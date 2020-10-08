Prep boys soccer: Sauk Prairie ninth in season's first Division 2 state rankings

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team earned the No. 9 ranking in Division 2 in the season’s first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
The Eagles (4-1-1) trailed No. 7 Dodgeville/Mineral Point (6-0-0) in the rankings, behind top-ranked Delavan-Darien (5-1-0).
Lake Mills (3-3-0) was ranked sixth in Division 3, trailing top-ranked Racine Prairie (7-1-0). Whitefish Bay (7-0-0) held the No. 1 ranking in Division 1.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Whitefish Bay (7-0-0); 2, Milwaukee Marquette (5-0-1); 3, Glendale Nicolet (4-0-1); 4, Brookfield East (4-1-1); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5-1-0); 6, Hudson (5-0-0); 7, Oconomowoc (4-0-3); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (3-1-1); 9, Cedarburg (4-2-2); 10, Elkhorn (5-0-0).
DIVISION 2
1, Delavan-Darien (5-1-0); 2, New Berlin Eisenhower (4-0-1); 3, Luxemburg-Casco (7-0-0); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (6-0-2); 5, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (6-0-0); 6, Freedom (6-0-0); 7, Dodgeville/Mineral Point (6-0-0); 8, Milwaukee St. Thomas More (6-2-0); 9, Sauk Prairie (4-1-1); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (6-1-0).
DIVISION 3
1, Racine Prairie (7-1-0); 2, Oostburg (3-0-1); 3, University School of Milw. (3-0-0); 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran (5-1-1); 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican (5-2-0); 6, Lake Mills (3-3-0); 7, Marshfield Columbus (5-2-0); 8, Hartland Lake Country Luth. (3-1-0); 9, Racine St. Catherine’s (3-2-0); 10, St. Lawrence Seminary (4-1-0).
