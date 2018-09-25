Try 1 month for 99¢
Four Big Eight Conference teams remained ranked among the top nine in the Division 1 portion of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.

Verona (8-1-2) held firm in the No. 5 position, but there was some jumbling among the other three ranked teams. Madison West (5-2-1) climbed two spots to No. 7, Madison Memorial (7-1-2) fell one spot to No. 8 and Sun Prairie (8-2-1) fell one spot to No. 9.

Milwaukee Marquette (10-1-0) retained the No. 1 spot in Division 1 and the overall state coaches’ rankings.

In Division 2, Oregon (9-2-0) moved up two spots this week into the No. 5 position. Cedarburg (9-1-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 3, McFarland (9-2) maintained its No. 3 state ranking, but Belleville/New Glarus (8-1-0) fell four spots to No. 10 this week. Shorewood (10-2-0) kept its No. 1 ranking.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (9-2-1) remained in the No. 5 spot, and University School of Milwaukee (7-0-1) kept the No. 1 ranking.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine; 3, Cedarburg; 4,. Sussex Hamilton; 5, Neenah.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Milwaukee Marquette (10-1-0), 1

2, Wales Kettle Moraine (6-1-2), 3

3, Sussex Hamilton (7-1-0), 4

4, Neenah (13-1-0), 2

5, Verona (8-1-2), 5

6, Green Bay Preble (10-1-3), 6

7, Madison West (5-2-1), 9

8, Madison Memorial (7-1-2), 7

9, Sun Prairie (8-2-1), 8

10, Oconomowoc (4-3-2), 10

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, Cedarburg (9-1-0), 1

2, Brookfield East (5-3-1), 4

3, Glendale Nicolet (9-1-1), 2

4, Whitefish Bay (9-1-0), 5

5, Oregon (9-2-0), 7

6, Elkhorn (9-1-2), 6

7, Pewaukee (11-2-2), 3

8, Union Grove (10-1-3), 8

9, Green Bay Southwest (9-0-2), 9

10, New Berlin Eisenhower (6-1-1), NR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1. Shorewood (10-2-0), 1

2. Milwaukee Pius XI (11-1-1), 2

3. McFarland (9-2-0), 3

4. Delavan-Darien (11-3-3), 7

5. Plymouth (7-2-2), 8

6. Milw. St. Thomas More (8-2-3), 5

7. New Berlin West (6-3-2), 4

8. Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3-1), 10

9. Baldwin-Woodville (9-0-2), NR

10. Belleville/New Glarus (8-1-0), 6

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Last week

1, University School of Milwaukee (7-0-1), 1

2, Kohler (11-2-0), 4

3, Racine Prairie (4-2-1), 2

4, Racine St. Catherine’s (5-1-3), 3

5, Watertown Luther Prep (9-2-1), 5

6, Somers Shoreland Lutheran (6-1-3), 6

7, Sturgeon Bay (6-6-0), 7

8, Oostburg (10-2-1), 8

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (8-4-1), 9

10, Amery (9-0-3), 10

