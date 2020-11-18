Prep boys soccer: Four area players named All-State by state coaches

Four area players have been named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State list for the fall 2020 season.

The list includes Lake Mills senior John Wilke, Sauk Prairie junior Joe Baumgardt, Baraboo sophomore Johan Lopez and Watertown senior Ethan Kratzer.

The four were named to the All-State list, which is one notch below the “Best XI” list for the state’s top 11 players. No area players made that list, which was led by Player of the Year Gabe Anguil, a senior at WIAA Division 1 state champion Milwaukee Marquette.

Baumgardt helped Sun Prairie build a 10-3-3 season and earn runner-up honors in the Division 2 state tournament, its first state tournament trip since 1996. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound midfielder totaled seven goals and six assists on the season.

Wilke, the 14th player in Wisconsin prep history to score 100 or more career goals, finished this year with 27 goals in 14 matches. As a junior, he totaled 33 goals and earned Capitol Conference Co-Player of the Year honors.

Lopez totaled 12 goals and four assists to help Baraboo build a 13-5-1 season that ended with a 1-0 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA regional final.