Oregon's Alex Rodriguez among 7 Madison-area boys soccer players to make all-region team

Seven Madison-area boys soccer players recently earned regional honors at the national level.
Mount Horeb keeper Seth Aiken, Madison West defender Thomas Garcia, Waunakee midfielder Thomas Kettner, Verona forward Connor Gage, McFarland forward Zach Nichols and Oregon forward Alex Rodriguez were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Great Lakes Region Team.
The Great Lakes region includes Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Kentucky. There were 80 players selected in the Great Lakes Region, 25 of them from Wisconsin.
Rodriguez scored a goal in the Panthers' 3-1 WIAA Division 2 state title victory over Whitefish Bay in November.