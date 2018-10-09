Although Madison East dropped out of its No. 10 spot, four other Big Eight Conference teams remained ranked among the Division 1 Top Ten in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Verona (11-1-2) held on to the No. 4 ranking, Madison West (8-2-2) remained at No. 5, Sun Prairie (11-4-1) slipped one spot to No. 8 and Madison Memorial (7-4-3) fell two positions to No. 10.
This is a big week for Sun Prairie. Tonight, the Cardinals take on Madison West at Mansfield Stadium; on Thursday, they will battle Verona at Reddan Soccer Park.
Milwaukee Marquette kept the No. 1 ranking in the Division 1 and all-division rankings.
In Division 2, Oregon (13-2-1) vaulted two places to No. 3 this week, and DeForest (7-2-3) appeared in the rankings in the No. 10 spot. Cedarburg (11-1-1) held the No. 1 spot.
In Division 3, McFarland (12-4-0) held the No. 4 ranking, with Milwaukee Pius (16-2-1) jumping up one place to No. 1.
In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (13-2-1) slipped one space to No. 7 this week. Kohler (17-2-0) maintained its top ranking.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Cedarburg (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine; 5, Verona (5).
DIVISION 1
Rank, program*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Marquette*12-1-2*1
2, Neenah*16-2-0*2
3, Wales Kettle Moraine*8-1-3*3
4, Verona*11-1-2*4
5, Madison West*8-2-2*5
6, Sussex Hamilton*10-1-3*6
7, Green Bay Preble*14-1-1*9
8, Sun Prairie*11-4-1*7
9, Hartford*11-1-2*NR
10, Madison Memorial*7-4-3*8
DIVISION 2
Rank, program*W-L-T*LW
1. Cedarburg*11-1-1*1
2. Whitefish Bay*11-1-1*3
3. Oregon*13-2-1*5
4. Brookfield East*10-3-2*2
5. Elkhorn*13-1-2*6
6. Glendale Nicolet*13-2-2*4
7. Pewaukee*16-2-3*7
8. New Berlin Eisenhower*10-2-1*9
9. Green Bay Southwest*10-1-4*8
10. DeForest*7-2-3*NR
DIVISION 3
Rank, program*W-L-T*LW
1, Milwaukee Pius XI*16-2-1*2
2, New Berlin West*10-3-2*3
3, Shorewood*12-4-0*1
4, McFarland*12-4-0*4
5, Milwaukee St. Thomas More*10-2-3*7
6, Delavan-Darien*14-4-3*5
7, Green Bay Notre Dame*11-4-2*8
8, Seymour*14-4-2*10
9, Plymouth*8-2-5*6
10, Baldwin-Woodville*14-0-2*9
DIVISION 4
Rank, program*W-L-T*LW
1, Kohler*17-2-0*1
2, University School of Milwaukee*11-1-1*2
3, Racine Prairie*8-3-1*3
4, Racine St. Catherine’s*7-4-3*4
5, Howards Grove*15-1-3*7
6, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 7-2-3*5
7, Watertown Luther Prep 13-2-1*6
8, Oostburg*12-4-1*8
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 11-5-1*9
10, Amery 12-0-4*NR