Penalty kicks could end a soccer team's season. Here's how keepers and attackers approach them

As Oregon senior goalkeeper Jack Kreckman toed his line — the 24-foot wide, 8-foot tall and 5-foot deep net behind him — he looked for telltale signs from the opponent 12 yards away.

“It’s good to know what their dominant foot is,” the 6-foot-3 Kreckman said. “Look at where they are positioned on their stance. And once you figure out where you want to go, you have to stick with it.”

He focused on positive thoughts to buoy his own confidence.

“If you stay calm and do what feels right, you are putting yourself in a good position,” he said, prior to preparing to launch himself in a dive or leap to the left or right, seeking to glove or deflect the ball.

But it is a guessing game, and the odds do not favor the goalkeeper on a penalty kick. When a save is made and the shot thwarted, Kreckman can attest the feeling is undeniable.

“Oh, it’s really good,” he said. “It’s always (a) happy (feeling) to be able to do something for your team and you hear the crowd. It’s good to do something where it feels you are going above and beyond to make the save."

A penalty kick doesn’t occur often during the course of a high school soccer match, but it becomes a significant moment when a foul is called and the penalty kick opportunity arises.

In a Sept. 27 match against visiting Milton, Kreckman dove to his left and made a save on a penalty kick shot by Red Hawks senior Deegan Riley.

Making the situation even more unique, Riley had been successful on his first attempt. But the goal was disallowed because another Milton player was ruled to have moved forward from the arc and into the box.

Magnified moments

When the WIAA boys soccer postseason begins Tuesday, the importance of taking those kicks and saving those attempts will be magnified. Penalty kicks determine who advances should a game remain tied after overtime.

The spotlight is on both players in this drama, but the glare of pressure falls more heavily on the person taking the kick.

“All eyes are on you,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “You are the center of attention.”

Selection process

Taking a penalty kick is not for everyone. Coaches are honest with their players and use practices to determine their lineups.

“We talk a lot about mindset, an approach before we even work on that,” said Oregon coach Chris Mitchell, whose team won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year. “We essentially explain the situation: `Hey, if you feel like this is a good fit for you and you would want to be in a situation where you want to win or lose a playoff game for us ... if that makes you kind of want to throw up in your mouth, it’s probably not a good fit.’

“I put the scenario right up front. `This is nothing against you. It’s like you are making a choice that is best for your team. If that is not how you feel that you can contribute best to our team, bow out.’

“But for the rest of the guys that feel like it’s an opportunity to contribute to the team ... By Day 2 or 3, I’ve got it down to 10 guys or so.”

Monona Grove coach Randy Becker uses a similar approach.

“You have to respect their decision,” Becker said. “Sometimes, you are surprised who steps up and who doesn’t want to be involved.”

Typically, during practices the last two weeks of the regular season, Becker said the players are put in a competitive atmosphere and he figures out who the top 10 penalty kickers are.

Teams chart not only the kickers’ results but the keepers’ statistics. In Monona Grove’s case, Becker said that means keeping tallies how senior goalkeeper Max Adrians and junior Ethan Johnson do in such sessions.

Practice work on penalty kicks for Oregon usually comes during the final couple weeks of the regular season, Mitchell said.

“We make it like a game environment,” Mitchell said. “We try to simulate that as much as we can.”

Oregon’s Noah Malcook scored on a penalty kick during last year’s state title victory over Whitefish Bay. Oregon defeated Waukesha West in a shootout (4-3) in a Division 2 state semifinal in 2017 and edged Elkhorn in a shootout (5-4) in a sectional final during the Panthers’ championship season in 2018.

“We are as prepared as any team in the state,” said Mitchell, whose team was ranked second overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the Oct. 11 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Madison Memorial coach Chad Amini said the Spartans practice penalty kicks two or three times a week late in the season. A year ago, Madison Memorial defeated Mukwonago in a shootout (8-7) to advance to the second round.

“They are important, especially getting geared up for the playoffs,” said Amini, whose team received a second seed (behind top-seeded and Big Eight Conference champion Middleton) and is scheduled to play Janesville Craig on Tuesday. “We divide up the team and make competitions."

The losing side during those competitions sometimes does pushups or runs sprints, he said.

“It gives it a little incentive,” he said with a laugh.

Said Kornish: “For us, it is something we work on throughout the season. We don’t need to add any more pressure than they already have."

Getting his kicks

Madison Memorial senior center back Alex Grahn is one of those players who wants to take a penalty kick and said he did when teammate Luis Portillo drew a foul but was injured.

“So, I stepped up and took it and buried it,” Grahn said. “I think any of us are capable of doing that on the team. We trust everybody.”

Grahn has a plan in place for his shot as he approaches the ball.

“Walking up there, I already knew where I am going,” he said.

During a 1-0 victory over Madison West on Oct. 6, Grahn, on a free kick, booted a ball from near midfield and into the net. Making a kick from 12 yards would seem like child’s play compared with that long-distance strike, but he said there’s a different element of pressure.

“You have to pick a spot, stick with it in order to be confident and put it in the back of the net,” he said.

Becker, whose team is ranked fourth in Division 2 and eighth overall, said seniors Will Femrite and Henry Alexander are among his team’s top choices for taking penalty kicks.

Becker said he tells his players, “`Take a look at where the keeper is standing. Make up your mind. Be committed. Don’t waffle.’ If they are waffling, they are going to miss that shot.”

Kicking in the clutch

Malcook, a senior forward for Oregon, scored on a penalty kick at 45:24 to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead in last year's state title game.

“Last year in the state final, that was a good one,” Malcook said. “That was crazy. We don’t try to focus on the past, but it’s kind of hard not to focus on that because it was such a great memory. I was kind of surprised it went in. The goalie (at first) saved it, but it went in.”

If Malcook draws a foul in the box, he likes to be the one to take the penalty kick.

“If they want it, I let them take it because you have to have confidence in your team,” he said. “I trust they can take it from 12 yards out.”

He has learned to shut off the pressure in those situations.

“When I step up to take the penalty kick, the biggest thing is to have confidence and have trust in my abilities and I just pick a spot and take it,” Malcook said.

Reading the situation

Sophomore center midfielder Zinedine Herrera and senior forward Ben Wilson often take penalty kicks for Sauk Prairie, seeded seventh in Division 2 and playing host to Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.

Herrera said he looks at the positioning of the goalie and tries to read the keeper’s eyes. Herrera’s focus is to have confidence, pick a side and strike the ball with power.

“I don’t want to complicate things,” he said. “That could be a mind game.”

He acknowledged there is a sense of nervousness taking penalty kicks, especially in the postseason when it’s one-and-done.

“If you miss, there is the possibility you won’t have the chance to do it again,” he said. “I love the chance to put my team on my back and get a `W’ with a goal. … It feels amazing. Any time I convert, my confidence grows more and more and more.”

'Do the spectacular’

Standing across from the kicker is the keeper, who can go left or right but must stay on his line or else another try could be awarded (if the kicker didn’t score), Mitchell said.

“There are some definite things a keeper can read, like their angle of their approach to the ball,” Mitchell said. “The plant foot is big, the hips. How much are they opening up their foot? Is it a right-footed person? A left-footed person? The best people on penalty kicks don’t tell what direction they are going.”

Kreckman said he wants to create a situation where it feels “like it’s in my favor. Like I’m the one controlling him.”

Kornish said he tells his goalie, junior Thiago Vieira, that the pressure is on the kicker, so, “Go out and do the spectacular.”

“The keeper making a save is a pure guess,” Becker said. “If he can make one save, that is big.”

Mitchell agreed that making one save in a shootout is a desired outcome, with any more a bonus. In addition, at least one miss by the opponent is the hope.

“You have to guess,” Mitchell said about the goalie’s approach. “You can’t just stand in the middle of the goal. You have to go one way. If you go the wrong way, so be it. ... Commit once he’s about to strike the ball. … You have to give yourself a chance.”

Stay in the moment

During the season, coaches appeared more casual permitting who might take a penalty kick, allowing for players who were feeling confident to take the attempt in a game.

That has changed with postseason’s arrival.

“There are no question marks who is going to go and when they are going to go, and the order,” said Mitchell, whose top-seeded team plays host to Wilmot Union on Tuesday. “We’re not winging it at that point.”

And if it comes down to penalty kicks, those taking the kicks and the goalie had better be prepared.

“It’s about staying in the moment, where things don’t get too big or too small,” Becker said.