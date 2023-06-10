OREGON — Since taking over the Oregon girls soccer team, Bobby Nichols, assistant coach Matt Uhlmann and the rest of the coaching staff have preached and drilled set pieces.

“We both we learned how important set pieces are when you can’t score,” Nichols said.

The top-seeded Panthers’ constant efforts in practice paid major dividends Saturday night.

Oregon scored a pair of goals off corner kicks and added another from open play to fuel a 3-0 win over No. 2 Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Huntoon Field. The Panthers topped the Broncos for the second straight season and advanced to their eighth straight state tournament.

The reigning Division 2 state champions and the rest of last year’s Division 2 field punched their tickets to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee as Sauk Prairie, Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay all won their respective sectional finals on Saturday.

“It feels great to continue our streak of going,” senior Aubree Caya said. “Eight years in-a-row we’ve been going to state and it’s just something we want to get to every single year; it’s always our goal and it’s always pretty sweet to come back, be on our home field and be on our way to state next.”

After scoring 33 seconds into last year’s sectional final against the Broncos, the Panthers (21-0-2) once again wasted little time seizing control. Oregon scored just under 4 minutes in off a corner kick as Ashley Wolfe headed home a perfectly placed cross from Elnora Thompson to the back post for a 1-0 lead with 3 minutes, 44 seconds played.

Early goals didn’t come easy for the Panthers in either of their previous 2-0 wins over Westosha Center or Waterford, so a quick strike was at the top of the team’s wish list, according to Caya.

“Last year that’s how we were so successful in the playoffs; we got on teams super early,” she said. “That was our big goal this game, that we were going to come up super hard, and put them under (pressure) right away.”

That pressure persisted, though it didn’t result in more goals right away, but the continued show of force eventually broke down the Broncos (17-4-0).

With halftime looming, Oregon padded its lead with 2 more goals in the final 10 minutes before intermission. The first came off another corner kick as the Panthers recycled the ball after Union Grove goalkeeper Makayla Maackiewicz steered a header clear.

The Broncos couldn’t clear it, with the Panthers regathering the ball and ultimately working it into the box before Addison Werth poked home a pass from Ava Bustic at 30:04. Katelyn Studebaker speedily extended the Panthers lead to 3-0 at 35:40 as she ran onto the end of a Nadia Dopart through ball and did the rest, creating enough space and firing a shot into the upper left corner past Mackiewicz.

“Once we got that first goal, we were able to put two more in and it helped put the game away,” Caya said.

She wasn’t kidding. While the Panthers were kept off the scoreboard the final 40 minutes, Oregon’s defense did its part for its 17th shutout of the season. Sophomore Summer Steel credits the Panthers’ communication with their defensive dominance.

“If somebody steps, the other one covers and we really work on that during practice and games. We’re always making sure we know who’s where,” she said.

Along with keeping their state streak alive, the Panthers extended their unbeaten streak to 47 games, with their last loss coming in the 2021 state semifinals to Green Bay Notre Dame. For Caya, it’s just been an added perk of another special season.

“It’s a cool number to have, but we don’t try to focus on it as much,” she said. “Now that we’re in the playoffs, it’s kind of a pretty big deal but we keep it in the back of our minds. It isn’t a goal that we set for ourselves, it’s just something cool that’s going along with us the rest of the season.”

