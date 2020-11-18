Prep boys soccer: Four area players named All-State by state coaches

Four area players have been named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State list for the fall 2020 season.
The list includes Lake Mills senior John Wilke, Sauk Prairie junior Joe Baumgardt, Baraboo sophomore Johan Lopez and Watertown senior Ethan Kratzer.
The four were named to the All-State list, which is one notch below the “Best XI” list for the state’s top 11 players. No area players made that list, which was led by Player of the Year Gabe Anguil, a senior at WIAA Division 1 state champion Milwaukee Marquette.
Baumgardt helped Sun Prairie build a 10-3-3 season and earn runner-up honors in the Division 2 state tournament, its first state tournament trip since 1996. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound midfielder totaled seven goals and six assists on the season.
Wilke, the 14th player in Wisconsin prep history to score 100 or more career goals, finished this year with 27 goals in 14 matches. As a junior, he totaled 33 goals and earned Capitol Conference Co-Player of the Year honors.
Lopez totaled 12 goals and four assists to help Baraboo build a 13-5-1 season that ended with a 1-0 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA regional final.
Kratzer, a defender, helped Watertown build a 5-5-2 season after a 3-15-1 finish during his junior season. The Goslings lost a WIAA regional opener to Sussex Hamilton, 1-0.
From the region, Platteville/Lancaster senior Kaydan Addie made the all-state list.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
FALL 2020 ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Gabe Anguil, sr., Milwaukee Marquette.
"BEST XI"
Charlie Holton, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Daniel Brennecke, sr., Oconomowoc; Gabe Anguil, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Jack Bania, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jack Moxom, jr., Whitefish Bay; Langdon Gryglas, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Matt Andrusko, sr., Brookfield East; Mitchell Dryden, jr., Whitefish Bay; Vincent Bennage, sr., Kenosha Tremper; Will Navarre, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Will Shaw, sr., Whitefish Bay.
ALL-STATE
Aidian Martin, jr., Menomonee Falls; Alan Mendez, jr., Delavan-Darien; Alex Miranda, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Asher Harris, jr., Oconomowoc; Augie Deavers, sr., Oconomowoc; Awalow Bundid, jr., Barron; Ben Grimm, jr., Whitefish Bay; Bryce Beckley, sr., Waterford; Bryce Boldt, jr., Waupaca; Devin Stoltenberg, jr., Racine Prairie; Donovan Jones, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Enzo Bova, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Ethan Kratzer, sr., Watertown; Hunter Schroeder, sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Ian Janus, sr., Waukesha West; Jack Corbett, sr., Brookfield East; Jacob Bakalinsky, so., Mequon Homestead; Jake Haberer, sr., Mequon Homestead; Jakob Kidd, jr., Superior; Jesus Altamirano, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Joe Baumgardt, jr., Sauk Prairie; Johan Lopez, so., Baraboo; John Wilke, sr., Lake Mills; Josh Crubaugh, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Juan Casares, sr., Racine St. Catherine's.
Kaydan Addie, sr., Platteville/Lancaster; Logan Lazar, sr., Oconomowoc; Lucas Biederman, jr., Hudson; Luke Schoeneberg, sr., Elkhorn; Marco Bruneau, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Michael Benedict, sr., New Richmond; Nikita Gladkov, jr., Muskego; Niko Dorschner, sr., Cedarburg; Porter Provan, sr., Muskego; Preston Ten Dolle, jr., Oostburg; Ray Beilman, so., Elkhorn; Reuben Fendt, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI; Ryan Fleming, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Ryan Karst, jr., Brookfield East; Sam Magner, jr., Milwaukee Marquette; Sam Ross, sr., Hudson; Santi Davila, sr., Wauwatosa East; Seb Pandovski, sr., Whitefish Bay; Silas Martens, sr., Brookfield Central; Steven Arthur, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Stjepan Peharda, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Teig Driessen, jr., Seymour; Teig O'Kelly, sr., Hudson; Tim DeLoye, sr., Wausau West; Toren Holtz, jr., Mosinee; Zach Holmstrom, sr., Rice Lake.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!