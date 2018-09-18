Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys soccer: Madison West takes on Middleton
The Big Eight pushed yet another one of its boys soccer teams into this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, giving the conference four of the top 10 teams.

Verona (7-1-1) held on to the No. 5 spot in the state rankings, and Madison Memorial (7-1-1) climbed three spots to No. 7 this week. Sun Prairie (7-2-1) fell two spaces to No. 8, and Madison West (5-2-0) appeared in the rankings at No. 9.

In Division 2, Oregon (7-2-0) moved up three spots this week to No. 7, and DeForest (4-1-2) climbed into the rankings at No. 10.

In Division 3, McFarland (7-2-0) climbed one more spot, settling in at No. 3. Belleville/New Glarus (6-0-0) held firm at No. 6.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep (8-1-1) jumped three spots to No. 5 this week.

Earning the No. 1 rankings were Milwaukee Marquette (6-1-0) in Division 1, Cedarburg (6-0-0) in Division 2, Shorewood (7-2-0) in Division 3 and University School of Milwaukee (5-0-1) in Division 4. Of those four rankings leaders, only Marquette was ranked No. 1 last week.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Neenah; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Milwaukee Marquette (6-1-0) (1)

2, Neenah (11-0-0) (3)

3, Wales Kettle Moraine (4-1-1) (4)

4, Sussex Hamilton (5-1-0) (8)

5, Verona (7-1-1) (5)

6, Green Bay Preble (8-1-2) (2)

7, Madison Memorial (7-1-1) (10)

8, Sun Prairie (7-2-1) (6)

9, Madison West (5-2-0) (NR)

10, Oconomowoc (3-2-2) (NR)

DIVISION 2

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Cedarburg (6-0-0) (2)

2, Glendale Nicolet (8-0-1) (3)

3, Pewaukee (8-1-2) (8)

4, Brookfield East (4-2-0) (3)

5, Whitefish Bay (7-1-0) (1)

6, Elkhorn (7-1-1) (7)

7, Oregon (7-2-0) (10)

8. Union Grove (7-1-3) (6)

9, Green Bay Southwest (7-0-2) (9)

10, DeForest (4-1-2) (NR)

DIVISION 3

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Shorewood (7-2-0) (3)

2, Milwaukee Pius XI (8-1-1) (1)

3, McFarland (7-2-0) (4)

4, New Berlin West (6-1-2) (8)

5, Milw. St. Thomas More (7-1-3) (9)

6, Belleville/New Glarus (6-0-0) (6)

7, Delavan-Darien (9-3-2) (2)

8, Plymouth (4-2-1) (7)

9, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-4-1) (5)

10, Green Bay Notre Dame (5-3-1) (NR)

DIVISION 4

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, University School of Milwaukee (5-0-1) (2)

2, Racine Prairie (3-2-1) (1)

3, Racine St. Catherine’s (4-1-3) (3)

4, Kohler (5-1-0) (4)

5, Watertown Luther Prep (8-1-1) (8)

6, Shoreland Lutheran (4-1-3) (NR)

7, Sturgeon Bay (5-5-0) (2)

8, Oostburg (6-2-1) (NR)

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (5-4-1) (9)

10, Amery (7-0-3) (NR)

