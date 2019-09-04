Prep boys soccer photo: Verona's Bennett Luttinen

Verona's Bennett Luttinen (7) sizes up a defender, as Verona tops Green Bay Notre Dame 4-0 on Saturday in a boys high school soccer game at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

The Verona boys soccer team, off to a 2-0-0 start, earned the No. 2 ranking in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches’ poll, released Monday.

Verona was just one of four Big Eight Conference schools to make the large-schools top eight. Middleton (2-0-0) was ranked third, Madison West (1-1-0) was fourth and Sun Prairie (1-0-2) was eighth. Five-time defending state champion Milwaukee Marquette earned the No. 1 ranking.

Oregon (1-1-0), last year’s Division 1 state champion, was ranked No. 7 in this year’s first poll, behind No. 1 Brookfield East (1-0-1).

In Division 3, Mount Horeb (1-0-0) started the season ranked No. 7, behind No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0-0).

In Division 4, Lake Mills (1-1-2) was ranked 10th and defending state champion University School of Milwaukee (2-0-0) was the top-ranked team.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

ALL DIVISIONS

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Verona; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Middleton; 5, Cedarburg

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette (2-0-0); 2, Verona (2-0-0); 3, Middleton (2-0-0); 4, Madison West (1-1-0); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (3-0-0); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (2-0-1); 7, Hudson (1-1-0); 8, Sun Prairie (1-0-2); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine (1-1-0); 10, Sussex-Hamilton (1-1-0).

DIVISION 2

1, Brookfield East (1-0-1); 2, Cedarburg (0-1-1); 3, Glendale Nicolet (1-2-0); 4, Whitefish Bay (1-2-0); 5, Wauwatosa West (3-0-0); 6, Pewaukee (2-1-0); 7, Oregon (1-1-0); 8, Wauwatosa East (1-0-0); 9, Waukesha West (2-1-0); 10, New Richmond (3-1-0).

DIVISION 3

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0-0); 2, McFarland (1-0-1); 3, Milwaukee St. Thomas More (2-1-0); 4, New Berlin West (2-0-1); 5, Delavan Darien (3-0-1); 6, Milwaukee Pius XI (2-1-0); 7, Mount Horeb (1-0-0); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame (3-1-0); 9, Shorewood (2-1-0); 10, Seymour (1-0-0).

DIVISION 4

1, University School of Milwaukee (2-0-0); 2, The Prairie School (0-1-0); 3, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (2-0-0); 4, Sturgeon Bay (1-0-0); 5, Kohler (1-1-0); 6, Racine St. Catherine's (0-2-0); 7, Kenosha St. Joseph (3-0-0); 8, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian (2-0-0); 9, Oostburg (1-0-0); 10, Lake Mills (1-1-2).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

