Rock Valley Conference tournament under way
The Rock Valley Conference is the only area conference to hold an end-of-season conference tournament, and it got under way on Monday night with top-seeded McFarland, No. 2-seeded East Troy and No. 5-seeded Whitewater earning victories.
The tournament continues tonight with seventh-seeded Edgerton at sixth-seeded Walworth Big Foot.
On Thursday, McFarland plays host to East Troy, Jefferson plays host to Evansville and Whitewater plays host to Walworth Big Foot.
BOYS SOCCER
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s result
No. 1 McFarland 1, No. 4 Evansville 0
No. 2 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 2, No. 3 Jefferson 2 (East Troy wins shootout, 9-8)
No. 5 Whitewater 5, No. 7 Edgerton 0
Tuesday’s game
No. 7 Edgerton (0-1) at No. 6 Walworth Big Foot
Thursday’s games
Championship: No. 2 East Troy (1-0) vs. No. 1 McFarland (1-0)
Third place: No. 4 Evansville (0-1) at No. 3 Jefferson (0-1)
Fifth place: No. 6 Big Foot at No. 5 Whitewater (1-0)
Watertown, Stoughton flip varsity, JV start times
In anticipation of poor weather tonight, the Watertown and Stoughton boys soccer teams have agreed to switch the starting times of their varsity and junior varsity games tonight. Now, the varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity game will start at 7 p.m.