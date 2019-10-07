The McFarland boys soccer team has jumped into the No. 1 spot in Division 3 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
McFarland (8-2-3) won a pair of games last week, while formerly top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-5-2) went 1-2 to drop to the No. 2 ranking. Mount Horeb (6-4-1) moved up one spot despite a loss.
In Division 1, Verona (11-1-2), Madison West (6-4-1) and Madison East (8-3-1) held onto their respective No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 rankings this week. Milwaukee Marquette (12-1-1) kept the No. 1 spot despite suffering its first loss. Last week, Marquette was ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25.
In Division 2, Monona Grove (8-1-3) fell three places after having one draw last week. Sauk Prairie (11-2-1) held firm at No. 8 after winning a pair of matches, and Oregon (7-4-1) moved up one spot to No. 9 after winning one match last week. Brookfield East (8-1-1) held on to the No. 1 spot.
In Division 4, University School of Milwaukee (9-0-2) held on to the No. 1 ranking.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (2); 3, Brookfield East (3); 4, Verona (4); 5, Madison West (NR).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 12-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 11-1-0 (2); 3, Verona 11-1-2 (3); 4, Madison West 6-4-1 (4); 5, Madison East 8-3-1 (5); 6, Eau Claire Memorial 9-1-3 (6); 7, Oconomowoc 8-2-3 (8); 8, Hudson 12-2-2 (7); 9, Neenah 11-1-1 (9); 10, Mequon Homestead 11-1-0 (10).
DIVISION 2
1, Brookfield East 8-1-1 (1); 2, Elkhorn 10-1-0 (3); 3, Whitefish Bay 8-4-1 (2); 4, Waukesha West 10-3-1 (5); 5, Glendale Nicolet 11-3-0 (6); 6, Wauwatosa West 10-4-2 (7); 7, Monona Grove 8-1-3 (4); 8, Sauk Prairie 11-2-1 (8); 9, Oregon 7-4-1 (10); 10, Greendale 11-0-1 (NR).
DIVISION 3
1, McFarland 8-2-3 (2); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-5-2 (1); 3, Delavan-Darien 15-1-3 (4); 4, Shorewood 9-2-2 (3); 5, Mount Horeb 6-4-1 (6); 6, Seymour 11-1-0 (5); 7, New Berlin West 9-4-1 (7); 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13-2-1 (9); 9, Green Bay Notre Dame 12-4-1 (NR); 10, Rice Lake 11-2-1 (10).
DIVISION 4
1, University School of Milwaukee 9-0-2 (1); 2, Racine Prairie 7-1-3 (2); 3, Oostburg 15-0-1 (3); 4, Kohler 12-1-4 (5); 5, Sturgeon Bay 8-3-1 (5); 6, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 11-2-2 (4); 7, Barron 9-1-3 (7); 8, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 10-3-1 (9); 9, Arcadia 8-2-3 (8); 10, Waupun Central Wis. Christian 12-2-1 (NR).