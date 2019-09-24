Prep boys soccer photo: Verona's Jack Knight

Verona's Jack Knight (13) looks to throw in during the second period, as Verona tops Green Bay Notre Dame 4-0 on Saturday, 8/31/19, in boys high school soccer at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

More proof that this is shaping up as a banner year for Big Eight Conference boys soccer:

Four Big Eight teams are ranked among the top seven in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 rankings.

Verona (7-0-2 through Sunday) held on to its No. 2 ranking, Madison East (5-2-1) held firm at No. 4, Madison West (4-3-1) returned to the rankings at No. 6, and Middleton (5-2-2) dropped one spot to No. 7.

Milwaukee Marquette (8-0-0) retained the No. 1 ranking. The Hilltoppers, winners of eight of the last nine last WIAA state championships including the last five in a row, are ranked No. 7 nationally by Top Drawer Soccer.

In Division 2, Monona Grove (7-1-1) jumped up two spots to No. 4 this week, and Sauk Prairie (7-1-1) returned to the rankings at No. 6. Brookfield East (4-1-1) and Whitefish Bay (7-3-1) held the top two spots.

In Division 3, McFarland (4-1-3) moved up again, this time to No. 3 behind Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-2-1) and Delavan-Darien (10-0-2). Mount Horeb (5-2-0) held firm at No. 7.

University School of Milwaukee (5-0-2) held the top spot in Division 4.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Verona; 3, Hartland Arrowhead; 4, Brookfield East; 5, Brookfield East.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette, 8-0-0, 1

2, Verona, 7-0-2, 2

3, Hartland Arrowhead, 8-1-0, 3

4, Madison East, 5-2-1, 4

5, Mequon Homestead, 9-0-0, 7

6, Madison West, 4-3-1, NR

7, Middleton, 5-2-2, 6

8, Eau Claire Memorial, 4-0-2, 8

9, Sussex Hamilton, 4-4-0, 5

10, Oconomowoc, 6-2-1, 9

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, Brookfield East, 4-1-1, 1

2, Whitefish Bay, 7-3-1, 2

3, Elkhorn, 7-1-0, 5

4, Monona Grove, 7-1-1, 6

5, Wauwatosa West, 8-2-1, 3

6, Sauk Prairie, 7-1-1, NR

7, Glendale Nicolet, 5-3-0, 8

8, Brookfield Central, 5-3-0, 7

9, New Richmond, 10-1-0, 9

10, Waukesha West, 6-3-0, NR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 5-2-1, 3

2, Delavan-Darien, 10-0-2, 2

3, McFarland, 4-1-3, 4

4, New Berlin West, 8-1-1, 8

5. Shorewood, 7-1-2, 5

6, Milwaukee Pius XI, 7-3-0, 1

7, Mount Horeb, 5-2-0, 7

8, Rice Lake, 8-0-0, 9

9, Seymour, 9-0-0, 10

10, Milw. St. Thomas More, 5-3-1, 6

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L-T, LW

1. University School of Milw., 5-0-2, 1

2. Racine Prairie, 4-1-3, 2

3. Oostburg, 11-0-0, 3

4. Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth, 7-1-2, 4

5. Kohler, 6-1-4, 5

6. Sturgeon Bay, 5-3-1, 7

7. Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley, 8-0-1, 8

8. Hartland Lake Country Luth, 6-2-0, 6

9. Arcadia, 7-1-1, NR

10. Barron, 7-0-1, NR

