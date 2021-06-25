 Skip to main content
Penalty kick sends top-ranked DSHA past second-ranked Hudson for WIAA Division 1 girls soccer title
MILWAUKEE — A penalty kick by Ahnna Faust in the 70th minute made the difference Thursday night as the top-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls soccer team beat second-seeded Holmen, 2-1, in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The penalty kick came after a foul against Hudson inside the penalty box, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie between the Dashers (17-1-1), ranked first in the Division 1 state coaches’ poll, and the Raiders (16-1), ranked second.

DSHA took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when Sofia Miranda won a ball in the box and sent it into the net unassisted. Hudson tied it on a goal from Carson Spencer, who finished a through ball from Stella Duffee at the far post in the 40th minute.

It was Divine Savior Holy Angels’ fifth WIAA state title and 14th consecutive victory.

DSHA goalkeepers Daisy Johnson and Kate Nonn combined for 10 saves. Hudson got eight saves from Abby Carlson.

In semifinal action, Divine Savior got an overtime goal from Sofia Miranda in the 14th minute of overtime and held on to take a 2-1 win over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (13-3-0). The Dashers’ Rachel Janes scored on a penalty kick in the first half, but Bradford’s Kate Brown knocked in a rebound of a long free kick in the 82nd minute to tie it.

Hudson took a 4-1 win over Wales Kettle Moraine (10-5-0), scoring three second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime tie. Stella Duffee tied the game with a score in the 23rd minute, and Maddie Wolfgram and Quinn Williams added second-half scores before an own goal completed the scoring. Ava Kacsur scored for Kettle Moraine.

WIAA D1 STATE GIRLS SOCCER | THURSDAY'S SUMMARIES

Championship

MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 2,

HUDSON 1

Hudson*1*0* —*1

Divine Savior*1*1* —*2

First half — DSHA: Miranda, 12:37; H: Spencer (Duffee), 39:23.

Second half — DSHA: Faust (pk), 69:32.

Saves: H (Carlson) 8; DSHA (Johnson 7, Nonn 3) 10. Shots on goal: H 11 (E. Murdzek 3, Chukel 3, A. Murdzek 2, Duffee 2, Spencer 1); DSHA 10 (Miranda 5, Sikorski 2, Faust 2, Arenal-Copto 1). Corner kicks: H 2-0-2, DSHA 3-2-5. Offsides: H 0, DSHA 2.

Semifinals

MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 2,

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 1 (OT)

Kenosha Bradford*0*1*0*0* —*1

Divine Savior*1*0*0*1* —*2

First half — DSHA: Janes, 3:59 (pk).

Second half — KBR: Brown (Prince), 81:08.

Overtime: DSHA: Miranda, 103:40.

Saves: KB (Brown) 9; DSHA (Johnson 1, Nonn 4) 5. Shots on goal: KB 6 (Brown 2, Feick 1, Litkey 1, Prince 1, Christiansen 1); DSHA 11 (Sikorski 3, Miranda 3, Janes 2, Dupies 1, Parks 1, Martin 1). Corner kicks: KB 0-2-0-0-2, DSHA 11-2-0-0-13. Offsides: KB 0, DSHA 8. Yellow cards: KB 2 (Prince, 87:46; Christiansen, 104:35).

HUDSON 4, WALES KETTLE MORAINE 1

Kettle Moraine*1*0* —*1

Hudson*1*3* —*4

First half — WKM: Kacsur, 12:00; H: Duffee, 22:58.

Second half — H: Wolfram, 48:16; Williams (Murdzek), 60:18; own goal, 83:00.

Saves: WKM (Panella) 7; H (Carlson 3, Brtek 1) 4. Shots on goal: WKM 5 (Kacsur 2, Haertle 1, Zuchowski 1, Craven 1); H 11 (Duffee 3, A. Murdzek 2, E. Murdzek 2, Wolfram 1, Chukel 1, Williams 1, Team 1). Corner kicks: WKM 0-2-2, H 2-1-3. Offsides: WKM 0, H 1. Yellow cards: WKM 1 (Kacsur, 31:38).

Today’s games

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

(1) Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-1-0) vs. (4) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-0-2) at Kohler Engine Field, 10 a.m.

(2) Howards Grove (10-2-1) vs. (3) Brookfield Academy (9-0-2) at Pat Jones Field, 10 a.m.

Championship: 4 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

(2) McFarland (14-0-0) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (15-2-0) at Pat Jones Field, 1 p.m.

(1) Plymouth (17-0-0) vs. (4) Ashland (19-1-0) at Kohler Engine Field, 1 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

