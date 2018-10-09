Try 1 month for 99¢
WIAA boys soccer photo: Mount Horeb upends McFarland in Division 3 sectional final

McFarland junior Ethan Nichols, shown in a 2016 photo, has grown into a leadership role for the Spartans, seeded No. 1 in this year's Rock Valley Conference boys soccer tournament.

 PAM SAM -- For the State Journal

Rock Valley Conference tournament under way

The Rock Valley Conference is the only area conference to hold an end-of-season conference tournament, and it got under way on Monday night with top-seeded McFarland, No. 2-seeded East Troy and No. 5-seeded Whitewater earning victories.

The tournament continues tonight with seventh-seeded Edgerton at sixth-seeded Walworth Big Foot.

On Thursday, McFarland plays host to East Troy, Jefferson plays host to Evansville and Whitewater plays host to Walworth Big Foot.

BOYS SOCCER

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s result

No. 1 McFarland 1, No. 4 Evansville 0

No. 2 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 2, No. 3 Jefferson 2 (East Troy wins shootout, 9-8)

No. 5 Whitewater 5, No. 7 Edgerton 0

Tuesday’s game

No. 7 Edgerton (0-1) at No. 6 Walworth Big Foot

Thursday’s games

Championship: No. 2 East Troy (1-0) vs. No. 1 McFarland (1-0)

Third place: No. 4 Evansville (0-1) at No. 3 Jefferson (0-1)

Fifth place: No. 6 Big Foot at No. 5 Whitewater (1-0)

Watertown, Stoughton flip varsity, JV start times

In anticipation of poor weather tonight, the Watertown and Stoughton boys soccer teams have agreed to switch the starting times of their varsity and junior varsity games tonight. Now, the varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity game will start at 7 p.m.

