thomas More (8-2-3), 6

8, Green Bay Notre Dame (8-4-2), 8

9, Baldwin-Woodville (11-0-2), 9

10, Seymour (12-4-2), NR

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Kohler (15-2-0), 2

2, University School of Milwaukee (9-1-1), 1

3, Racine Prairie (6-2-1), 3

4, Racine St. Catherine’s (5-3-3), 4

5, Somers Shoreland Lutheran (7-2-3), 6

6, Watertown Luther Prep, (10-2-1), 5

7, Howards Grove (12-1-2), NR

8, Oostburg (12-2-1), 8

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (10-5-1), 9

10, Sturgeon Bay (8-6-0), 7

