PREP BOYS SOCCER

Oregon's Alex Rodriguez among 7 Madison-area boys soccer players to make all-region team

Oregon's Alex Rodriguez (8) celebrates the Panther's first goal of the game against Whitefish Bay during the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Soccer Championship at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Seven Madison-area boys soccer players recently earned regional honors at the national level.

Mount Horeb keeper Seth Aiken, Madison West defender Thomas Garcia, Waunakee midfielder Thomas Kettner, Verona forward Connor Gage, McFarland forward Zach Nichols and Oregon forward Alex Rodriguez were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Great Lakes Region Team.

The Great Lakes region includes Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Kentucky. There were 80 players selected in the Great Lakes Region, 25 of them from Wisconsin.

Rodriguez scored a goal in the Panthers' 3-1 WIAA Division 2 state title victory over Whitefish Bay in November. 

