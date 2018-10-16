The Oregon boys soccer team jumped up to the No. 2 position in the season’s final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for Division 2 teams.
The Panthers (15-2-1), last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, improved to 15-2-1 despite giving up a goal in a 2-1 non-conference victory over Middleton last Thursday. That was the first goal Oregon had allowed since Sept. 8, a state-record run of 1,043 minutes and 59 seconds over an 11-game scoreless run. Oregon outscored its opponents 50-0 over that run.
Whitefish Bay (12-1-2), which beat Oregon in the state final last year, moved up one spot to the No. 1 ranking after a victory over previous No. 1 Cedarburg.
Waunakee (10-1-4) appeared in the Division 2 rankings, moving into the No. 10 spot.
In Division 1, the regular season ended with four Big Eight Conference teams among the state’s Top Ten. Madison West (8-2-3), a state semifinalist last year, held on to the No. 5 ranking. Conference champ Verona (12-2-3) fell three spots to No. 4, Madison East (10-4-3) jumped into the rankings at No. 8, and Sun Prairie (11-5-2) dropped two spots to No. 8.
Milwaukee Marquette (14-1-2) held onto the No. 1 spot, and was ranked No. 6 nationally by USA Today.
McFarland (13-4-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Division 3 state rankings, behind New Berlin West (12-3-3) and Milwaukee Pius XI (17-3-1). Madison Edgewood (8-5-3) appeared in the Top Ten in the No. 8 spot.
Watertown Luther Prep (14-2-1) held on to its No. 7 spot in the Division 4 poll, led by Kohler (19-2-0).
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Neenah (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine (3); 4, Sussex Hamilton (5); 5, Whitefish Bay (NR).
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Marquette, 14-1-2, 1
2, Neenah, 19-2-0, 2
3, Wales Kettle Moraine, 11-1-3, 3
4, Sussex Hamilton, 11-1-3, 6
5, Madison West, 8-2-3, 5
6, Green Bay Preble, 15-1-4, 7
7, Verona, 12-2-3, 4
8, Madison East, 10-4-3, NR
9, Hartford, 11-2-3, 9
10, Sun Prairie, 11-5-2, 8
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L-T, LW
1, Whitefish Bay, 12-1-2, 2
2. Oregon, 15-2-1, 3
3. Glendale Nicolet, 15-2-2, 6
4, Cedarburg, 12-2-1, 1
5, Brookfield East, 9-6-1, , 4
6, Elkhorn, 14-1-2, 5
7, Pewaukee, 17-2-3, 7
8, Green Bay Southwest, 11-2-4, 9
9, New Berlin Eisenhower, 11-2-1, 8
10, Waunakee, 10-1-4, NR
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L-T, LW
1, New Berlin West, 12-3-3, 2
2, Milwaukee Pius XI, 17-3-1, 1
3, McFarland, 13-4-0, 4
4, Shorewood, 14-5-0, 3
5, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 12-2-3, 4
6, Seymour, 14-4-2, 8
7, Baldwin-Woodville, 16-0-2, 10
8, Madison Edgewood, 8-5-3, NR
9, Delavan-Darien, 14-5-4, NR
10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 8-8-2, NR
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L-T, LW
1, Kohler, 19-2-0, 1
2, University School of Milwaukee, 12-2-1, 2
3, Racine Prairie, 11-4-1, 3
4, Racine St. Catherine’s, 9-4-3, 4
5, Howards Grove, 16-1-3, 5
6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 13-5-2, 9
7, Watertown Luther Prep, 14-2-1, 7
8, Shoreland Lutheran, 9-3-4, 6
9, Oostburg, 14-4-1, 8
10, Amery, 13-0-4, 10