Prep boys soccer photo: Sun Prairie's Kyle Hagerman

Sun Prairie senior striker Kyle Hagerman, with ball, ranks second in the state in scoring with 93 points on 41 goals and 11 assists. He has delivered nine game-winning goals for the eighth-ranked Cardinals, who visit No. 5 Madison West on Tuesday and No. 4 Verona on Thursday.

 JOHN HAGEN

Although Madison East dropped out of its No. 10 spot, four other Big Eight Conference teams remained ranked among the Division 1 Top Ten in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Verona (11-1-2) held on to the No. 4 ranking, Madison West (8-2-2) remained at No. 5, Sun Prairie (11-4-1) slipped one spot to No. 8 and Madison Memorial (7-4-3) fell two positions to No. 10.

This is a big week for Sun Prairie. Tonight, the Cardinals take on Madison West at Mansfield Stadium; on Thursday, they will battle Verona at Reddan Soccer Park.

Milwaukee Marquette kept the No. 1 ranking in the Division 1 and all-division rankings.

In Division 2, Oregon (13-2-1) vaulted two places to No. 3 this week, and DeForest (7-2-3) appeared in the rankings in the No. 10 spot. Cedarburg (11-1-1) held the No. 1 spot.

In Division 3, McFarland (12-4-0) held the No. 4 ranking, with Milwaukee Pius (16-2-1) jumping up one place to No. 1.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (13-2-1) slipped one space to No. 7 this week. Kohler (17-2-0) maintained its top ranking.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Cedarburg (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine; 5, Verona (5).

DIVISION 1

Rank, program*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette*12-1-2*1

2, Neenah*16-2-0*2

3, Wales Kettle Moraine*8-1-3*3

4, Verona*11-1-2*4

5, Madison West*8-2-2*5

6, Sussex Hamilton*10-1-3*6

7, Green Bay Preble*14-1-1*9

8, Sun Prairie*11-4-1*7

9, Hartford*11-1-2*NR

10, Madison Memorial*7-4-3*8

DIVISION 2

Rank, program*W-L-T*LW

1. Cedarburg*11-1-1*1

2. Whitefish Bay*11-1-1*3

3. Oregon*13-2-1*5

4. Brookfield East*10-3-2*2

5. Elkhorn*13-1-2*6

6. Glendale Nicolet*13-2-2*4

7. Pewaukee*16-2-3*7

8. New Berlin Eisenhower*10-2-1*9

9. Green Bay Southwest*10-1-4*8

10. DeForest*7-2-3*NR

DIVISION 3

Rank, program*W-L-T*LW

1, Milwaukee Pius XI*16-2-1*2

2, New Berlin West*10-3-2*3

3, Shorewood*12-4-0*1

4, McFarland*12-4-0*4

5, Milwaukee St. Thomas More*10-2-3*7

6, Delavan-Darien*14-4-3*5

7, Green Bay Notre Dame*11-4-2*8

8, Seymour*14-4-2*10

9, Plymouth*8-2-5*6

10, Baldwin-Woodville*14-0-2*9

DIVISION 4

Rank, program*W-L-T*LW

1, Kohler*17-2-0*1

2, University School of Milwaukee*11-1-1*2

3, Racine Prairie*8-3-1*3

4, Racine St. Catherine’s*7-4-3*4

5, Howards Grove*15-1-3*7

6, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 7-2-3*5

7, Watertown Luther Prep 13-2-1*6

8, Oostburg*12-4-1*8

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 11-5-1*9

10, Amery 12-0-4*NR

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

