Boys soccer photo: Oregon's Colin Bjerke

Oregon's Colin Bjerke, front, controls the ball against Whitefish Bay in the 2017 WIAA Division 2 state boys soccer championship game. Bjerke returns as a junior for the Panthers, ranked 10th in Division 2.

 JEFFREY PHELPS - For the State Journal

The Oregon boys soccer team jumped up to the No. 2 position in the season’s final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for Division 2 teams.

The Panthers (15-2-1), last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, improved to 15-2-1 despite giving up a goal in a 2-1 non-conference victory over Middleton last Thursday. That was the first goal Oregon had allowed since Sept. 8, a state-record run of 1,043 minutes and 59 seconds over an 11-game scoreless run. Oregon outscored its opponents 50-0 over that run.

Whitefish Bay (12-1-2), which beat Oregon in the state final last year, moved up one spot to the No. 1 ranking after a victory over previous No. 1 Cedarburg.

Waunakee (10-1-4) appeared in the Division 2 rankings, moving into the No. 10 spot.

In Division 1, the regular season ended with four Big Eight Conference teams among the state’s Top Ten. Madison West (8-2-3), a state semifinalist last year, held on to the No. 5 ranking. Conference champ Verona (12-2-3) fell three spots to No. 4, Madison East (10-4-3) jumped into the rankings at No. 8, and Sun Prairie (11-5-2) dropped two spots to No. 8.

Milwaukee Marquette (14-1-2) held onto the No. 1 spot, and was ranked No. 6 nationally by USA Today.

McFarland (13-4-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Division 3 state rankings, behind New Berlin West (12-3-3) and Milwaukee Pius XI (17-3-1). Madison Edgewood (8-5-3) appeared in the Top Ten in the No. 8 spot.

Watertown Luther Prep (14-2-1) held on to its No. 7 spot in the Division 4 poll, led by Kohler (19-2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Neenah (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine (3); 4, Sussex Hamilton (5); 5, Whitefish Bay (NR).

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette, 14-1-2, 1

2, Neenah, 19-2-0, 2

3, Wales Kettle Moraine, 11-1-3, 3

4, Sussex Hamilton, 11-1-3, 6

5, Madison West, 8-2-3, 5

6, Green Bay Preble, 15-1-4, 7

7, Verona, 12-2-3, 4

8, Madison East, 10-4-3, NR

9, Hartford, 11-2-3, 9

10, Sun Prairie, 11-5-2, 8

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, Whitefish Bay, 12-1-2, 2

2. Oregon, 15-2-1, 3

3. Glendale Nicolet, 15-2-2, 6

4, Cedarburg, 12-2-1, 1

5, Brookfield East, 9-6-1, , 4

6, Elkhorn, 14-1-2, 5

7, Pewaukee, 17-2-3, 7

8, Green Bay Southwest, 11-2-4, 9

9, New Berlin Eisenhower, 11-2-1, 8

10, Waunakee, 10-1-4, NR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, New Berlin West, 12-3-3, 2

2, Milwaukee Pius XI, 17-3-1, 1

3, McFarland, 13-4-0, 4

4, Shorewood, 14-5-0, 3

5, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 12-2-3, 4

6, Seymour, 14-4-2, 8

7, Baldwin-Woodville, 16-0-2, 10

8, Madison Edgewood, 8-5-3, NR

9, Delavan-Darien, 14-5-4, NR

10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 8-8-2, NR

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, Kohler, 19-2-0, 1

2, University School of Milwaukee, 12-2-1, 2

3, Racine Prairie, 11-4-1, 3

4, Racine St. Catherine’s, 9-4-3, 4

5, Howards Grove, 16-1-3, 5

6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 13-5-2, 9

7, Watertown Luther Prep, 14-2-1, 7

8, Shoreland Lutheran, 9-3-4, 6

9, Oostburg, 14-4-1, 8

10, Amery, 13-0-4, 10

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

