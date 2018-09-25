Four Big Eight Conference teams remained ranked among the top nine in the Division 1 portion of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.
Verona (8-1-2) held firm in the No. 5 position, but there was some jumbling among the other three ranked teams. Madison West (5-2-1) climbed two spots to No. 7, Madison Memorial (7-1-2) fell one spot to No. 8 and Sun Prairie (8-2-1) fell one spot to No. 9.
Milwaukee Marquette (10-1-0) retained the No. 1 spot in Division 1 and the overall state coaches’ rankings.
In Division 2, Oregon (9-2-0) moved up two spots this week into the No. 5 position. Cedarburg (9-1-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, McFarland (9-2) maintained its No. 3 state ranking, but Belleville/New Glarus (8-1-0) fell four spots to No. 10 this week. Shorewood (10-2-0) kept its No. 1 ranking.
In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (9-2-1) remained in the No. 5 spot, and University School of Milwaukee (7-0-1) kept the No. 1 ranking.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine; 3, Cedarburg; 4,. Sussex Hamilton; 5, Neenah.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Milwaukee Marquette (10-1-0), 1
2, Wales Kettle Moraine (6-1-2), 3
3, Sussex Hamilton (7-1-0), 4
4, Neenah (13-1-0), 2
5, Verona (8-1-2), 5
6, Green Bay Preble (10-1-3), 6
7, Madison West (5-2-1), 9
8, Madison Memorial (7-1-2), 7
9, Sun Prairie (8-2-1), 8
10, Oconomowoc (4-3-2), 10
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, Cedarburg (9-1-0), 1
2, Brookfield East (5-3-1), 4
3, Glendale Nicolet (9-1-1), 2
4, Whitefish Bay (9-1-0), 5
5, Oregon (9-2-0), 7
6, Elkhorn (9-1-2), 6
7, Pewaukee (11-2-2), 3
8, Union Grove (10-1-3), 8
9, Green Bay Southwest (9-0-2), 9
10, New Berlin Eisenhower (6-1-1), NR
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1. Shorewood (10-2-0), 1
2. Milwaukee Pius XI (11-1-1), 2
3. McFarland (9-2-0), 3
4. Delavan-Darien (11-3-3), 7
5. Plymouth (7-2-2), 8
6. Milw. St. Thomas More (8-2-3), 5
7. New Berlin West (6-3-2), 4
8. Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3-1), 10
9. Baldwin-Woodville (9-0-2), NR
10. Belleville/New Glarus (8-1-0), 6
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Last week
1, University School of Milwaukee (7-0-1), 1
2, Kohler (11-2-0), 4
3, Racine Prairie (4-2-1), 2
4, Racine St. Catherine’s (5-1-3), 3
5, Watertown Luther Prep (9-2-1), 5
6, Somers Shoreland Lutheran (6-1-3), 6
7, Sturgeon Bay (6-6-0), 7
8, Oostburg (10-2-1), 8
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (8-4-1), 9
10, Amery (9-0-3), 10